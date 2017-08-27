Martin Midstream: Delivering As Advertised

The collection of businesses may not be typical for a midstream company, but management has made this diversification work until the adjustments needed last year.

The distribution will not increase until deleveraging is complete but safety of that distribution is expected to grow as company growth resumes.

The drop down signals a return to growth and an end to the dramatic balance sheet deleveraging. Going forward, deleveraging will be more incremental.

Cash flow is down at the six month point. But that is due to the Asphalt terminal drop down and the opportunistic acquisition of butane inventory for sale later.

Martin Midstream (MMLP) is one very complex company. Despite the name, the company really does not have much of a midstream business in the traditional sense. Instead it is made up of a lot of specialty niche businesses that are individually fairly volatile but normally offset each other.

Source: Martin Midstream Partners Second Quarter, 2017, Earnings Presentation.

As shown above, the company is pretty much on track to meet the EBITDA guidance. Some of the fertilizer business for example was in the first quarter instead of the second quarter. But overall, the first half combined with the second half guidance shown above is remarkably close to the original projection.

During the conference call, management reiterated that the distribution will be covered 1.2 times. That reiteration looks very credible when management is remarkably close to its earnings guidance.

When I think of a midstream company, I think of pipelines and refineries. This company has WTLPG and the Smackover Refinery. But those parts of the company have very small contributions to the overall revenue and profitability. The specialty products, the lubricants, and the sulfur processing into fertilizer and sulfuric acid are unusual. There are many variations to midstream companies and this is definitely one of them. But the whole company tends to report most of the earnings and cash flow in the first and fourth quarters.

This company is fairly distinct from the typical oil and gas transportation of Kinder Morgan (KMI), for example. Martin Midstream has several businesses such as the grease, lubricants, fertilizer, and butane businesses that really do not adhere to the typical oil and gas business cycles. Similarly, the wholesale propane distribution business as well as the butane business is not something you see every day in a midstream company. Still management has made this business mix thrive until it hit a "bump in the road last year".

This was handled by selling a terminal to pay down debt and then selling stock to pay for a drop down from the parent company. What the market thought would be a major problem was handled promptly. The actual distribution cut was a fraction of the market's fears. Now the acquisition and earnings growth point to better times ahead.

Souce: Martin Midstream Investor Presentation March 23, 2017

Management recently disclosed that the completion is running a little behind schedule. The drop down was paid with cash raised from a stock offering. So the new purchase was a deleveraging purchase. The plant is now expected to start up in August. A new startup like this will distort cash flow some until operations are running smoothly.

Management was also proactive to buildup the seasonal butane inventories in the second quarter. In fact, management indicated that about 80% of the butane needs were purchased or committed at favorable pricing. Management may trade some of this opportunistically. These purchases also drained some cash flow a little more than would be seasonally expected.

From the conference call:

Source: Martin Midstream Conference Call, Second Quarter, 2017

The above section of the conference call gives a little more detail to the cash flow situation. There is $9 million of one time expenditures associated with the drop down from the parent company. There was about a $10 million unfavorable swing from the first to the second quarter due to the seasonal butane inventory buildup.

The third quarter is the seasonally weakest for the company. The third quarter has the least butane sales and fertilizer sales. Both of these fairly material products are strongest in the fourth quarters and first quarters. So this stock can sag some in the summer as Mr. Market ruminates over the traditionally weaker second and third quarters. But the stock also traditionally does better during the stronger quarters.

Source: Martin Midstream March 23, 2017, Investor Presentation

Compared with a lot of transportation and storage service competitors, this company has unusually volatile earnings. Nearly 30% of the earnings are margin based.

Source: Martin Midstream Partners Second Quarter, 2017, Earnings Release

Cash flow is down for the six month period. But this cash flow decrease is due to the activities associated with the drop down and the opportunistic build-up of the butane inventory a little faster than anticipated. The Corpus Christie terminal was sold and the new acquisition is not yet operating. Yet cash flow held up remarkably well. The differences shown below are non-operational except for the butane inventory buildup and related commodity derivatives.

Note that "Due from affiliates" had an $12 million unfavorable swing. Similarly commodity derivatives cash paid had an $8 million unfavorable swing. Inventories built up about $4 million when compared to the prior year.

"Due to affiliates" also had an unfavorable comparison of $4 million and other accrued liabilities were unfavorable by about $5 million. All this was partially offset by a favorable accounts receivable change of about $4.5 million.

So the perceived cash flow decrease really was due either to the activities associated with the new asphalt terminal or the early butane inventory buildup. Management tends to hedge to lock in butane profits. So any cash flow shortfall at the current time will usually reverse itself by year end. Any inventory revaluation tends to be reversed when the inventory is sold. So quarterly results can vary but the overall profit is protected.

The Asphalt terminal drop down expenses are all one time items related to the purchase of the terminal from the parent company and the interlocking agreements. As noted above, capital expenses for the remainder of the year are expected to be far lower. So some of these account balances will reverse direction later in the year as the activity slows down. Management prepared for this drop down by selling equity. So despite any cash flow distortions related to the completion of the project and the startup, these expenses were anticipated.`

There has been some worry about cash flow compared to the distribution and the capital expenditures. There is nothing to worry about as long as one realizes that the drop down is a non-recurring event. Investors hope more acquisitions are in the future. But those acquisitions are not a routine part of cash flow.

The Corpus Christie terminal was sold to pay down debt. The equity sale completed the major balance sheet adjustment. Long term debt is now about $43 million below where it was a year ago. Management plans to continue to deleverage the balance sheet. So there are some miscellaneous assets for sale. Even though income doubled the year ago figure, do not expect a distribution increase until the balance sheet strength is adequate.

SUMMARY

Source: Martin Midstream March 23, 2017, Investor Presentation

The parent company, Martin Resource Management Company, has a very strong interest in the limited partnership. The parent company owns a significant percentage of the partnership units outstanding. The balance sheet leverage issues that were probably caused by the lower commodity prices were promptly corrected. The latest drop down from the parent company signals a return to growth. The balance sheet still needs some strengthening, but that strengthening will be done at a more incremental pace than past efforts. The big adjustments have been completed.

The current distribution is not only safe, it will become increasingly well protected as the company grows. The company typically reports its weakest results in the second and (especially) the third quarters. The stock usually sags some during these quarters, so now is a good time to invest in an above average distribution percentage. Going forward, the distribution level selected by management may decrease compared to earnings and cash flow. But that distribution is expected to grow. The presence of Alinda Capital usually indicates a growth mentality. So this partnership will probably offer an above average return.

Disclaimer: I am not a registered investment advisor, and this article is not to be construed as an offer to purchase or sell stock. All investors are recommended to read all the filings of the company and the press releases to assess for themselves whether or not this company fits their investment risk profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may purchase more MMLP