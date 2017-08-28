Dear Cisco, Please Don't Buy Splunk

Cisco is on an acquisition spree for software companies, and Splunk has been floated as a possible target.

As a follow-up to my recent article on why I’m adding Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) back into my portfolio, I thought to address a rumor that has been meandering around the Internet for some time now.

With 12 acquisitions in FY 2016 (particularly in the software space) alone and several major acquisitions in FY 2017 (namely AppDynamics for $3.7 billion and most recently Springpath for $320 million), Cisco has “hit the ground running” under Chuck Robbins to increase its buying pace. Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) has been floated as a potential target for Cisco to add to its expanding technology portfolio.

Somewhat contrary to the title of this article, I actually think a Cisco-Splunk marriage would be very positive from a technology standpoint. There are good synergies between Splunk’s data management platform and several of Cisco’s key technology markets, not the least of which are the security and application performance management (“APM”) markets. And, Cisco and Splunk already have a strong partnership. Going a step further, I would argue that a combination of the companies would be a “win-win-win” for Cisco, Splunk, and their respective customers from a technology standpoint.

My concern lies with the price that Cisco would likely pay for Splunk, and how a potential purchase would impact Cisco shareholders.

Splunk’s Price Would Probably Be Princely

What would Cisco possibly pay for Splunk? Of course, that’s hard to say.

As mentioned, the company ponied up $3.7 billion for AppDynamics in early 2017, whereas AppDynamics generated about $150 million in its FY 2016. So, Cisco paid ~25x revenue for the company based on its 2016 fiscal year result. Cisco’s acquisition of AppDynamics occurred in the private market; and Cisco management certainly expects major growth from the company given that its revenues are still relatively low. Also, public market valuations and private market valuations are different; and one probably would not expect such a high multiple to be applied to a public tech company. Still, it provides one guidepost to evaluate a hypothetical Cisco purchase of Splunk. (Incidentally, AppDynamics was not profitable at the time it was acquired, so no earnings multiple applies.)

As we see from the following income data table generated from Splunk annual reports FY 2013 through FY 2017, the company generated nearly $1 billion in revenue in its FY 2017:

Data Source: Splunk Annual Reports FY 2013 through FY 2017. Table Source: Yves Sukhu

Using the AppDynamics acquisition multiple, that would set a Splunk acquisition price of $25 billion. If that figure strikes you as high, there are probably a lot of other investors who would agree. Yet, I imagine there are some Splunk executives and major shareholders who might offer several arguments as to why the company is worth that much... or perhaps even more. After all, Splunk is now forecasting full FY 2018 revenues in excess of $1.2 billion, which is greater than 20% growth over full-year FY 2017 revenues.

But, if we assume the 25x revenue multiple is far too frothy for the public market and for a company of Splunk’s size in terms of sales, perhaps we can evaluate other fairly recent acquisition events to refine our estimate. Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) purchase of LinkedIn and Symantec’s (NASDAQ:SYMC) purchase of BlueCoat come to mind. Microsoft paid $26.2 billion for LinkedIn, representing a 7.2 revenue multiple; and Symantec paid $4.65 billion for BlueCoat, representing a 7.8 revenue multiple. If we split those multiples down the middle, we arrive at a Splunk acquisition price of ~$7.5 billion using a 7.5x revenue multiple against FY 2017 sales.

This purchase amount seems a lot more reasonable, at least based on where Splunk stock has been trading. The company’s share price has more or less fluctuated between $55/share and $65/share over the past 12 months:

Data Source: Inveyo

With approximately 138 million shares outstanding as of the writing of this article, the company’s market capitalization has therefore (roughly) swung between $7.6 billion and $9.0 billion.

With market enthusiasm (or lunacy, depending on your point of view) presently raging for tech companies, I don’t think Splunk management would sell the company for ~$7.5 billion (i.e., toward the lower range of their market cap over the last 12 months). Building on the company's bullish sales outlook, Splunk was just ranked #1 by IDC “in the Worldwide IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Software Market and the Worldwide IT Event and Log Management Software Market”. IDC goes further in its reports and notes that “these two IT markets have the highest growth rates within the overall IT market with 32.9 percent growth in the ITOA market and 23.5 percent in the Event and Log Management market”. Splunk captured 31.2% of the overall ITOA market, with the remainder split among VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW), IBM Corp. (NYSE:IBM), Turbonomic, Sumo Logic, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE), and BMC Software, according to IDC.

