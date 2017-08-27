Bank Of America: This Won't End Well

The major stock rallies of 2017 have taken a breather this summer, and the banking sector has been one of the industries most heavily impacted by the stalling trends. This is not something that had been initially anticipated by investors, given the long list of promises discussed within the Trump administration in its efforts to ease the Dodd-Frank banking regulations put in place after the 2008 financial crisis. But the result has been range bound trading activity in many of the sector’s largest names - and one of the most obvious examples of this can be seen in Bank of America Corp. (BAC). To make matters worse, the latest round of policy statements released by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen at Jackson Hole suggest that we will continue to see a political standoff between the Fed and the Trump administration. If you are already long BAC, it is becoming increasingly easy to see that this is not going to end well for either side. Because of this, we will maintain our buy positions in BAC stock, but we have revised our expectations lower heading into next year. Going forward, we expect this to be a much more nuanced position that is vulnerable to news-driven event risks that might not be directly related to the profit performance of Bank of America itself

On the face of it, Bank of America’s year-to-date gains of nearly 8% fail to tell the true story of the stock for the time period. The reality is that most of the activity has been sideways, as bulls have been unable to gain any real traction for most of the year. These matters will only be made worse now that Janet Yellen has come out in full support of the increased banking regulation put in place after the credit crisis. Her arguments essentially rest on the idea that these measures have strengthened the financial system and done little to reduce the availability of credit. Her stance is clearly defensive, focusing on protecting consumers from market shocks rather than the stimulation of growth in the larger economy. But as long as she remains in her post, the environment will be unfavorable for stocks like Bank of America.

BAC Earnings History: Financial Times

That said, we still do not see much of an alteration of the performance expectations for BAC. For 2017, the consensus estimates show that earnings-per-share are expected to come in at $1.81. The estimates for 2018 suggest strong potential for growth to $2.18 per-share, which would create gains of more than 20% on an annualized basis. Forward price-to-earnings ratios are also favorable on a comparative basis at 13.21. These figures drop to roughly 11 if the bank’s profit targets are met next year, and this puts BAC in a favorable position when we look at the multiples expected for JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Citigroup (C).

BAC Dividend Expectations: Financial Times

But if you are already long the stock, the real concern is whether or not these positive expectations will matter much. Market trends can be influenced very easily and the overarching narratives created by Yellen’s statements could be enough to keep the stock under pressure well into next year. Her tone suggests that overconfidence is the destructive force with the most potential to derail the economy, and that the goals of the Trump administration too closely mirror the ill-fated intentions of policymakers a decade ago: “The events of the crisis demanded action, needed reforms were implemented and these reforms have made the system safer,” she said at the Jackson Hole meetings. The strong nature of her comments have come as a surprise to some, given the fact that she was not this vocal in support of heightened regulation during the Obama presidency. In most cases, the Fed favors its independence and defers to elected political officials in government when the need for regulatory mandates is discussed in the media. At the same meeting, Yellen’s comments were essentially echoed by European Central Bank president Mario Draghi and so investors looking for gains in stocks like Bank of America could continue to face significant sentiment headwinds in terms of the tone that is being set in the global policy discussions now covered by the financial news media

BAC Stock Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

Thus far, the impact on BAC has been limited, with the stock still caught in its trading range between $22.10 and $25.80. Any breaks seen to the downside could see significant follow-through as support below is not seen until $18.10. Essentially, this means that we could see a broadening of the trading range until this negative policy narrative ends (perhaps with the appointment of Gary Cohn as new Chair of the Federal Reserve). Our bias still remains positive as long as these support areas hold intact, and we will continue to capitalize on the 2.02% dividend yield until the ultimate trend directions are better defined.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.