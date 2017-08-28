Going Shopping For A REIT - Part 1

REITs have been hit hard as of late due to the fears around retail as well as the threat of rising interest rates, which could provide quality entry points.

I have some extra cash set aside that I plan to invest in a quality REIT that provides stable dividends and is heading in the right direction. I have chosen to invest this cash in a REIT due to the steady income they produce on a monthly or quarterly basis through dividends. Remember that REITs are a way of investing in real estate, as they own various real estate properties across the U.S. and some even globally. REITs come in all shapes in sizes, some invest only in healthcare properties that house skilled nursing facilities, others in retail outlet centers, some in multi-family properties, and the list goes on.

This article will be part one of a three part series. Overall, I am looking to increase my REIT exposure, as such, I will be looking into REITs within different areas. This first part will relate to triple-net lease Retail REITs, with part two focusing on healthcare REITs, and part three focusing on Mall/Specialty REITs. The three REITs I would like to look at with you today are referred to as triple-net lease REITs. What this means is the Company acquires the property at rents them out long term (10-25 years) to credit worthy tenants. The triple-net lease structure is set up so that tenants are responsible for paying all expenses related to management of the property, including property taxes, insurance, and common area maintenance. Due to this structure, triple-net lease REITs provide a sense of predictability, offering consistent cash flows. The three REITs include: STORE Capital Corporation (STOR), National Retail Properties (NNN), and Realty Income (O).

STORE Capital Corporation

STORE Capital is one of the fastest growing net-lease REITs founded in 2011. The Company targets single tenant operational real estate, or STORE Properties as the Company refers to them. As of the most recent quarterly report, released on August 3, the Company has a real estate portfolio totaling $5.5B representing 1,770 property locations leased to 371 customers. Of the $5.5B portfolio, 95% is related to commercial real estate properties subject to long-term leases, and the remaining 5% relates to mortgage loans and direct financial receivables.

STOR focuses much of their attention on middle market and large non-rated companies who have limited sources to raise capital at favorable terms. As noted in the Company’s Q2 investor presentation, the median tenant revenue is just $47M, with over 70% of STOR's tenants having revenues exceeding $50M.

Source: STOR Capital Q2 Presentation

STOR has differentiated itself by focusing in this niche market, which has ample opportunity to gain higher lease rates, longer term leases, and greatly diversify their portfolio. This platform allows tenants to gain access to favorable alternatives to commercial mortgage debt. Tenants would be able to lower their cost of capital by not having their capital tied up in real estate, which is important for middle market companies.

Due to the fact STOR acquires single tenant operational real estate, this provides a sense of stability for the company and lowers risk. STOR is able to evaluate the tenant in depth by reviewing not only their credit history, but their historical financial performance as well. A future tenant must be able to cover rent expenses for two years, after all overhead expenses are calculated. The company has a five step process they follow when evaluating potential tenants, and therefore properties.

Source: STOR Capital Q2 Presentation

Management has done a fine job diversifying the portfolio with no single tenants accounting for more than 3.1% of base rent revenues. The company is also not heavily invested in the retail sector that has had a black cloud, named Amazon (AMZN), hanging over its head as of late. The breakdown of tenants within different industry groups is as follows:

Service: 70%

Retail: 16.5%

Manufacturing: 13.5%

The service industry is primarily made up of restaurants, early childhood education, movie theaters, and health clubs. Retail is made up of furniture stores, farm and ranch supply, and hunting and fishing. Many of the retailers are protected from the threat of Amazon. In addition to management building a highly diverse group of tenants, the company also has the longest average lease term amongst large triple-net lease REITs. Their near-term exposure is also the lowest in the next 5-10 years.

Source: STOR Capital Q2 Presentation

National Retail Properties, Inc.