Given the strong growth prospects, Splunk shareholders would certainly demand an attractive price premium. With shares trading around a rough median of $60/share over the last 12 months, I think a 50% premium would not be out of the question, which provides us with an acquisition price of $90/share, or $12.4 billion.

So, using the (admittedly very crude) valuation methods above, we have a set of low-range, mid-range, and high-range acquisition prices for Splunk:

Low Mid High $7.5 billion $12.4 billion $25 billion

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

No Matter How You Slice It

With about $70 billion in its coffers, Cisco could certainly afford Splunk, but a purchase would use a substantial amount of cash even on the lower end of our range in the previous section. No matter how you slice it, Splunk would not come cheap under current market conditions. In the forthcoming sections, I argue that Cisco shareholders would be better served by an alternative acquisition.

Cisco Doesn't Necessarily Need Splunk

As mentioned in the introduction of this article, Splunk and Cisco have enjoyed a close partnership for several years. There are natural synergies between their respective technologies. For example, Splunk is an excellent platform for the consumption, monitoring, and analysis of Cisco network device data. However, there is overlap between Splunk and AppDynamics, with both solutions fighting over some of the same systems management use cases, even if their respective approaches are different. With the purchase of AppDynamics, Cisco should (obviously) steer customers as much as possible toward their platform. To that end, when the Cisco-AppDynamics acquisition was announced, some investors/analysts speculated that the event might calm talk of a Cisco-Splunk purchase. An Investor’s Business Daily article around the time of the AppDynamics acquisition noted Citigroup analyst Walter Pritchard suggesting that Cisco-Splunk “rumors likely will cool after Cisco’s [AppDynamics] announcement”. The article goes on to quote Pritchard directly, stating:

“’We think Splunk and AppDynamics fight for budget in some customer projects and we expect the intensity of this would increase or decrease depending on how Cisco executes in integration and its leverage of AppDynamics offerings across broader distribution channel," Pritchard wrote. "Some had viewed Cisco as a potential acquirer of Splunk and while SPLK and AppDynamics are somewhat complementary, we expect investor sentiment around a Cisco/Splunk combination to cool.’”

The Cisco-Splunk partnership isn’t going anywhere, and there will be many future scenarios where the two companies will continue working together. But over time, we may see (and arguably, should see) AppDynamics continue to encroach on Splunk’s “ground”, making a Cisco-Splunk marriage less attractive.

Most recently, there has been chatter around a possible acquisition of Turbonomic by Cisco. The company, which is private, offers product functionality that overlaps with Splunk in the ITOA market. If the purchase goes through, Cisco will have another technology that overlaps with Splunk in regard to certain use cases.

Splunk's Growth Might Not Be As Strong As Investors Think

Splunk has enjoyed strong growth since going public; and the IDC report mentioned above suggests the company is in the “right” markets for continued growth. Yet, we noted in the income data table earlier that the company has recorded a GAAP loss every fiscal year since FY 2009, and that the loss per share has been increasing since FY 2013:

Data Source: Splunk Annual Reports FY 2013 through FY 2017. Table Source: Yves Sukhu

As a result, its accumulated deficit exceeded $1 billion at the end of FY 2017:

Data Source: Splunk Annual Reports FY 2013 through FY 2017. Table Source: Yves Sukhu

It’s easy to see why the company is losing money through an examination of some basic expense ratios:

Data Source: Splunk Annual Reports FY 2013 through FY 2017. Table Source: Yves Sukhu

With the exception of FY 2011 and FY 2012, R&D, sales & marketing, and G&A expenses exceeded 100% of revenues. Consider the same ratios for Cisco for FY 2008 through FY 2016 as a point of comparison:

Data Source: Cisco Annual Reports FY 2010 through FY 2016. Table Source: Yves Sukhu

Splunk’s expense ratios are especially high, largely due to stock-based employee compensation, which the company omits for its non-GAAP results. But investors should carefully consider these non-cash costs. As Warren Buffet said in his FY 2015 Annual Report:

"... it has become common for managers to tell their owners to ignore certain expense items that are all too real. 'Stock-based compensation' is the most egregious example. The very name says it all: 'compensation.' If compensation isn't an expense, what is it? And, if real and recurring expenses don’t belong in the calculation of earnings, where in the world do they belong?"

