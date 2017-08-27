Faison's Weekend Review And Scans

I also include one microcap bargain that I believe could run higher in the near to medium term.

I highlight four noteworthy analyst calls, three insider purchases, two stocks that might be breaking out and four stocks making new highs.

Readers should fully research any stocks below that catch their interest- appearing in this post is by no means an endorsement.

This potential series comes as a response to readers who were looking for guidance on how to scan and find investing ideas.

Over the past few months quite a few readers have been asking me where and how to scan and find ideas. From busted IPOs to insider buys, technical breakouts to unusual volume, there are plenty of ways to find interesting ideas that would take much longer than this piece can cover. Instead, I chose just a small sampling to give readers an idea.

I hope this series becomes a weekly feature if you find it useful. The objective is to supply just a few stocks of interest for further discussion, of which readers can do due diligence on any that stick out to them. Appearing on this post is by no means an endorsement of the stocks below, as they require full vetting prior to purchase or appearing in a full article on their own (weighing risk, seeing if thesis is actionable, searching for red flags, etc).

Indices in Review

Past Week

IBB Price data by YCharts

Year to Date



IBB data by YCharts

Analyst Calls of Interest

Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

NBRV data by YCharts

Suntrust placed a $20 price target on the stock, citing achievable worldwide sales of over $700 million for their antibiotic drug candidate Lefamulin.

In late July the company filed a $175 million mixed securities shelf and in the last quarterly report management commented that they expect patient enrollment for the LEAP 2 trial to be completed in the fourth quarter. Top-line data should be forthcoming in the first quarter of 2018. Orbimed Advisors significantly upped their position in the stock to 3.9 million shares, while Vivo Capital and the Baker Brothers also own stakes.

DBV Technologies (DBVT)



DBVT data by YCharts

Leerink raised price target to $60 ahead of phase 3 data, stating that their patch to treat peanut allergy will likely show a 50% responder rate.



In the next twelve months the company has readouts for several trials expected, two for Viaskin Peanut and two for Viaskin Milk. A strong cash position and prior data indicate future upside is ahead.

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

RVNC data by YCharts

JMP Securities started the stock at Market Outperform with a $34 price target, citing cost and quality of life benefits for patients with key readouts coming. The stock is one of ten holdings in the Runner of the Year model account as well.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

FLXN data by YCharts

Northland Securities initiated coverage with a $40 price target, citing major advantages over existing intra-articular corticosteroid injections.

In late June the company filed a $300 million mixed securities shelf and the PDUFA date for Zilretta is coming up on October 6th.

Insider Purchases of Interest

Aevi Genomic Medicines (GNMX)

GNMX data by YCharts

A 10% owner continued to buy up shares. Earlier this month the company sold around 22 million shares in a private placement. Data for a mid-stage trial in contactin-4 mutation-positive Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder is expected by mid 2018. Initial data for an early-stage signal finding study of AEVI-002 in Severe Pediatric Onset Crohn's Disease is due by year end.

Scynexis (SCYX)

SCYX data by YCharts

CEO Marco Taglietta made a small purchase. In August the company initiated dosing for a phase 2 study evaluating oral SCY-078 for the treatment of Vulvovaginal Candidiasis. If the clinical hold is lifted on the IV formulation of SCY-078 in the near term, the company plans to test it in healthy volunteers followed by initiating a phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with invasive Candida infections in 2018.

Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

TBPH data by YCharts

Their SVP purchased over $100,000 worth of shares. At the beginning of August the company reported positive results from a 12-week, phase 2b study of velusetrag for the treatment of patients with diabetic and idiopathic gastroparesis. As of June 30th the company had a strong cash position of almost $500 million with several key milestones to be achieved in the next twelve months.

Hedge Fund Stakes

None that caught my eye at this time.

Stocks That Might Break Out

I wrote an article on GlycoMimetics (GLYC) recently, adding it to the ROTY Contenders list. A close next week above $12 would make things quite interesting.

GLYC data by YCharts

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) has presentations at ESMO and ILCA coming up. See my most recent write-up here.

BPMC data by YCharts

New Highs of Interest

Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

AKBA data by YCharts

Progress with key collaborations along with a strong cash position and recent trial initiations bodes well for the future.

Spark Therapeutics (ONCE)

ONCE data by YCharts

Could the rally mean Wall Street likes their Hemophilia A data more than I originally thought? Or is this simply part of the run-up I originally predicted to their PDUFA date in January?

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

ENTA data by YCharts

I have written on this one a couple times. Here is my most recent article. Shares have hit a new 2 year high on the back of approval for AbbVie's Maviret.



MyoKardia (MYOK)

MYOK data by YCharts

See my write-up here. It looks like buying the secondary was a good decision and the expected revaluation upwards continues.

New Lows of Interest

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS)

SNSS data by YCharts

For you bargain shoppers out there, the company reported around $22 million in cash while having a market capitalization near $45 million. In July the first patient was dosed in a phase 1b/2 study evaluating their oral, reversible, non-covalent BTK-inhibitor SNS-062 in adults with CLL, small lymphocytic leukemia, Waldenstrom’s macroglobulemia and mantle cell lymphoma. Now that they've finally ditched Vosaroxin, maybe there is some value to be created here. The drug appears significantly de-risked thanks to inroads made by Imbruvica (Q2 sales of $626 million), while early first in human data showed a solid safety profile and a positive pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile.

Actionable News of Interest

None that came to my attention at this time.



Managing Risk

It goes without saying that each stock above has its own unique risks in addition to those that go along with the biotech sector in general. These general risks include competition, clinical setbacks, disappointing data, regulatory downthumb and dilution. Some of the above stocks are at new highs and thus more prone to volatility while others have lower floats and are more prone to manipulation.

