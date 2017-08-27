Shotspotter Gunshot Technology Tested On White House Grounds: Beware The Hype

My recent ROTY piece was written prior to catching wind of this news as I grew increasingly optimistic on the bullish thesis. However, while I welcome today's news I still want to issue a word of caution to readers.

A few weeks ago I published an update piece on the Shotspotter's (SSTI) first reported quarter as a publicly traded company. I noted that revenues and gross margins were rising significantly and I viewed debt paydown as a wise move by management. Compared to the small market capitalization the market opportunity could be in excess of $1.4 billion according to CEO Ralph Clark, comprising 1,600 domestic and international cities, with places such as college campuses and centers of transportation. Even if the market opportunity were only $500 million to be more conservative, the company appeared significantly undervalued and in the early innings of adoption and growth.

I will be the first to admit that weakness in the stock scared me out of the stock after earnings, but as I saw the share price strengthen I again initiated a stake for the ROTY (Runner of the Year) model account. Still cautious, I pointed out that I would need more convincing evidence and a break higher on the chart to add to the position. The bear argument that municipalities and other clients will find the price tag of the gunshot technology too expensive compared to modest benefits it provides could still hold water, as seen in the San Antonio case study.

In a recent ROTY (Runner of the Year) entry I announced the model account would be adding more shares to its quarter sized pilot position, bringing the total position to half-size (or $5,000 out of a potential $10,000 stake that could be bought in the future). While I had yet to see strength in the stock price, I noted that additional anecdotal evidence from recent reports and closer examination increased my confidence in the story. Ever the cautious one, I still noted that I would need one of three things to happen for me to add more to our stake in the ROTY model account:

A convincing break higher on high volume.

A material event that significantly strengthened the bull thesis.

Waiting for the next quarterly report to show continued growth and adoption as seen in the recently introduced measure net new go-live square miles.

Recent Events

I did not expect to revisit the story again so soon, but with material events occurring I thought it best to put out an update piece.

The news making headlines has been that the Secret Service is conducting a test of the gunshot technology at the White House. The official press release states the following (unnecessary portions omitted):

In an effort to enhance situational awareness capabilities around protected fixed sites in Washington, D.C. the U.S. Secret Service will conduct a live fire calibration of a system that provides real time detection and geolocation of gunshots fired within proximity of protected sites. Multiple rounds will be fired from various weapon systems in three shot increments which will create a multiple gunshot event. The exercise will be conducted within proximity of two Secret Service protected fixed sites. The use of this system is a valuable tool to our protective mission.

The news made waves on CNN and The Washington Post as well. My thoughts are that this is an obvious positive for the company- if adopted, it lends much credibility to the story as well as positive press. While I am aware that the quiet period expired not too long ago on July 17th, I still feel that management has not been doing the best job of getting their story out there and gaining visibility. At the same time, if I had to choose between management that keeps their heads down and lets their results speak for them versus overly promotional types often seen on Wall Street, I'd opt for the former.

Another interesting piece of news came out of Fresno, California. The city is looking to pay up for another three years for the gunshot technology and the Fresno Unified School District (FUSD) voted to pitch in financially to aid the police department in funding the contract extension. The new pact would have the city funding 9 square miles and the school district providing for 6. Of note, 26 Fresno Unified school campuses were covered under the original area and if all goes according to plan later on 61 campuses will be covered.

Final Thoughts

While the above represent encouraging developments for the company, my first words to current investors and readers would be to set aside emotion, beware hype and stay cautiously optimistic. The stock has a very small float that could result in significant volatility as the momentum crowd jumps on the bandwagon and daytraders use the stock as their personal playground.

While the ROTY model account holds (or is soon to hold after market close according to our transparency rules) a half position, it does so with a near to medium term outlook.

The company has its critics and the bear thesis is still valid to an extent. There is still the possibility that municipalities and other clients opt not to renew contracts in the event they feel the benefits are being outweighed by expenses incurred. While schools represent an important avenue for expansion, keep in mind there is quite a lot of opposition to the technology both from those who fear its "big brother" nature to those who oppose dollars from education diverted for adoption of Shotspotter instead of "going to where it is supposed to" (as seen in Fresno where there was plenty of dissent with the funding decision).

To conclude, my outlook on the story is growing more positive while still keeping a close eye on the bear thesis. Readers looking to initiate or add to their positions should be watchful for volatility (significant spikes in share price)- if the price gets ahead of itself it's better to enjoy the ride upwards with whatever stake is already established, waiting for share price regression to add. For readers initiating a position, the same could be said for sitting on the sidelines and waiting for the share price to come back to a more palatable level before making a pilot purchase. While the news from the Secret Service is significant, we don't know the dollar amount attached to it nor what other contracts could come as a result.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.