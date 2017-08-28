Ford - Big Credit Opportunity

Ford is not necessarily exposing itself to subprime risk even though the probabilities are rising.

On Friday the 25th of August, we got very interesting news from Ford (F). Ford's new credit approach is expected to change a lot in a challenging auto loan environment. In this article, I explain what Ford is doing and how this might impact the company.

Source: Ford Media

Ford`s New Credit Approach

Ford Credit is looking at ways to increase loan and lease approvals for applicants with limited credit histories. The first thing that comes to mind when reading this is that Ford is diving into subprime lending to improve sales. However, the story is a bit different. The applicants Ford is targeting are clients with a limited credit history. This automatically lowers their credit score but does not turn them into subprime lenders.

Ford is going to review new data to determine whether these people are able to get credit for their purchases. These new review methods will also be applied to clients with a robust borrowing history.



Source: Fox Business

The automotive market has been suffering under falling sales for quite some time now. Record car sales from 2015 and 2016 have both been supported by higher credit. That's once again a confirmation of the graph I frequently use in my Ford articles (shown below).



Wells Fargo's auto lending declined 45% in the second quarter of this year while Ally Financial saw 8.5% lower credit volume over the same period of time.

That's why some lenders are fishing in different waters to gain growth. One of these waters is subprime lending to people who are not clients at big mainstream lenders - since they are simply too risky.

Speaking of subprime lending, there is a lot of risk attached as the latest lending results show.

Subprime Lending Is A Dangerous Game

The importance of credit growth, and credit in general, can be supported by one single fact. 90% of all deals are financed either directly or through leasing deals according to Standard Life Investments. As a consequence of strong lending and a soaring auto market since the recession, we see that 33% of all households make auto credit related payments according to the Pew Charitable Trust.

Experian found that credit durations between 73 and 76 months were facing 4.9% delinquency rates for new cars (on average). These payments are attached to cars bought after the second quarter of 2014.

Durations between 77 and 84 months see lower delinquency rates at an average of 3%. Delinquency rates for cars with payments exceeding 85 months are at a low of 1.69%.

One might ask why the delinquency rates between 73 and 76 months are much higher compared to the other time frames. One of the reasons is that dealers are often asking lenders to make exceptions for people with a lower credit score. This should give them more time to pay off the car. This has not only caused average delinquency rates to be higher, it has also pushed subprime delinquencies up to 14%(!).

Ford Credit Is Rock Solid

It is almost unbelievable, but Ford has performed really well in this credit environment.

Over-60-day delinquencies are at 0.13% while the loss-to-receivable ratio is 4 basis points below 0.50%. Both are slightly up which is almost inevitable given the size of Ford and the general direction of credit quality.

Source: Ford Q2/2017 Presentation

However, I think it is still a bit early to call it a trend. Even though both delinquencies and the LTR ratio are higher on a year-on-year basis, it is impossible to see a trend over the last few quarters.

Source: Ford Q2/2017 Presentation

Just look at the two red squares in the lower right corner of the presentation slide. Both year on year values are higher in the first and second quarter of this year. However, the trend since the fourth quarter is actually down. Now, this is of course no sign that the credit market is getting stronger but a sign that things are not getting out of hand at this point.

Looking at the outlook Ford gave in their Q2 presentation, we see two things that perfectly describe the current news.

Source: Ford Q2/2017 Presentation

Ford Credit is expecting further credit losses and higher receivables growth. Both would be highly likely in a scenario where Ford Credit reviews applicants with a short credit history. It would even be true if credit growth were here to stay since it is still around 3% on average (first graph of article).

Conclusion

Ford is making a very interesting move by starting to provide credit to people with a short credit history. This does not necessarily mean that the company is going to be facing higher subprime risk even though the odds are quite high.

Having said that, it is almost a certain thing that Ford Credit will benefit through higher receivables and higher car sales. Both are likely going to be accompanied by higher delinquencies.

When it comes to Ford's stock, I believe that this move is going to support the company in the short term with the risk being in the long term. And when I say risk, I am talking mainly about macro trends like delinquency rates and credit growth.

