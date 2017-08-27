Ensco Ownership: Significant Accumulation

Within 45 days after the end of each quarter, institutional investors with at least $100 million in assets under management are required to file a Form 13F with the SEC. Most institutional investors wait until the last possible date, so on February 15, May 15, August 15, and November 15, we see a surge in "Berkshire Hathaway (or Carl Icahn or David Einhorn etc.) bought/sold these stocks" type of headlines from financial media outlets.

Why is ownership information important?

Such news can be important, because after a well-known hedge fund manager or a big-name institutional investor has had a good run with a previous investment, many retail investors follow them into their "latest pick." An example of this is after Carl Icahn realized out-of-this-world returns with Netflix (NFLX), many retail investors followed him into Apple (AAPL).

Significant Activity in Ensco Ownership

The following data from NASDAQ illustrates institutional ownership in Ensco (ESV) as of June 30, 2017, the most recent date for which the ownership data is available.

Readers should note the following observations:

The company's largest institutional investor and the largest investment firm in the world, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), raised its stake in Ensco by 25% to 32.8 million shares, which amounts to ~$145 million or ~9% of the company's $1.6 billion market cap. Dimensional Advisors, which commands more than $500 billion in assets under management with a superior long-term investment track record, nearly tripled its stake in Ensco to 16.8 million shares, which amounts to ~$74 million or ~5% of the company's market cap. Approximately half of Ensco's top 15 institutional investors increased their positions in the company by more than 100%. Ensco's top 15 institutional investors added ~58 million shares, or ~$250+ million to their positions in 2Q17.

Not all investors are on board

The following graph illustrates the short interest in Ensco:

ESV Short Interest data by YCharts

As I discussed in a recent article, the short interest in Ensco has surged by nearly 50 million shares, or more than $200 million, in just a few weeks. The stock price has declined by nearly one-third during this time period, significantly more than its peers and the energy sector as a whole.

Where Do I Stand?

Both bull and bear investors in Ensco are digging their heels in. In part depending on oil prices, the stock may soon experience a sharp move in either direction, proving one side very wrong.

I remain in the bull camp for the following reasons:

Ensco's decision to pick up Atwood Oceanics (ATW) at the latter's currently depressed valuation ratios is timely and astute. The deal will benefit Ensco's long-term shareholders as, in my opinion, the proposed transaction price deeply undervalues Atwood's high-quality, young deepwater rig fleet. The following graph, included in Ensco's presentation, which lays out the strategic rationale for the transaction, shows that the acquisition improves competitive position dramatically:

As the following graph illustrates, Atwood is currently trading at a very depressed 0.15x book ratio even though it has a young high-specification rig fleet that is likely first in line to win contracts as oil prices recover.

ATW Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Also included in the article is Ensco's debt schedule, which shows the company has enough liquidity to pay all obligations through 2024:

Readers should note that my projection depends on an expectation of higher oil prices in the coming quarters, above the all-important $60-65 range as noted by many offshore drillers. As I discussed in my article, Is Oil Boiling Under The Surface?, I expect global oil demand growth to surprise to the upside and global oil supply to surprise to the downside in 2017 and 2018. Data released since that article was published in July supports my expectation as oil inventories have continued to decline at a higher rate than expected.

Bottom Line

Keeping an eye on the ownership structure of a company may be helpful, but it is important to research and understand the full picture rather than be blindsided by one data point. As this article illustrates, for every seller there is a buyer.

Although offshore driller stocks have taken a beating in 2017, I believe this is temporary and about to change direction as oil glut continues to dissipate at a high rate across the world. As shale producers finally start cutting back on capex as a result of negative returns on investment, offshore drillers will be needed to pick up the supply slack and industry valuations will normalize.

