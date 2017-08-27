TransCanada: Strong Q2, Dividend Increase Expected In Q1 2018

Keystone XL project approval towards the end of the year will have a positive impact on the company in the long term.

Investment Thesis

TransCanada Corporation (TRP) (TSX:TRP) posted a strong Q2 2017. The company has done an excellent job increasing its dividend in the past. With its near-term development plans in the pipeline, the company estimates to raise its dividend in the high single-digits through 2020. With a list of medium-to-long term projects in its pipeline, the company is a fine choice for income investors seeking dividend growth in the long term.

Q2 2017 Financial Highlights

TransCanada delivered another strong quarter in Q2 2017. Its comparable earnings for Q2 were C$659 million or C$0.76 per share compared to C$366 million or C$0.52 per share for the same quarter in 2016. The significant increase in comparable earnings was mainly due to its acquisition of Columbia Pipeline Group in July 1, 2016. Its funds generated from operations was C$1,336 million in Q2 2017 compared to C$930 million in the same quarter last year. Its comparable distributable cash flow was C$936 million, up by 33.33%, compared to C$702 million in Q2 2016. Its comparable distributable cash flow per share was C$1.08 in Q2 2017, up only by 8% from last year due to an increase in number of shares outstanding.

Healthy Balance Sheet

TransCanada had a long-term debt to capitalization ratio of 60.3% at the end of 2016 as displayed in the table below. As can be seen, its long-term debt to cap ratio has been increasing gradually in the past few years but has stayed relatively the same in 2016 and 2015. The trend may be disturbing, but it is still manageable given the company's reasonable long-term debt to EBITDA multiple of 8.14x in 2016. Given its low risk business model, the company is expected to generate stable EBITDA to handle its debt services. At the end of Q2 2017, TransCanada’s debt to cap ratio was 61.1%, up from 58.3% in Q1 2017.

Long-Term Debt to Cap Ratio (%) 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 TransCanada 60.3 60.3 51.8 52.1 49.7 46.3 Enbridge 55.3 61.9 60.3 51.2 57.1 58.7

Strong Dividend Coverage Ratio

TransCanada Corp pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.625 per share. This is equivalent to about 3.98% annual dividend yield. The company has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years. Prior to 2016, its average annual dividend growth rate was about 7%. With its near-term capital projects, the management is forecasting an annual dividend guidance in the upper end of 8~10% from 2017 through 2020. The next dividend hike is expected to be in early 2018.

TransCanada’s dividend payout ratio is not only sustainable but well below 100%. Its 2016 dividend payout ratio based on distributable cash flow is 46.8% or a dividend coverage ratio of 2.1x. Its Q2 2017 payout ratio is 57.9% or a coverage ratio of 1.7x. The chart below is the management’s dividend coverage outlook for the upcoming years through 2020. The coverage ratio provides a good margin of safety.

Near-Term and Medium to Longer-Term Projects

TransCanada is planning to support its annual 10% EBITDA growth through its ambitious C$25 billion capital expenditure program. Below is the approximate allocation of the capital expenditure per year. As can be seen, most of the capital will be invested in natural gas pipelines in Canada, US, and Mexico. Despite a general weakness in natural gas consumption in the first half of 2017, the consumption of natural gas is expected to continue to grow in the next decade due to organic growth and a gradual replacement of many coal power plants to natural gas power plants.

Beside the C$25 billion near-term projects, TransCanada also has C$48 billion of medium to longer-term projects. This includes several transformational projects that will continue to bring long-term substantial EBITDA growth. The US$8 billion Keystone XL project regulatory approval by Nebraska is expected to be announced at the end of November 2017. This strategic pipeline will help boost the company’s FFO in the long term.

In its C$15.7 billion Energy East and related Eastern Mainline Project, the company plans to build a capacity to transmit 1.1 million bbl/day to Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Both of these projects will generate substantial cash flow once they are completed.

Valuation

I have included TransCanada’s Price to EBITDA ratio in the past 4 years in the table below. TransCanada’s average Price to EBITDA ratio in the past four years is 7.11. The estimated 2018 EBITDA is around C$8,700 million based on a 10% annual growth guidance including EBITDA from the acquisition of Columbia Pipeline Group effective on July 1, 2016. Using the average Price to EBITDA ratio of 7.11 in the past four years, its 2018 targeted price is ~C$70. Based on this figure, the capital appreciation is 11.3% from today’s price of C$63.34. At today’s stock price, the total return including dividend is 15.3%.

Price to EBITDA Ratio Average 2016 2015 2014 2013 TransCanada 7.11 7.55 5.41 7.85 7.63

Using dividend yield as a valuation metric, TransCanada’s trailing 12-month yield is 3.5%. As the graph shows, its trailing 12-month yield is acceptable but not particularly attractive. For long-term investors, even though its current dividend yield is below its historical average, the projected dividend annual growth of 8~10% may be worth the investment even now. Given TransCanada’s growth potential, the investment will likely generate very good returns in the long run. However, patient investors may wish to wait for a pullback and apply a higher margin of safety.

Investor Takeaway

TransCanada posted a strong Q2 2017 earnings with significant increases in every category. The company continues to execute its near-term growth projects to help boost its EBITDA by 10% annually. This increase will help to support a dividend increase in the range of 8~10% annually through 2020. With several medium to long-term projects in its pipeline and awaiting regulatory approval, TransCanada is poised to grow its business further. Overall, TransCanada remains a good choice for investors seeking long-term dividend growth.

