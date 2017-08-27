Flexion Therapeutics: Updates To Thesis

Health economics analysis published in May highlights the value proposition for Zilretta. Risks include FDA downthumb, disappointing data in future trials, generic competition and further dilution.

Continued data in OA patients with type 2 diabetes reveals significant differentiation for Zilretta in this segment, which accounts for 1/5th of knee OA patients.

A strengthened IP position and improved balance sheet leave the company in a better position to negotiate should such an event occur.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) have risen by about 25% since I called the stock an ideal run-up candidate.

Key points for the bull thesis included the following:

Concrete run-up catalyst in the form of October 6th PDUFA date for Zilretta, an extended release formulation of triamcinolone acetonide indicated for knee pain due to osteoarthritis.

Convincing data from a prior phase 3 trial where Zilretta showed reduction in average daily pain (p<0.0001) versus placebo at 12 weeks.

Regulators would probably take into consideration several benefits in secondary endpoints versus immediate-release triamcinolone acetonide as well, including improving stiffness and function. The candidate also has a strong safety profile.

Blockbuster opportunity being targeted and a strong cash position at the time of $230 million suggested a lower risk trading opportunity.

Significant differentiation for OA patients with type 2 diabetes, spiking blood glucose levels much less than corticosteroid injections into the joint (1/5th of knee OA patients fall into this category).

At the same time, I still cautioned readers that Zilretta had failed to show superiority over generic, immediate release triamcinolone, suggesting the latter might still be patients' best bet in many cases.

What's Happened Since

February 23rd, the company announced it had enrolled the first patient in a clinical trial to evaluate the safety of repeat administration of Zilretta in knee OA patients. Up to 200 patients are expected to be enrolled at 20 clinical sites across the United States.

In late March, the share price spiked to over $27, providing investors a chance to take partial profits after reports surfaced that Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was near a deal to acquire the firm (supposedly for over $1 billion in cash). The saga continued for a time with analysts weighing in on both sides of the fence while Flexion management confirmed its assistance at an upcoming Needham conference and declined to respond to market rumors. Interestingly enough in early April, the company named former Sanofi executive Yamo Deniz chief medical officer.

In early April, the company announced a strengthened IP position, as it was issued two key patents from the U.S. PTO covering the injectable formulation comprised of controlled or sustained-release microparticles that contain triamcinolone acetonide in a poly lactic-co-glycolic acid co-polymer, or PLGA, matrix. The first patent claim was directed to treatment of pain and inflammation in patients while the second was directed to methods of manufacturing.

Later in April, management took steps to strengthen the balance sheet, filing $125 million in convertible notes due 2024. This was followed in late June by the filing of a $300 million mixed securities shelf.

In the beginning of June, the company reported full results from a phase 2 study of Zilretta, showing that the drug candidate reduced blood glucose elevation compared with immediate release triamcinolone acetonide in crystalline suspension in knee OA patients with Type 2 diabetes.

Figure 2: Post-hoc analysis of peak glucose values (Source: Investor Day Presentation)

Final Thoughts

As of June 30th, the company reported $359.9 million in cash while net loss for the second quarter came in at $28.9 million. Thinking of expansion, management announced plans to initiate clinical trials of Zilretta in OA of the hip and shoulder by year-end.

It's worth pointing out that in May the company presented a health economics analysis of Zilretta which demonstrated it would provide a greater improvement from baseline in quality adjusted life years or qualities compared with the values for conventional care. The study assumed a price of $500 for Zilretta and showed that the drug yielded a better cost for quality adjusted life year of $3,201 versus $10,717 for conventional care and $13,389 for a course of HA.

Figure 3: Projected Zilretta payer mix (Source: Investor Day Presentation)

I am still skeptical regarding the drug's long-term prospects. Management states its primary strategy would be to displace first line steroids and that discussions with KOLs (key opinion leaders) have been encouraging.

Another risk is dilution in the medium term, as the company has filed a $300 million mixed securities shelf and might want to extend its operational timeline if it is truly going it alone. There is always the possibility of receiving a CRL from the FDA or other negative regulatory outcome, as well as disappointing data from future studies. Additionally, I suppose that a launch would be anything but smooth, and similar to other emerging commercial stage biotech stocks we've seen, the stock would likely suffer short-term pain following approval as the real work would begin competing with generic options.

The stock has been showing strength recently, and I wouldn't be surprised to see that continue. As far as holding through the regulatory catalyst and launch, my opinion remains unchanged. Risk management comes first.