National Retail Properties, Inc. is a triple-net lease REIT founded in 1984. NNN invests, manages, and develops single tenant properties in 48 states across the U.S. The Company currently maintains a 2,675 property portfolio made up of 28,102,000 square feet. Similar to STOR, NNN focuses on much of the same middle market, which has proven effective for companies over the years. The main reason behind the focus on the middle market single-tenant is due to the lack of big institutional competition. The company maintains a strong occupancy rate of 99.3% as their latest June 30 quarterly filing.

Source: NNN Q2 Investor Update

Similar to STOR, National Retail Properties takes a unique approach when looking into possible acquisitions. The company not only looks at the location of the property but also digs into their financial history and guidance, as well as their credit history. NNN takes the acquisition approach of “quality over quantity” as stated in their Q2 investor update.

As of June 30, 2017, National Retail Properties has no single tenant accounting for more than 5.3% of base rental revenues. The Company continues to invest in a diverse group of tenants in order to protect themselves from a single tenant affecting overall revenues. Below is a list of the company’s top 10 tenants as well as their top lines of trade.

Source: NNNreit.com

As with many triple-net lease REITs, revenues are highly predictable with long lease terms and built in lease escalators. NNN’s average remaining lease term is 11 years.

Realty Income Corporation

Realty Income Corporation, also known as “The Monthly Dividend Company”, is one of the most widely known REITs in the industry. Realty Income was founded in 1969 and began trading on the NYSE in 1994. The company is a member of the S&P 500 as well as the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats index for having increased dividends every year for over 20 years. As of June 30, the company’s portfolio consists of 5,028 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, leased to 250 tenants. Realty Income has an average remaining lease term spanning 9.6 years, which is the smallest amongst the three separate REITs I am looking at, yet still impressive. As of the second quarter, the portfolio maintained an occupancy rate of 98.5%, as compared to 98.0% during the same time in 2016.

Since going public in 1994, O has had a CAGR of 16.4%. As much of the concern regarding REITs right now revolves around the shift taking place in the retail sector, much concern also has to do with the threat of rising interest rates. Looking back at the last cycle of increasing rates from 2003-2006, Realty Income grew FFO per share CAGR of 8.1%.

Source: RealtyIncome.com

Realty Income has a diverse set of tenants, with Walgreens making up 6.7% of base rent, which is the largest tenant in the portfolio. This is a much larger focus when comparing to STOR’s largest tenant only making up 3.1% and NNN’s largest tenant making up 5.3% of rental revenues. The top 20 tenants, seen below, make up 53% of annualized rental revenue. This can be concerning to an investor, but at first glance, the tenants are large companies with a long history. Of the 20 tenants, 10 are investment grade rated, meaning they have credit ratings of Baa3/BBB- or higher from one of the three major rating agencies (Moody’s/S&P/Fitch). The breakdown of tenants within different industry groups is as follows:

Retail: 79.7%

Industrial: 12.8%

Office: 5.2%

Agriculture: 2.3%

Source: RealtyIncome.com

The fear with such heavy reliance in these types of retail companies is the threat of bankruptcy. I saw an interesting slide in the company’s Q2 presentation, which stated the historical tenant bankruptcies by industry for Realty Income tenants since 2007. Of all bankruptcies, 40% relate to casual dining restaurants (which STOR capital has a sizeable stake in), 20% related to sporting goods stores, and 10% related to grocery. As of Q2 2017, Realty Income has an average exposure of 3.3% to these three industries, which is lower than STOR and NNN. One must give this management team credit, as they have guided the company through similar cycles in the past, yet the company keeps plowing forward.

Source: F.A.S.T Graphs

Comparison

Now that I have given you a little background on each of the three REITs, let’s compare them side by side. First let’s take a look at rental revenue growth for the past three years.

