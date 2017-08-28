BlackBerry Licensing Its Android OS For Non-Branded BlackBerry Devices Could Be A Game Changer

If BlackBerry is successful, this might have broad implications for its licensing business and its shares.

However, this will extend far beyond the BlackBerry brand. OEMs will be able to skin this version, which will include BlackBerry security features.

The Economic Times of India reports BlackBerry is going to try to license its own version of the Android OS.

In an interesting twist of events, a report from the Economic Times of India says BlackBerry (BBRY) will soon license its own Android-Based OS to third party device makers. The licensed BBRY OS will have all the security features found in BlackBerry branded devices on the market today, such as the DTEK security app.

BlackBerry already has a licensing deal with TCL in China, Optiemus in India, and BB Mera Putih in Indonesia. So this new initiative must go beyond licensing the BlackBerry brand.

Talking to the Economic Times of India, Alex Thurber, senior vice president of global device sales at BlackBerry, did not give any details, and simply said "BBRY will pursue opportunities as they arise." This is known for some time now. It's no secret BBRY is trying to become a licensing company as opposed to a device maker.

So if three companies already license the BBRY name, why would other companies decide to license anything from BBRY? For one thing, I doubt because of the high level of security that characterizes the BBRY brand. I mean yes, if you feel vulnerable and must have extra security, a BlackBerry device is probably a good idea; however, security is not the focal selling point of many smaller smartphone makers.

OS updates as a competitive advantage

BBRY has made a point about being fast in updating its own version of the Android OS. When the company first introduced the PRIV, it dedicated an entire post on its blog, making the point that it would promptly release Google's (GOOG)(GOOGL) monthly security updates, provide fast hot-fix patching and enterprise-managed updates.

In another blog post, BBRY makes the case that it is faster at patching GOOG's security updates than any other Android OEM on the planet.

While the case for hot-fixes and security updates might not touch everybody, major Android updates do. Especially if you are an Android OEM.

What if you are among the more than 1000 Android OEM brands in the world that is struggling to try to get your brand known, and have to struggle with updates and software issues at the same time?

Wouldn't it be a good idea to have your updates and fixes taken care of by someone else, than to do it yourself? I think yes. In fact, if I were a small Android OEM manufacturer, I would only want to worry about manufacturing and marketing and nothing else.

I think this is what BBRY is trying to do. Sell a licensed version of the Android OS (BBRY's version) that would be able to be updated to many OEMs across the Android spectrum, so they don't have to worry about it.

For once, I think BBRY is onto something

According to the Android Authority (Jan 14, 2017), it took LG 78 days to update to Nougat, Motorola took 88 days, HTC 95 days, Sony (SNE) 99 days, Xiaomi (XI) 126 days, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) 143 days, and Huawei still sidelined.

Please note these are huge companies that have an armada of programmers and dedicated software departments within their organizations. Imagine what the delay is for small OEM players in the space. In fact, most smaller OEMs don't even bother with updates.

But what if there was the option for small OEMs to have timed skinned versions of Android OS for their customer base? Having your own skinned version of Android OS, and world class security software at the same time, is something that would be very appealing to most small OEMs (I say).

Obviously, in order for BBRY to pull something like this off, OEMs would have to streamline parts and follow BBRY's guidelines. However, that is a small price to pay in order to be able to offer timely updates and fixes for your devices.

Also, smaller OEMs will have an advantage even over the big players in the space, if they could get updates and fixes to their devices faster.

Even Google understands this, which is why it rolled out Project Treble in May to help OEMs deliver updates and fixes faster. However, this means OEMs have to do this themselves. What if a small OEM doesn't want to bother at all with updates, and get rid of its entire software department dedicated to this purpose? Then BlackBerry would be a good option if the price is right (I say).

Bottom line

In the never-ending battle to earn licensing revenue, BBRY's idea to license out a version of Android that can be skinned and customized very fast for OEMs is actually a great idea.

Not only will this rid OEMs of the cost and problems associated with updates and fixes, but rolling the latest version with all the updates and fixes offers many smaller players a competitive advantage.

Can BBRY make this work? Unknown, but I have to hand it to the company, it's worth a try. I have no idea what kind of revenue BBRY might earn if it's even slightly successful; however, I think the revenue could be big, and a game-changer for BBRY shares.

However, until we get more color on this initiative and if it ever gets off the ground, I remain neutral to bearish on BBRY shares until further notice. Read why here and here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.