Investors might ask themselves, “If Splunk software is so good, then why do they need to incur such high levels of stock-based compensation?” To that point, we could argue that Splunk’s expenses are high because they are in "rapid-growth mode", and therefore, these expenses should be higher until they normalize as the company matures.

But I think it is possible that Splunk is no longer in rapid-growth mode, and is, in fact, already traversing through the mature phase of its natural business life cycle:

Image Source

Consider that growth rates are declining across its two revenue categories of product and maintenance/services:

Data Source: Splunk Annual Reports FY 2013 through FY 2017. Table Source: Yves Sukhu

Now, the law of big numbers of course dictates that the company’s growth rate should slow down. After all, total revenues in FY 2009 were just $18 million, compared to nearly $1 billion in FY 2017. But consider that the company’s net customer acquisition rate is also slowing down:

Data Source: Splunk Annual Reports FY 2013 through FY 2017. Table and Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

As the data shows, the company has been fairly consistent adding about 2,000 net new customers every fiscal year. While that performance is nothing to sneeze at, the fact that the customer acquisition rate has not shown an increasing trend between FY 2013 and FY 2017 could be suggestive of an increasingly crowded and competitive market. In fairness, this trend is also the result of the law of big numbers; and Splunk has been vocal about its strategy to extract increasing revenue from its install base. Still, it is not completely unreasonable for investors to expect an increasing rate of net new customers added if the company is rapidly growing. Notably, Splunk management has spoken recently about how it is redirecting its sales force to focus more on new customer acquisitions as it transitions to more subscription-based licensing over perpetual licenses. So, perhaps that was an implicit acknowledgment of moderating growth.

Deferred revenue data is another point of consideration. Using the following data, I examined deferred revenue relative to approximate employee count:

Data Source: Splunk Annual Reports FY 2013 through FY 2017. Table and Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

We can see from the chart that deferred revenue per employee has been growing overall, but the rate is not especially large, particularly in recent fiscal years. With Splunk seeking to generate a greater proportion of its sales from subscription licenses, this data seems to undermine the suggestion that the company is still in a rapid growth phase.

Splunk is admittedly in the process of transitioning from a perpetual license-oriented sales model to a subscription license-oriented sales model. But competition will only continue to heat up in its key markets. In fact, the IDC report discussed earlier does not even include competitors that the company mentions in its own annual reports, such as Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Microsoft (MSFT). These tech behemoths (should) have a vested interest attacking Splunk, positioning their own analytics and data management technologies.

If growth is indeed not as rosy as I argue above, things are only going to get tougher from here. I think it’s very possible that the transition to subscription-based licensing may not go quite as well as Splunk bulls are hoping. These points in aggregate make it difficult to establish a realistic and fair valuation for the company.

Conclusion

Cisco could buy Splunk given its substantial cash hoard. However, the purchase would not come cheap considering current investor bullishness on the latter’s growth prospects.

The AppDynamics acquisition gives Cisco a technology platform that was already competitive with Splunk in certain cases; and further investment and development of AppDynamics will likely drive that technology further into Splunk’s territory. If Cisco continues to acquire products and technologies that overlap with Splunk (e.g., Turbonomic), we may see the company develop integrations between those technologies - with the resulting solution evolving into a more direct, formidable Splunk competitor.

Finally, I believe Splunk may be out of its rapid growth phase, and with competition increasing in its key markets, the company's current valuation may be disproportionate to its future prospects. Cisco shareholders would be better served by restraint in regard to such a potentially large acquisition, preserving cash for dividend payouts, share buybacks, and sensibly priced acquisitions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.