Source: Created by the author with data from individual companies' 10-K reports

Due to STOR going public in late 2014, this past year was the first full year comparison that was able to be made. In looking at the chart above, STOR is obviously growing fast in their early years, whereas O is seeing slowing growth and NNN's revenue growth is seen as stable. I see National Retail Properties' consistent growth year over year as a positive sign moving forward. STOR growth will be up and down during the early years, as both NNN and O have at least 27 years on them. Through the first two months of 2017, NNN's revenues have increased 11.3%. Realty Income’s slowing growth is expected from a mature Company that has been around since 1969, so I do not necessarily view this as a negative. Next let’s take a look a growth in FFO over the last three years.

Similar to revenues, STOR is seeing large growth numbers, while Realty Income growth is slowing, and National Retail Properties can be viewed as stable. As of December 31, 2016, STOR reported FFO per share of $1.55 and AFFO per share of $1.65. The company updated their guidance in Q2, and they expect 2017 AFFO to be within a range of $1.69 to $1.71. Guidance was lowered in Q2 due to the recent $377M investment by Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.B) very own Warren Buffett, in which he acquired 9.8% of the company for at a price of $20.25 per share. This investment should help curb investors’ fears around the death of retail.

For those of you unfamiliar with REITs, a REIT designation means the company is exempt from paying corporate income taxes so be it that they distribute 90% of the REITs taxable income. As such, in order for the REIT to continue to grow, they must either obtain debt or sell more shares of their stock, which in turn increase the number of shares available, which decreases the per share value upon issuance.

Now that we have an understanding of A) what the REITs invest in and their diversity, and B) what their revenue and FFO growth has looked like the past three years, let’s take a look at how they compare when using certain valuation metrics. For each of the metrics seen below, I used each individual company’s average trading price during the period, based on historical data from Yahoo Finance.

STOR Capital, National Retail Properties, and Realty Income are currently trading at a price of $24.82, $41.15, and $57.50, respectively. Based on a trailing twelve months, STOR is currently trading at a Price/FFO of 15.1x, compared to a two year average of 15.2x. At current levels, Price/AFFO is 14.3x compared to a two year average of 14.3x. National Retail Properties currently trades at a Price/FFO multiple of 18.0x, compared to a five year average of 17.6x. At current levels, Price/AFFO is 16.6x compared to a five year average of 16.8x. Realty Income stock is currently trading at a Price/FFO multiple of 19.5x, compared to a five year average of 18.4x. At current levels, Price/AFFO is 19.2x compared to a five year average of 18.3x. Based on the metrics above and when comparing to recent history, STOR and NNN appear to be fairly valued while O appears overvalued.

When looking at each company’s yield compared to their recent five year average (two year average for STOR due to limited years paying a dividend), it appears the stocks may be overvalued as they currently trade.

When looking into high yield stocks like these, I always must look at the company’s payout ratio to determine if the dividend is sustainable. In looking at the chart below, which is each Company’s dividend payout ratio using AFFO, they all appear stable. STOR and NNN still have good opportunities to grow their dividends in the near future.

Conclusion

After all that, who should I buy? I am looking for the right REIT at the right price, that presents a solid entry point. STOR has a great business model focusing on single tenant middle market opportunities. Management has put together a diverse portfolio that continues to grow and has little exposure to big box retail. Warren Buffett has recently backed the company, which created a Buffett Bounce, but the stock has come back down and the metrics appear reasonable. NNN has a solid mix of tenants, has been able to maintain a high occupancy rate through various cycles, and they have room to continue to grow their dividend. Realty Income is ‘Ole Reliable. They have consistently performed over the years, they pay monthly dividends that increase every year, and boast a strong management team that has weathered various economic storms through the years while maintaining a strong track record. From a valuation perspective, STOR and NNN appear to be fairly valued, while O seems to be overvalued at the current price. If I were to choose one, I am leaning towards STOR due to the valuation they currently present and the strong growth potential. STOR could be more of a risk, since you know what you will get with the other two REITs, but the fact that Warren Buffett invested in STOR helps calm those fears.

I look forward to your comments below and your input on which REIT I should select. Remember, if you enjoyed the article please click the “Follow” button. Have a great day!

