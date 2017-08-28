How Daimler Is Positioning Itself For Future (Dividend) Growth

The company boasts a high dividend with a 40% payout ratio and is one of the most attractive long-term value plays in a cyclical sector.

Fundamentally the company is very strong, and it is investing heavily in the future of automobiles while improving its profitability metrics.

Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) released stellar Q2/2017 results at the end of July but its stock price has remained depressed following growing concerns regarding collusion on emission values and a soaring euro. The stock continues to trade at very low valuations and yields above 5%.

Daimler is reported to be working on establishing a holding which could set the stage for partial IPOs benefiting existing shareholders as well as cost synergies.

In this article we will review Daimler's latest quarter and its strategy, its dividend and the intended restructuring.

What is going on at Daimler?

In Q2/2017 Daimler reported EBIT of EUR 3.75 bn which is up almost EUR 500 m or 15% Y/Y. Daimler's top-line revenues came in at EUR 41.2 bn, up 7% Y/Y and primarily driven by 9% higher sales in the Mercedes-Benz Cars segment. A 10% decline in sales in USA was more than offset by strong 28% growth n China. This allowed Daimler to finally exceed the 10% return on sales threshold (10.2% realized). In Daimler's truck business strong sales in North America and Indonesia boosted revenues to EUR 9 bn from €8.7 bn in the prior year. For the total year 2017 the company expects significantly higher sales and EBIT compared to FY 2016.

With these strong results Daimler marginally missed out on analyst estimates across the board - which is another reason for hardly any upside momentum in the stock for almost a year.

Turning to liquidity Daimler is currently sitting on €21.8 bn in gross liquidity which allows the company to invest into future technologies and maintain its shareholder-friendly dividend policy. It generated €3.0 bn in free cash flow from January to June 2017 and paid out €3.5 bn in dividends for FY 2016.

The company is only paying around 40% of net earnings for its annual dividend. While the dividend was not raised for FY 2016 it has increased by 48% since 2012 and another dividend raise for FY 2017 looks very likely against the background of strong cash flow generation.

Daimler recently detailed its Leadership 2020 strategy termed "The future of our corporate culture".

One of these targets has already been met as Daimler strives to become the No. 1 premium car manufacturer in the world. This target has already been achieved in 2016 - impressive!

The company is aggressively investing into future technologies like autonomous driving, digitizing ecosystems, and it is providing service platforms along tomorrow's mobility value chain.

Daimler's strategy is sound and clear and its financial fire power, experience and scale should allow it to deliver. This is a highly sophisticated strategy which shows that Daimler is making the necessary steps to position itself perfectly along the value chain.

Despite these impressive results and a clear future strategy to combat the end of the combustion engine the stock trades at low valuations with a P/E of around 7. For reference, Tesla (TSLA), valued at $58 bn, has no comparable P/E as it is only posting losses and is only moderately behind in size of market cap to Daimler (ca. €65 bn).

Weighing on Daimler's stock is ongoing uncertainty regarding growing concerns related to manipulating emission values. In May the company shocked investors when news broke that German investigators have been extensively searching various sites of the company for evidence of manipulating emission values. Although so far no evidence has been found, this large-scale police raid is definitely concerning. And with the outcome being entirely unclear, despite the company cooperating with authorities, this uncertainty drags down the stock.

However, on August 24 news broke that Daimler is planning to reorganize itself into a holding company latest by May 2019. German investment site "manager magazin" reports that Daimler's management team has agreed on that fundamental reorganization and is ready to discuss this major decision with relevant stakeholders on to work on legal conditions. The goal of this is to make Daimler more flexible to respond to developments in the automotive sector and streamline the company for its 2020 strategy. A proposed setup envisions three pillars: Mercedes-Benz Cars and Vans, Trucks and Buses and Financial Services. The goal is not to split up the company but to allow for partial IPOs. Investors cheered that news as it is expected to result in cost synergies and could also lead to higher valuations of the individual units instead of valuing them all in one.

Investor takeaway

Daimler has been hit particularly hard by uncertainty how the future of global car manufacturers may look, and this has resulted in an ultra low valuation for the stock. Meanwhile, the company delivers strong performance quarter by quarter and is investing aggressively into future technologies and into its future organization.

Daimler has been trading at almost €95 back in spring 2015 and currently trades at around €62. Yet, despite a soaring euro fundamentally nothing has changed for the company. Its profitability is as high as it was in 2015 and its cash position is very assuring.

Personally, I continue to believe that investors are overconfident in what Tesla can achieve and put too much value on potential litigation payments associated with collusion accusations. Even if the latter turns out to be true, Daimler's cash position should allow it to rather safely maneuver through this phase while at the same time cementing its status as the world's leading premium car manufacturer. Daimler has the financial resources, the human resources and the production capabilities to react to a changing market

Investors believing in this thesis continue to find an attractive entry opportunity in the stock right now and can lock in a 5.2% yield. Should the strength of the euro continue Daimler's international profits may grew less but U.S. investors can benefit from foreign exchange profits. I also like the preferred shares of BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), trading at a similarly low valuation and comparable dividend yield.

Tax disclaimer: I am by no means a tax expert and the following information should be treated with caution and not as tax advice. Please consult your tax advisor or do you own research before making any decisions. Still, here is my best understanding on the treatment of foreign withholding tax.

Basically, you can claim the difference between the 25% German withholding tax and the 15% according to the US-German tax treaty directly without using a broker. Apply for refund of German withholding tax on income from capital under the Double Taxation Convention (DTA) between the Federal Republic of Germany and the United States of America. Download this form and fill out accordingly. Here you can find further information on the procedure in English.

Special thanks to user "kaunlaran" who provided that information in one of my previous articles!

