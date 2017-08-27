Follow The Colored Boxes For Dividend Growth, Not Stupid Television

SPG does not appear to be in worse shape today than at any point in the last few years.

SPG is extremely far away from violating any of the covenants.





The stupid narrative continues for Simon Property Group (SPG). The idea is that malls have a death sentence and Amazon (AMZN) is giving the narrative room to run. However, the facts don’t fit the story. Have you visited a SPG mall lately? Do you see emptiness or people shopping just like they did before? Simon Property Group continues to have strong financial performance. In my view, SPG is one of the stronger REITs and a great option for the buy-and-hold investors. Doesn’t hurt that the dividend growth is easily sustainable. I believe SPG is a buy today.

Leverage

SPG’s leverage is reasonable. Their weighted average shares outstanding have been relatively flat the last several years. If the company’s shares were shrinking significantly and debt outstanding was soaring higher, I’d be concerned.

The pink box demonstrates that we are seeing a modest decline in shares outstanding. If it was an enormous decline, that would be concerning. A modest decline like this simply indicates management is committed to repurchasing shares when the market values them too cheaply.

The first green box demonstrates the total debt for SPG, including joint ventures.

The second green box demonstrates the total equity market capitalization and total capitalization including all debt.

The blue box demonstrates the ratio of debt within the capital structure. 34% is a reasonable ratio. Further, the increase in the ratio was primarily driven by a decline in the share price. Shares outstanding decreased slightly and total debt increased slightly, but the major factor was the change in share price.

Debt covenants

With the market believing mall REITs are going extinct, investors should be comfortable with the debt picture when they make a long-term investment.

The green box demonstrates that SPG is extremely far away from violating any of the covenants. They are not merely getting by. There should be very little concern about SPG’s ability to meet their covenants and to access additional debt financing when desired.

This conservative capital structure is a major reason I like SPG for income investors. The yield is much lower, but this balance sheet could withstand even extreme economic pressure. In a major recession, the dividend would be under pressure. Outside of major recessions, I believe SPG is positioned to continue their dividend growth.

Credit profile

SPG is strong in the balance sheet and the income statement. The charts above give investors a clear view on how SPG handled leverage over the last few years.

The green box shows the amount of debt in the capital structure at the end of Q2 2017 and at the end of prior years. 34% is well within the reasonable range.

The blue box indicates the fixed charge coverage over the last few years. This metric has been improving over time. It is ironic that some investors believe malls are dying while SPG’s fixed charge coverage improved year after year.

The purple box highlights net debt to NOI. This has been fairly consistent over the last several years. All things considered, SPG does not appear to be in worse shape today than at any point in the last few years.

Final thoughts

There are only two reasons investors would believe SPG’s business was coming apart at the seams. The first is talking heads on the television blathering on about the death of malls. The second is the lower share price, which appears to be a function of the first.

Dividend investing

I believe Simon Property Group is one of the stronger dividend investments in the market right now. I’ve invested in the company along with Altria Group (MO), Target (TGT), and Philip Morris (PM). Big tobacco goes great with mall stocks. Big tobacco is recession-proof. The biggest threat to mall stocks is another recession. Investors falsely believe that the online threats will destroy the malls. However, the physical retail space carries enough value that even tech companies like Apple (AAPL) are leasing space in the malls. The physical location improves their brand presence. If Apple were to pull out of the malls, I believe it would weaken their sales and hurt the brand image.

Target Entry Prices

I’m suggesting an initial “buy under” target of $165 and placing the “strong buy under” line at $155.

Investors should limit total exposure to any one subsector, especially mall REITs. SPG is less volatile than Washington Prime Group (WPG) or CBL & Associates (CBL). Suggested max allocations are:

3% for conservative buy-and-hold investors.

5% for aggressive buy-and-hold investors.

8% for very aggressive traders.

In my opinion SPG is stronger as an option for the buy-and-hold investors.

