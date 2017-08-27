3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: August 27, 2017

Welcome to a new edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep track of recent developments in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries.

Isofol shows early promise in metastatic colorectal cancer

Isofol is a Swedish biotech working in partnership with Merck KGaA, the main parent company of the Merck Group (MRK), to develop Modufolin, an antifolate drug that does not require metabolic processing to become active.

This places it in the same category of agent as leucovorin, commonly used to improve response rates to chemotherapy in patients with advanced colorectal cancer.

Now, we have received news from Isofol that an early stage study, ISO-CC-005, showed favorable response rates for Modufolin with fluorouracil alone and in combination with either oxaliplatin or irinotecan. These three agents make up one of the most common backbones for treatment of advanced colorectal cancer. Out of the 21 patients enrolled, 14 achieved at least a partial response.

Of the 12 patients treated so far in the first-line setting, none have experienced progressive disease.

Looking forward: These results go a long way toward proving the concept that leucovorin can be substituted for a more active form of folic acid. Though this was mainly a safety study, Modufolin showed some promising efficacy that should help Isofol build a bit of momentum as it initiates the pivotal ISO-CC-007 study, which will enroll patients for first-line treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer.

Kamada Ltd gains approval in the prevention of rabies

Kamada Ltd (KMDA) is an Israeli small-cap pharma company developing antitrypsin for various diseases, in partnership with Shire (SHPG). However, this isn't the end of their clinical pipeline. They are also developing an antiviral immunoglobulin directed against the rabies virus in people who have been exposed.

KMDA announced recently that they've received approval from the FDA to market their anti-rabies immunoglobulin, based on findings supporting non-inferiority against immunoglobulin G reference. KMDA's product did not negatively impact the formation of neutralizing antibodies upon administration of rabies vaccine.

Looking forward: This isn't the first such anti-rabies immunoglobulin product to be marketed in the United States. However, KMDA has been keen to point out that the supply of these therapies has been unstable. Immediate prophylaxis with anti-rabies immunoglobulin remains a key first step toward getting the viral load under control and preventing a fatal infection until the vaccine gets to work. And with that KMDA gets its second drug approval in the US!

Celgene provides favorable top-line data for their flagship chemo drug in gastric cancer

Celgene's (CELG) albumin-bound paclitaxel (branded Abraxane) has become an important treatment option in several forms of cancer, perhaps most notably in metastatic pancreatic tumors. Of course, paclitaxel itself continues to be an important treatment option for a wide variety of malignancies, so it's not surprising the CELG has continued to explore the potential of this agent across a swath of tumor types.

Recently, the company's Japanese partner Taiho announced top-line findings from the ABSOLUTE study, which assessed Abraxane in two different dosing procedures compared with naked paclitaxel in patients with previously treated advanced gastric cancer. The point of the study was to ensure non-inferiority in overall survival between Abraxane given once-weekly, once every three weeks, or paclitaxel given weekly.

The study met its primary endpoint in the once-weekly arm, demonstrating non-inferiority compared with paclitaxel. The once-every-three-weeks arm (the current approved dosing regimen in Japan) was not able to confirm non-inferiority with paclitaxel.

On the basis of these findings, the once-weekly dosing regimen of Abraxane was given supplemental approval for recurrent gastric cancer.

Looking forward: These results draw fine lines on the optimal use of Abraxane in patients with recurrent gastric cancer. Certainly, for the sake of the patients, dosing once every 3 weeks would be more convenient, but this study showed that you might be taking too big a risk for an inferior outcome, even though the absolute difference found (10.9 months for paclitaxel vs 10.3 months for Abraxane) doesn't seem too staggering. But the once-weekly administration route appears to provide the same efficacy, with the noted improvements in adverse events for patients, which can help them remain on treatment for longer with better quality of life.

