Another Short Battle For Teekay Is Looming

Teekay must demonstrate that it can turn around the cash flow to a positive amount and help Tankers if that help is needed. Management must improve over its handling of Teekay Offshore.

The Brookfield deal and the Tankers merger with Tankers Investments have not yet closed. This gives the shorts more fodder.

The short interest is still considerable as it would take about half month of normal trading to eliminate the short interest. It could easily take longer.

Will Teekay's (TK) stock head to the stars or go through the floor?

One would think that a stock that dropped 50% before a rally that brought the price back after some major news broke would have shaken off the shorts. The Brookfield announcement brought a major cash infusion for Teekay Offshore (TOO) and Teekay, plus it eliminated about $700 million in various contingency liabilities for Teekay. As the saying goes "that ain't peanuts". But lo and behold, some unpleasant news arrived in the form of short interest.

The short interest is clearly down from before the Brookfield announcement, but that short interest is substantial. So while Cobas Asset Management is clearly on the long's side, there is also some big money on the short side. Zacks is reporting that options traders expect volatility probably now rather than later.

One of the reasons for cautioning about blindly following Cobas Asset Management is the continuing volatility of this stock. Time and again I have seen volatility cause shareholders to lose their nerve and sell before the proposed gains were achieved. Even though the long-term bullish strategy appears intact, maybe it's time to look at the short side to understand the battle that may be shaping up in the near future. It is a little bit harder to lose your nerve if you have a possible idea about what is going on with each side of the battle.

The current "Achilles Heel" appears to be Teekay Tankers (TNK). This company is clearly facing some headwinds at the current time. The markets served are weak and the company has a lot of exposure to the spot market. So revenues are declining, cash flow is also dropping, and the balance sheet may be a little too leveraged for the current market conditions.

However, the situation is nowhere near as serious as it was at Teekay Offshore. Plus, the parent company, Teekay, does not have anywhere near the liability exposure that it had with Teekay Offshore. But bad news is bad news and the shorts smell blood. After all, Teekay runs the company and the proposed merger shown above does not appear to be closing until the fourth quarter. That gives the shorts all kinds of time to plan some mayhem even though the merger is expected to help the financial situation.

It should be noted that Teekay and Teekay Tankers together own about 20% of Tanker Investments [NORWAY STOCK MARKET: TIL]. Teekay, especially considering its ownership of a lot of Teekay Tankers stock, probably has enough influence to make sure the merger closes. Any rumors to the contrary just cannot be taken seriously as the remaining shares would have to be extremely unified to block this merger. One can bet that shorts will spread rumors though.

Note that the Teekay Offshore distributions not only decreased sharply but have been paid-in-kind for awhile. Hence, this non-GAAP statement is not the most accurate when it comes to showing free cash flow. However, even using management's presentation, the cash flow picture is clearly deteriorating. That alone would get the shorts salivating. Nothing attracts shorts like negative cash flow along with a deteriorating cash flow picture. The bright future is in the future, but the negative cash flow is in the present. So fasten your seat belts because this could be one very rough roller coaster ride to that bright future. Let us hope the roller coaster does not go off the tracks on the way to that future.

It does not help any that the Brookfield deal has not yet closed. That closing will provide quite a financial boost to Teekay. Both some preferred issues will be redeemed by Teekay Offshore and a loan will be sold to Brookfield. These transactions will add a fair amount of liquidity to the parent company. Even so, the negative free cash flow shown above is troublesome.

This conversation from the second quarter conference call neatly summarizes the issues between the bulls and the bears. Teekay management has a history of being far too optimistic about future financing needs and Fotis Giannakoulis zoomed in on those assumptions. His last ballyhooed announcement was bearish. He has yet to publicly modify his stance on either Teekay or Teekay Offshore despite the Brookfield deal.

Teekay for its part planned and executed a financing deal for Teekay Offshore that would "solve all the liquidity needs". One year later the Brookfield deal solves liquidity problems that shareholders were led to believe would not happen. Management is going to have to build a far better future track record to make the market forget that mess that led to the Brookfield deal. No wonder the market is apprehensive about the Teekay Tanker situation and the negative cash flow of Teekay, the parent company.

Summary

Clearly, management is forecasting negative cash flow for the foreseeable future. The plans to decrease that negative cash flow are far more uncertain in terms of timing. The immediate deleveraging of the balance sheet with the cash from the Brookfield transaction can easily come undone if management does not move quickly enough to resolve the situation. Plus, Brookfield has a lot of say in what can be sold to Teekay Offshore in the future. So things are not quite as solid as management would have a listener believe.

Teekay Tankers has a declining cash flow and a relatively large amount of debt due. Tankers may require some help from the parent company to get through the current downturn. Cyclical recoveries can be delayed (sometimes for years). So whatever help is needed may not be quantifiable and could be profitably exploited by the shorts.

The bull thesis that Teekay LNG Partners (TNK) will increase its distribution materially is in the relatively distant future of 2018. In the meantime, Teekay has to show that the parent company has the resources to help Tankers and have enough cash to survive the current negative cash flow situation until all the proposed solutions are implemented. The stock could easily seesaw quite a bit until this whole situation resolves itself. So the traders are going to have a field day and any long-term shareholders could get indigestion.

