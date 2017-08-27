Mexico's Declining Oil Production

This is why I will explore this bucket in detail during the coming weeks, starting with Mexico.

The primary difference between the oil bull and bear camps is in the third bucket: the ex-US non-OPEC production.

Most analysts agree that the US oil production will continue to increase and that OPEC's compliance to production cuts remains high.

Historical Trend

The following graph illustrates the long-term trend in Mexico's oil production:

Source: tradingeconomics.com

Readers should note that Mexico's oil production peaked at 3.5 mbd in December 2003, declined by 20% to ~2.8 mbd by mid-2008 (during which period oil prices quadrupled), and remained stable just above ~2.6 mbd from mid-2009 through 2013, before continuing its downward trend to 2.0 mbd more recently.

Earlier projections

It's important to consider how previous projections have panned out in order to spot any biases, optimistic or pessimistic, the source may have.

International Energy Agency

In January 2016, the International Energy Agency ("IEA") estimated Mexico's oil production at 2.81 mbd in 2014, 2.60 mbd in 2015, and 2.54 mbd in 2016. Note that the 60 kbd decrease projected for 2016 was less than one-third of the 210 kbd decrease that was estimated for 2015. In January 2017, the IEA's kept its estimate of Mexico's oil production for 2015 at 2.60 mbd, but revised its estimate for 2016 downward significantly to 2.46 mbd. In August 2017, the latest data available, IEA estimated Mexico's oil production in 2016 at 2.47 mbd, and projected a continued decline to 2.29 mbd in 2017 and 2.17 in 2018. Note that the 120 kbd decrease projected for 2018 is significantly less than the 180 kbd projected in 2017.

OPEC

In January 2016, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries ("OPEC") estimated Mexico's oil production at 2.8 mbd in 2014, 2.6 mbd in 2015, and 2.5 mbd in 2016. Note that the decrease projected for 2016 was about half of the decrease that was estimated for 2015. In January 2017, OPEC kept its estimate of Mexico's oil production for 2015 and 2016 unchanged. In August 2017, the latest data available, OPEC estimated Mexico's oil production in 2016 at 2.5 mbd (same as its previous estimate), and projected continued decline to 2.3 mbd in 2017 and 2.1 in 2018. Note that OPEC's projection of Mexico's oil production in 2018 is less than IEA's and more in-line with the historically downward trend.

Comparison

In summary, I note that OPEC's projection of Mexico's oil production has been less volatile and slightly more accurate than that of IEA. Both OPEC and IEA agree that Mexico's production will continue to decline at an elevated rate into 2018, but currently, IEA's projection for 2018 remains above that of OPEC.

Reserves

Because Mexico currently supplies more than 2.3% of the global oil supply, the precipitous decline in its production rate is worrisome, and its reserves are important.

According to a March 2017 Bloomberg article, Mexico's oil reserves declined to 9.16 billion barrels in 2016, from 10.24 billion barrels a year earlier. Once the world’s third largest crude producer, Mexico’s proven reserves have declined 34 percent since 2013. According to CNH Commissioner, the decline in proven reserves was driven by record-low drilling activity the last three years.

Rig Count

The following graph illustrates the Mexico's rig count in detail.

Mexico Oil Rig Count data by YCharts

I note that although Mexico's oil rig count (blue line) has declined by ~80% since its peak in 2014, it's currently at the level it was back in early 2000's, during which period Mexico's oil production was above 3.0 mbd and rising. A key difference between then and now, however, is that in early 2000's Mexico's oil production likely benefited from its high and rising gas rig count. This is not the case today. Today, the majority of Mexico's oil production relies on offshore production, which requires stable oil prices at a level higher than $60 to $65 Brent prices.

Fiscal Balance

The constitution of Mexico gives the state oil company, Pemex, exclusive rights over oil production, and the Mexican government treats Pemex as a major source of revenue; therefore, the country's fiscal balance is important to oil production. According to this focus-economics.com article, in order to reduce its fiscal shortfall, the Mexican government has remained focused on cutting spending further rather than increasing debt or taxes. A large portion of proposed 2017 budget cuts will come from state oil firm PEMEX, from reducing government personnel and from slashing government operating costs by about a fifth.

Bottom Line

Mexico's oil production has declined since its peak in 2003, and even high oil prices from 2010 through mid-2014 was not enough for a recovery. More recently, Mexico's oil production has declined precipitously, and government's 2017 spending cuts combined with depressed rig count level point to further declines, as both IEA and OPEC agree, with the latter's more conservative take.

I expect the continued decline in Mexico's oil production to be a leading component of downward revisions to IEA's global supply projection into 2018. Significantly higher oil prices will be needed for Mexico's offshore oil production to stabilize.

