Aqua America And American Water Works Flow Past American States Water

My go to place for initial research into a stock is the Dividend Champion spreadsheet maintained by David Fish. It is incredibly helpful for beginner and seasoned investors alike. I find much of the data very useful when comparing companies. I wanted to use information from this database to compare American States Water (AWR), American Water Works (AWK), and Aqua America (WTR) as they are all water companies that should make the comparison more useful.

Each of these stocks has its strengths and weaknesses, but by assigning points across a variety of categories, I aim to arrive at a winner of sorts. For each metric, the best company will get 3 points, followed by 2 for second, and a single point for the worst number. Any metric within 2% of each other will be treated as a tie. Each category will be equally weighted, but could be manipulated based on your goals. For example, if dividend history is of utmost importance, each score in that category could be multiplied by 1.5 to award 4.5 points for first, 3 for second, and 1.5 for third. By the same token, if you find the Graham number less critical, each value could by multiplied by 0.7 to reduce its effect on the final total.

The first round of scores will be related to the dividends of these companies. AWR has the longest active streak of paying increasing dividends at 62 years. WTR is also a Dividend Champion with 25 consecutive years of raises for its shareholders. AWK has the shortest streak, but at 10 years is still good enough to be a Dividend Contender.

The 5-year payback combines the current yield with the estimated dividend growth rate over the next 5 years to arrive at a percentage each share will pay you through dividends. WTR will pay back the highest percentage at 13.6%. AWK edges out AWR with a 10.7% payback compared to 10.3%.

The 5/10 year DGR ratio is a way to quantify whether dividend growth is picking up or slowing down. AWR has a ratio of 1.53 meaning the dividend growth has accelerated over the past 5 years when compared to the 10-year average growth rate. WTR has also seen acceleration in its DGRs with a ratio of 1.05. AWK falls into last due to only having 9 years’ worth of raises to work with. AWR and WTR tie for the win in this round as AWK just avoids last place across the board.

The second round will be based on the fundamental data of the three companies. The Graham number is a measure of valuation where rules laid out by Graham are applied to find the “fair value” of a stock. The scores will be based on closest proximity to this fair value. WTR and AWK end up essentially tied for first with values 90.2% and 91.3% over Graham, respectively. AWR falls to third with a share price 117.3% over fair value by Graham.

The debt levels of a company can indicate mounting problems with its business. Bigger companies can clearly handle more debt, so to rank these three, I’ll use the debt to equity ratio. AWR has the least debt when compared to its equity with a D/E of 0.84. WTR moves into second with a D/E of 1.04. Bringing up the rear is AWK and its D/E of 1.38.

The estimated 5-year growth rate of a company is useful in determining the perceived outlook and therefore return. AWK is projected to grow the fastest at a rate of 7.9%. WTR follows with an anticipated growth rate of 5.5%. AWR is estimated to have the slowest growth at 4.5%.

The price to earnings ratio of a stock is a helpful measure of valuation when comparing similar companies. WTR has the cheapest P/E at 25.68. AWR sits in second with a P/E of 29.26. AWK falls to last with a P/E of 30.15.

The PEG ratio combines the previous two metrics by dividing the P/E by the estimated growth. AWK and its PEG of 3.82 represent the best value of the three. WTR stays close with its PEG of 4.66. AWR is the most expensive with its PEG of 6.59. WTR takes the fundamental round with AWK closely behind. AWR falls off the pace into last place.

The final round of metrics will include information I incorporate into my own research. The beta of a stock is a measure of its volatility with the S&P 500 set to a beta of 1.00. AWK is the most stable with a beta of 0.26. AWR and its beta of 0.46 is good enough for second. While far from volatile, WTR takes third with its beta of 0.52.

In order to attempt to avoid buying high, I will look at the 52-week range of a stock as a sort of buying guide. The closer a stock is trading to its 52-week low could represent a better buying opportunity. AWK is nearest to its low at 16.8% away from it. WTR is off its low 19.1% for second place. AWR has rallied the most over the last 52 weeks with a share price 32.0% above its yearly low.

The final metric I’ll use is the Chowder number coined by Seeking Alpha contributor Chowder that combines the current yield and the 5-year dividend growth rate. Therefore, the higher the number is, the better opportunity it represents. The best Chowder number belongs to AWR at 12.6. Right behind that is AWK at 12.3. Falling to last place is WTR with its Chowder number of 10.2. AWK takes the final round as AWR moves up to second and WTR lands in third.

AWK and WTR end up tying for the overall win, with WTR having wins in the first two rounds and AWK making up enough ground in the final round to move into a tie. Despite the incredible dividend streak and DGR acceleration, AWR ended as the only loser. AWR was done in by its fundamental data, most notably its low projected growth rate which in turn drove up its PEG. Because I’ll nearly always choose a Dividend Champion over a Dividend Contender, I’ll treat WTR as the winner and analyze its potential over the coming years.

Beyond the data, WTR has seen some positive developments as well. So far this year, it has experienced growth through acquisition of three public water utilities in Indiana and Pennsylvania for $5.8 million. Four additional acquisitions are in progress that are valued at a combined $120.5 million. Growth through acquisitions puts a higher ceiling on the company going forward as it already has a solid floor due to the regulated nature of the industry. In the first half of 2017, over 99% of revenue has come from government regulated business. These two pieces of information combine to make WTR appear to be a low risk, medium reward investment.

As far as future dividend growth, WTR will reach its 26th year of increasing dividends with the payout due September 1st. The current EPS payout ratio is only 58.9% which provides room for raises even in a low growth environment. The payout ratio was kept in check with earnings growth of the last 5 years at 10%, while the 5-year DGR came in below that at 7.9%. Going forward, earnings are expected to grow at 5.5% over the next 5 years. I anticipate the DGR will follow the earnings lower, but maintain an average growth rate of 7%. This would equate to $4.79 in dividends for each share owned by August of 2022 for a 5-year payback of 14.1%. For me, WTR is the water utility to buy as it blends dividend history, valuation, and projected growth the best of the three. Thanks for reading.

(Sources: DRiP Investing Resource Center, Gurufocus)



