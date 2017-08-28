Acme United: A Better Price Doesn't (Totally) Offset A Concerning Quarter

A recent sell-off has brought the price better in line - but Acme has been here before, and it led to a much larger decline.

I was surprised by the fact that Acme United's (ACU) shares only fell 4% after the company's Q2 earnings report last month. I was also a little impressed. Acme's Q2 numbers were a clear disappointment, with revenue declining 5% and EPS dropping 18%. Both badly missed two-analyst consensus estimates, which had projected growth in both areas. And there really hadn't been any reason in recent numbers or commentary to suggest otherwise.

But Acme maintained full-year guidance for both sales and EPS, and CEO Walter Johnsen attributed the weak quarter to a shift in revenue timing, driven by increased e-commerce sales. And for the most part, investors seemed to trust that explanation - until a sell-off over the past few sessions:

It does look like this week's decline might be the result of a reasonably large position being exited as volume has spiked. (Both "reasonably large" and "spiked" are relative terms here: trailing 30-day average volume is under 5K shares, or barely $100,000 a day.) But even this week's dip doesn't offset my concerns about the quarter. The online shift makes some sense as a driver - but it seems unlikely that it explains the entirety of the disappointing quarter. Organic growth figures are even more concerning, given the February acquisition of Spill Magic.

I still like ACU long-term, and I can understand why investors are giving Johnsen the benefit of the doubt. But the last time Acme was in a similar situation, in late 2015, seemingly overconfident guidance was missed badly and ACU shares plunged. I don't necessarily believe history will repeat itself - but I see it as a big enough risk to stay on the sidelines with ACU, at least for now.

A Concerning Quarter

As noted, the headline numbers were clearly disappointing. Revenue declined 5% year-over-year in the quarter. Pro forma for the Spill Magic acquisition, per numbers from the 10-Q, the decline was in the 9%+ range.

On the Q2 conference call, Johnsen cited two key drivers for the lower top-line performance. First, increasing sales of back-to-school products online is shifting revenue into Q3 and Q2. Brick-and-mortar sales historically were recognized in Q2 (indeed, that was far and away Acme' highest-revenue quarter in past years). But online sales, which generally are shipped closer to the actual date of purchase by the consumer, are slipping into Q3, changing the seasonal cadence but not affecting full-year results. The second driver was a promotion run by the Westcott brand in Q2 2016, which didn't run this year.

There's no doubt there is some truth to the explanation. But it seems a stretch to suggest that a ~10-point miss relative to consensus and a nearly double-digit decline in organic revenue were driven solely by these two factors. Online sales, per Johnsen on the Q2 call, are about 14% of the total. The unrepeated Westcott business, again per Johnsen on the call, "was sizable, but it wasn't that big."

Even assuming online revenues are growing 50%+, a substantial shift into Q3 likely implies only a headwind to consolidated Q2 growth of a couple of points. That growth rate probably is somewhat aggressive as online penetration has risen from 12% last year, according to the most recent investor presentation, to the cited 14% at the moment, implying a ~30%+ run-rate growth. As for Westcott, Office generated 26% of revenue in 2016; that figure likely is higher in Q2 and Acme was comparing against a record quarter, with 21% consolidated growth attributed in part to Westcott on last year's call. Still, that doesn't seem like enough to justify a 9-point organic decline.

One-time issues aside, it does look like Q2 was disappointing - and that top-line weakness hit the bottom line as well. Gross margin did increase 150 bps, per the 10-Q. But SG&A rose over 4% Y/Y, and deleveraged 280 bps thanks to the lower revenue. As-reported EBIT fell 16% year-over-year; net income backing out the contribution from Spill Magic declined in the high teens. Pro forma figures for the first halves of both 2016 and 2017 suggest a similar drop YTD, with revenue down 4% and net income falling 16% to $3.6 million from $4.3 million the year before.

We've Been Here Before

There likely was some sort of one-time impact to Q2, even if it looks as if there are concerns beyond the factors cited. But Acme did reaffirm full-year guidance coming out of the quarter, which likely kept investor sentiment reasonably stable.

The concern over the next two quarters is whether that guidance is reachable. At the moment, it looks extremely aggressive. Implied guidance for the second half suggests revenue of $70.4 million, up 21% year-over-year. Spill Magic, based on current run rates, should generate 6-7 points of that growth. Back-half promotions for Westcott and Camillus knives are expected to help as well. But Acme clearly needs a huge Q3 and Q4 to avoid missing its guidance. And with EPS guided to $0.82 against $0.56 despite both higher interest expense and an increased share count, Acme is counting on significant operating leverage on that revenue growth.

And what strikes me as a major worry is that Acme's been in a similar situation before. 2015 guidance was pulled down twice, but what still looked aggressive ahead of Q4 wound up missing very badly. Overall growth has been steady over the past few years - but it's not as if Acme hasn't missed guidance before. And some of that growth has been acquired through DMT knife sharpeners, the First Aid business (admittedly, that looks like a hugely successful purchase) and now Spill Magic. So while ACU looks cheap at ~14x that EPS guidance, its recent growth history might not support a hugely higher multiple. And the experience of 2015 suggests that guidance may wind up getting cut at some point over the next six months.

Valuation

All that said, it's worth pointing out that the 2015 miss actually proved to be a buying opportunity in ACU. Shares fell sharply ahead of the report amidst the early-year correction (remember those?), touching $13 in January. ACU would better than double within about 15 months.

And the sell-off this week has made ACU a bit more intriguing. There's certainly a case that a long position below $25 is basically a bet that Acme will hit its guidance - or at least come close.

But it's not just quite a risk I'm willing to take at this point. And ACU, even below $25, still isn't that cheap when considering the leverage on the balance sheet. Trailing twelve-month EBITDA, pro forma for Spill Magic, is in the $11 million-plus range. That suggests a ~12x EV/EBITDA multiple and a 3.7-3.8x net leverage ratio. Between the owned manufacturing and the leverage on the balance sheet, this isn't a business that will respond well to revenue weakness. If revenue doesn't meet back-half expectations, and operating income only grows low-double-digits, full-year EBIT stays about flat. But higher interest expense and a higher share count suggest EPS would decline 10-15% in that scenario, dropping toward $1.45-1.50 and potentially dropping ACU below $20.

If the sell-off continues toward that level, the risk/reward in ACU moves more in favor of a long position. But even with the price discounted, Q2 was concerning enough to pause my long-held optimism for ACU - at least for now. Johnsen has done a fine job so far, and perhaps one quarter shouldn't be enough to change the investment case that much. Still, there are real concerns in the quarter, and reasons to stay on the sidelines until the price gets just too low - or Acme can prove that Q2 was just a blip and not the start of a trend.

