Intel Is Getting Better And Better

Photo credit

Intel (INTC) has long been a huge capital return story. When large tech companies mature, as Intel has, they generally turn to dividends and buybacks as a way of using their enormous FCF as they transform from growth to value stocks. Intel has been the poster child for such a transformation and continues to return billions of dollars to shareholders each year. But the only way it can afford to do those things is to produce strong FCF year after year, so in this article, I’ll be taking a look at Intel’s FCF over the past five years in order to see just how well it is doing turning revenue into cash it can turn over to shareholders.

I’ll be using data I’ve sourced from Seeking Alpha for this article.

We’ll begin with a look at Intel’s FCF and revenue for the past five years to get an idea of where it’s come from.

We see both of these metrics move up over time, although revenue’s path is a bit lumpier. The bit we’re most interested in is the set of orange bars, and as we can see, each year is an improvement on the last. That’s actually quite difficult to do given the demands of a large tech company for capex and the like, and in particular, as revenue is somewhat choppy. Last year saw a large increase in revenue, but apart from that, Intel must have been getting more and more efficient in terms of turning revenue into FCF. That’s hugely important for any company, but in particular, one that requires as much cash as Intel does.

Over this period, we see that FCF has risen from under $7.9B to almost $12.2B, good for growth of about 55% overall. That’s extraordinary and surely Intel can stack its results up against any other mega-cap and be competitive in this arena. That’s also about five times the rate of growth that it has seen in revenue over that time so we know that Intel has figured out the secret sauce to turning revenue into valuable cash it can use to pay dividends, buy back stock or acquire other companies. And given that Intel is in a constant state of motion with respect to its mix of business, that’s enormously important.

For this year, we’ve seen revenue forecasts rise and Intel is expected to be about $2B higher in sales this year than last. At the same time, in the first half of the year, operating margins have risen substantially. As net income is the starting point for the FCF calculation, margins are hugely important and relevant to this discussion. And while FCF is lumpy enough that forecasting an actual number for 2017 when we’re only halfway through introduces a level of variability so as to make the forecast itself unusable, I believe we’re going to see better FCF in 2017 than 2016. With revenue and margins continuing to move higher, Intel looks poised to continue the good work we see above.

If we take the above data and turn it into FCF margin, we get the full picture of how Intel has been able to take those higher margins and turn them into cash production.

We already know that FCF has grown much more quickly than revenue, and in this chart, we can quantify it. FCF margin was under 15% in 2012 – which is still quite good – but last year saw that number at 20.5%. That is a staggering amount of cash to produce from revenue and this is why Intel is able to basically do whatever it wants; when you’re turning 20 cents of every dollar of revenue into cash, options are limitless. And as I said, I wouldn’t be surprised to see something better than that this year, although that remains to be seen, of course.

So what does this mean for shareholders? First, the most important thing is that it means that Intel’s all-important dividend has tremendous room to run higher before it becomes a financing issue. Intel is so far from having to worry about how much dividend it can afford it is more a question of how far management is willing to raise the payout, not whether it is able. That means Intel’s odd dividend history isn’t because management is grappling with financing concerns; it is just a matter of choice. That’s a good place to be and it means that if you own Intel for income, you’re in a very good spot indeed.

Second, Intel likes to buy back stock, and while its numbers have dwindled in the past couple of years, it still spends in the billions on its own shares. Given that the dividend is but a fraction of overall FCF, the buyback is in the same spot as the dividend; management can ratchet spending higher on the buyback if it so chooses as well and that helps boost EPS over time.

Finally, we all know Intel loves acquisitions because, like just about over other large tech firm, it is constantly remaking itself with new targets and getting out of non-core businesses. Debt financing is important for larger acquisitions, but smaller targets can be taken out with excess FCF. That’s something Intel has a bunch of, and as it continues to mold and shift its mix of business, rising FCF margin will serve it well indeed.

So what’s the bottom line? Intel’s need for FCF is higher than many other companies because it likes to pay a large dividend, buy back stock and acquire rivals. Those things are all very expensive, but given Intel’s ability to squeeze more and more FCF from its revenue base over time, it can afford virtually anything it chooses. That means dividend growth is all but assured over time and the buyback and acquisitions will continue to happen without any sort of undue strain on the balance sheet. Earnings and other metrics aside, having 20% of your revenue turned into FCF is an extremely powerful position to be in and Intel shareholders will be served well by it in the years to come, regardless of how that cash gets put to use. Acquisitions will continue to fuel EPS upside – like Mobileye in 2017 – while buybacks will also help send EPS higher via a lower share count. And of course, the dividend will continue to rise, boosting an already impressive yield as the years go on. All of these things are critical in determining total returns for this stock and they are all possible because Intel is tremendously efficient in terms of turning revenue into FCF. Until that changes, Intel will be a strong candidate for a combination of growth and income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.