Tencent: China's Booming Outbound Tourism And Growing Mobile Ad Spend Offer More Room For Ad Growth

A growing Chinese mobile ad market and China’s booming outbound tourism are growth drivers that Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY) popular messaging platform WeChat is well positioned to capitalize on.

Apart from mobile gaming, online advertising is a major growth driver for Tencent. Tencent’s latest earnings report showed that online advertising revenue rose 55% to 10.15 billion yuan, helped by a 61% rise in "social and others advertising" revenue, mainly from WeChat advertisements.

There is plenty of scope for Tencent to grow this area of its business.

Ad revenues drive most tech companies’ revenues; however, for Tencent, the opportunity is still relatively untapped. Despite having 963 million monthly active users, approaching half of Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) 2 billion, Tencent is forecast to rake in just US$7 billion in ad revenue compared to Facebook which is forecast to earn US$36 billion, according to eMarketer.

China is the world’s second-largest advertising market and 57.2% of that expenditure will go towards online advertising - a significant increase from 5 years ago when online advertising accounted for just 19.4% of overall ad spend in China.

China’s online advertising is relatively mature, with digital ad share being second only to Sweden where 59.6% of overall advertising is spent on digital ads. On the other hand, in the United States, the world’s largest advertising market and the world’s largest digital advertising market, digital ad spend is forecast to be just 30.9% of overall ad spend.

While China’s relatively mature digital advertising market suggests that ad expenditure is unlikely to grow as fast as in previous years (in 2012 for instance, online ad spend was growing 46.8% year over year), growth is still solid nevertheless; overall ad spending in China is expected to grow 7.8% this year, reaching US$84.4 billion, while digital ad spending is forecast to grow 21.5%, according to advertising media company Group M which is part of British advertising and PR firm WPP (NASDAQ:WPPGY). By contrast, advertising expenditure on traditional TV will drop by 5.2% this year after dropping an estimated 4.9% last year. eMarketer also projects China’s digital advertising expenditure to grow 27% this year.

More of China’s digital advertising is shifting to mobile as it is increasingly becoming the go-to device that Chinese use to surf the net. In a few years’ time, mobile is expected to be the leading ad channel in China, according to eMarketer. By 2021, almost 60% of total media ad expenditures and close to 82% of digital ad spending will be dedicated to mobile.

Much of the growth in China’s mobile advertising has been driven by the country’s “Big Three” tech firms Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Tencent, which are collectively expected to account for 72% of this year’s mobile ad spending. Alibaba is expected to rake in almost a third of total digital ad spending.

With Chinese netizens spending more and more time on social media platforms such as Tencent’s WeChat or Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), these social platforms are poised to take advantage of this trend.

WeChat is the dominant social messaging service in China. Tencent’s monthly active users rose to a new record of 963 million, an increase of 20% according to its earnings report released this month. Interestingly, that figure exceeds the number of internet users in China, which may indicate WeChat’s growing international presence. According to the 40th China Statistical Report on Internet Development issued by China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC) on August 4, the number of internet users totaled 751 million and the number of mobile internet users totaled 724 million.

According to figures from the China Tech Insights Report, one third of WeChat’s users spend over four hours per day on the message app and this group has more than doubled one year, up 16.3% in 2015 to reach 33.9% in 2016. The average daily time spent on WeChat also increased in 2016, climbing over one hour to total 66 minutes. This is more than Facebook, which last year reported its average daily user time was 55 minutes.

The popularity of Tencent’s messaging platform has helped Tencent command a market share of over 50% of China’s social media ad market, putting it in a solid position to benefit from China’s increasing mobile ad spend.

Riding on the opportunity of advertising to China's growing legion of outbound tourists

Tencent’s online advertising business offers several options for advertisers such as its news feed “Tencent News” and its video platform “Tencent Video.” Social advertising is mainly driven by advertising within its WeChat platform.

Tencent’s WeChat offers advertising space on its “WeChat Moments,” which is similar to Facebook’s Timeline. Tencent has been careful to set the barrier high, focusing on quality rather than quantity, in an effort to prevent too many advertisements from displaying on the platform which could lead to a deterioration in user experience. When WeChat Moments ads were first launched in January 2015, the minimum spend was RMB¥5 million. The high cost meant only quality global brands such as BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Coca-Cola (KO), Mercedes Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) (OTCPK:DDAIY) and Vivo Mobile could afford ad placements on WeChat Moments.

Since that year, Tencent has made WeChat ads more affordable, which expanded its advertiser base and advertising revenue. Utilizing its vast ecosystem of user data, WeChat Moments ads are better able to serve more relevant, targeted ads based on the user’s demographic, interests, consumption patterns, location, etc.

China’s outbound tourism market is booming. With Chinese travellers growing in number as well as the amount they spend overseas, Tencent is further expanding its advertiser base by opening up Tencent Moments ads to overseas advertisers looking to target Chinese tourists. Beginning a few months ago, Tencent Moments ads were made available in 16 countries and regions, namely Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

With some 135 million Chinese travellers spending US$261 billion overseas (bigger than the entire GDP of Greece or Portugal), China is the world’s largest outbound tourism market and the world’s biggest spender on overseas tourism, according to data from the United Nations World Tourism Organization. Just 5% of Chinese citizens hold passports but this is expected to grow to 12% within the next decade.

Chinese overseas travel spending is on an uptrend and this is expected to continue, driven by a growing number of Chinese travelers and increasing per capita income. This opens considerable advertising opportunities for brands looking to gain greater exposure to high-spending Chinese travelers. WeChat Moments ads is tapping into that demand and in turn positioning itself for a potentially lucrative growth opportunity.

To conclude, Tencent’s advertising business, already a major growth driver, still has plenty of scope for growth in the future, driven by China’s increasing shift towards mobile ad spend and Tencent’s move to tap the opportunity of offering advertising space for overseas advertisers targeting China’s high-spending tourists, which are forecast to grow in number and spending. This may help explain why among the BAT companies, Tencent’s share of digital ad spend is expected to grow the fastest going forward.

Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent are growing their share of global digital advertising revenues, an industry currently dominated by Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Facebook. Google is the largest ad selling company in the world.

By 2019, China’s BAT companies are predicted to account for almost a fifth of global digital advertising spend, although they would lag market leader Google which is expected to account for 32% of digital spend worldwide, according to eMarketer. Of the three, Tencent’s share is growing the fastest and is projected to overtake Baidu.

