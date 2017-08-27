Add This Overlooked Dividend Aristocrat To Your Portfolio

3M (MMM) is an American consumer and industrial products conglomerate which operates through 5 business segments. Founded in 1902, 3M has been operating for over a century and has stood the test of time. With a long track record of success and a well-established reputation as a dividend aristocrat, the only question left is if their success will extend into the future or not. In my view, the future looks very bright and it is still not too late to pick up some shares. There is no reason to sell 3M and so many reasons to own it; I am waiting for a dip buy opportunity myself to open a long position.

A Long History Of Prioritizing Shareholder Value

Dividend aristocrats are companies in the S&P that have raised their dividend payout for 25 consecutive years or more. 3M has raised their dividend every year since 1959, giving them 58 years of consistent dividend growth. The current annualized payout is $4.70 (paid quarterly) and represents a dividend yield of 2.28 percent. From a sustainability perspective, 3M's dividend is sustainable and still has more room to grow. Their dividend has a payout ratio of 52.8 percent, not too high to be unsustainable and not too low for the shareholders.

Free cash flow for the 2nd quarter was $1.3 billion, and roughly $1.2 billion was given back to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. $701 million was returned to shareholders through dividends and $494 million was given back through share buyback programs. Although 3M mainly gives back to their shareholders through dividend payments, their share buyback program is just as important if not more important for returning shareholder value.

A strong dividend is great, but a company needs to supplement their dividend with share buybacks in order to find the right balance and maximize shareholder value. The reason why there needs to be a right balance is because both of these shareholder value tools have their drawbacks and benefits over each other. Share buybacks are more tax-friendly since they have no tax implications until you sell the stock. Dividends, on the other hand, are subjected to a capital gains tax. Buybacks also allow companies to push up their stock prices when they think that their stock is not trading at an appropriate price. By reducing the total number of outstanding shares, share buybacks could also improve their earnings per share growth. The main benefit that a dividend has over a share buyback is that the investor gets to decide how to allocate the capital. A dividend payment goes back to shareholders directly and gives them the power to decide how to invest/spend the cash received. They could decide to reinvest the dividends through a DRIP investing plan, save it for a rainy day, or even just spend it.

Fortunately for shareholders of 3M, share buyback programs from the company are not uncommon. In the last quarter alone, 3M spent nearly half a billion on gross share repurchases. With a long and consistent history of buying back shares and dividend hikes, 3M sets a prime example for other companies to follow on how to maximize shareholder value.

Earnings/Revenue Growth

Although dividends and buybacks are both great, revenue and earnings growth are still both much more important in the long run. For 3M, they are still growing at a healthy rate, which is impressive given its large scale.

The revenue and earnings growth from their latest quarter is a testament to 3M's strong growth fundamentals. 2nd quarter sales grew by 1.9 percent on a constant currency basis. A lot of this sales growth stems from their Asian and Latin American region. Organic growth in Canada/Latin America was 4 percent with Mexico and Brazil leading the pack with 8 and 6 percent growth respectively. In Asia, organic growth was 10 percent fueled by demand for their electronic products. 3M's organic growth in China/Hong Kong was 17 percent and 8 percent in Japan. Growth in the United States paled in comparison coming in at 1.9 percent. EMEA growth slowed down and actually declined by 2 percent.

Operating margins increased by 360 basis points y/oy due to 3M's strategic investments and operating income rose by 17.1 percent y/oy to $2.2 billion. Net income sharply rose 22.6 percent to $1.6 billion, a huge increase when you consider how large 3M is.

To give some perspective, for their 2nd quarter report in 2012, they reported a net income of $1,167 billion. Total operating income was only $1.7 billion, and 3M's operating margin was only 22.9 percent, much lower than their current operating margin of 28 percent. Nearly every growth metric has improved over the past 5 years. I think this growth will continue down the road too for 3 key reasons:

Their diversified and innovative product pipeline Strong demand for their electronic products 3M's strategic investments, divestitures and R&D spending

One of 3M's biggest strengths is that their portfolio of products is well diversified into 5 segments. They have healthcare, safety and graphics, industrial, electronics and energy, and consumer segments. Their core portfolio revolves around these different business segments. Since the company was founded, 3M has entered a lot of different markets, ranging from healthcare to retail consumer products. Diversity in business is a major strength, and 3M has recognized that and made it one of their core strengths. With their diverse range of products, it reduces the weight of any one segment underperforming and also gives them more flexibility to shift their focus to where it is needed more easily. This diversity gives 3M the ability to capitalize and divest easily with the added benefit of diversified growth, which creates a lot less risk. By targeting a wide array of markets, it creates a lot of growth potential for 3M while also strengthening their brand.

Strong demand for 3M's electronic products will likely be one of the biggest contributors to growth in the future. 3M creates the essential materials which are needed to produce and enhance the electronic products which everyone uses on a day to day basis. The iPhone is just one example of the many electronic devices which are embedded with 3M's innovative products. 3M creates electronic chemicals, battery materials, display solutions, circuits, electronic assembly adhesives, thermal management materials and much more. For their 2nd quarter, electronic related sales grew by a robust 15 percent year over year. Their electronics & energy segment saw the greatest sales growth compared to all other segments.

There's no question in my mind that this growth will continue down the road. 3M fills a critical role; there will always be a need for electronics. In fact, it is not too extreme to say that electronics are a now a consumer staple. As time goes on, technology and electronics will become more and more ingrained in our lives. Electronic devices have become ubiquitous, nearly everyone now has a smartphone. Everywhere you go, you will likely see computers, smartphones, tablets, and other devices which require the basic electronic components which 3M sells. As the population grows and as more electronics are developed/enhanced, there will be a much higher demand for these products. Someone needs to make the essential components for those products, and 3M is well positioned to fill and benefit greatly from that need.

The final and most important driver for future growth are 3M's current research efforts and their strategic investment and divestiture plan. The survival of 3M depends on their ability to adapt to how the market changes. In order to adapt to the ever-changing market, 3M needs to constantly innovate. 3M does this by spending a huge amount of money on research and development and by acquiring promising companies. For the full fiscal year of 2017, 3M expects to spend approximately $1.8 billion in research and development to further develop and adapt their product pipeline. divesting from their weaker businesses and redirecting their capital to areas with more promise, it gives 3M the power to capitalize on potentially lucrative

Through divestitures and strategic investments, 3M is able to allocate their capital very effectively by ditching their losers and refocusing on winners. 3M spent $138 million on strategic investments and divestitures last quarter alone. These actions may hurt earnings in the short term, but they are essential for future growth. Spending a bit now on acquisitions will help 3M boost their bottom and top line, in the long run, these investments will inevitably pay for themselves. Divestitures are important because each one gives 3M a cash injection and allows them to then invest that in higher growth opportunities.

Conclusion

Given 3M's strong fundamentals and extensive history of giving back to shareholders makes their stock a strong buy on any dips. Personally, I am looking to open a long position on any large dips below $200.

