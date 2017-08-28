Will Snap Ever Become Profitable?

Snap faces all the risk in its third-party hosting agreements, and I think the company will need to prioritize ARPU over user growth to mitigate this challenge.

The second quarter saw significant improvements in gross margin, but this doesn't mean hosting costs are under control.

I want to see a pathway to profitability before I consider investing in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP). Maybe it's too soon to be worried about this. But a convincing strategy for making money is an important part of a business plan, and Snap doesn't have one right now. Unlike Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), the Snapchat app relies on expensive third-party hosting. Snap's gross margin is only 16.25%, which is tiny compared to that of other social media stocks.

Despite significant gross margin improvement in the second quarter, Snap's contracts with its hosting providers may freeze the company in a cash-burning situation if ARPUs aren't high enough.

Hosting: High-Risk Contracts

In the second quarter, Snap increased its gross margin by doubling ARPU, while hosting costs per user remained relatively flat. But although hosting didn't scale with revenue last quarter, the situation can quickly change.

Snap's agreement with Google (GOOG, GOOGL) requires the purchase of at least $400.0 million in services for each year of the 5-year contract. If the minimum isn't reached, Snap will be required to pay the difference. The agreement with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) requires that Snap pay at least $1 billion by 2021. Hosting commitments total $1.13 billion for 2018 and 2019, which divides into $575 per year, which is 142% of 2016 revenue. (Data Source: Q217 Item 1: 10-Q)

Snap's hosting providers seemed to have hedged their risk against lower-than-expected purchases, while keeping their upside intact at the company's expense. Hopefully, Snap got a good price in return for its risk. But if the company needs more than its minimum hosting expenditure, costs will scale directly with a major growth driver until the contracts are renegotiated.

User Metrics: Improving, but Still Too Low

Snap's future depends on its ability to increase average revenue per user (ARPU). If the company succeeds at this, it can grow without dramatically increasing hosting costs or relying on its DAU/MAU growth. Snap's ARPU was $1.05 as of the most recent quarter. This is more than double last year's ARPU, but not all regions contribute equally.

Snap's U.S. ARPU is a healthy $1.97, while Europe and ROW ARPUs are $0.39 and $0.29, respectively. These numbers are significantly lower than Facebook's, but they are comparable to where Facebook was at this point in its lifecycle. That being said, unlike Facebook, Snapchat has to overcome the hurdle of hosting costs; these were $0.61 per DAU as of the second quarter.

Snap's international operations are deeply in the red. And even if ARPU grows to, say, $1.00 per user with zero hosting cost growth, the company will still struggle to generate EBITDA after including other costs of revenue on top of operating expenses. To put a $1.50 ARPU for ROW in perspective, consider that this is less than Facebook managed to generate for this region in the second quarter of 2017.

Conclusion

Snap's low-margin business model gives it an uncertain pathway to profitability. The company's hosting agreements are risky and could cause its costs to scale too much with its revenue growth drivers.

The good news is that revenue can be driven by ARPU growth, while hosting costs are probably driven by MAU/DAU growth or user activity levels. But because user growth is so expensive, I think Snap should increase ARPU at the expense of user growth and focus on the highest-margin regions of the world.

With Snap's high hosting costs, large-scale international expansion seems out of the question unless ROW ARPUs increase dramatically. The company may need to focus on leveraging its demographic advantage over Facebook to command premium prices from advertisers in the U.S. Right now, even Snap's U.S. ARPU is low, but there is room for improvement.

