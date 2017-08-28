Sell Momo? No No!

Over the long term the story hasn't changed, and this could be the time to get in or add.

I look at several possible reasons: spoiled investors, trading, valuation and the announcement that Q3 could be somewhat impacted by a new strategy.

Just as Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN), on which I wrote an article too, Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) reported earnings last Monday after the market had closed. And just as Baozun, Momo stock fell hard the next day: 20%. That kind of dive is no pleasure for shareholders of the company, of which I am one.

On Seeking Alpha, I have a series on potential multibaggers. Momo was in the third installment, which was written about a month ago. If you don't know the company yet, I think the article might be a good introduction. If you are interested in more potential multibaggers, you could also read part 1 and 3 of that series. The first installment was about Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), and the second article was about the Chinese Shopify, Baozun. I will publish more articles on potential multibaggers, so if you don't want to miss those, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name above.

The earnings results

I think most of the readers who read this know the stock, so I'm not going to explain to you what Momo does. If you don't know, I refer you to my previous article on the company. Here, I will immediately go to the results of the last quarter.

Momo had 2017 Q2 EPS of $0.35, a beat by $0.04 or an earnings surprise of 11.5%. The revenue was up an impressive 215% to $312.22 million, a beat by $25.89 million, or 8.3%. Great result, it seems, but still the stock tanked the next day. Mostly the reason in such cases is a guidance for the next quarter or full year which is revised downwards. This was not the case for Momo. The company even raised its guidance to $337-342 million, compared to the $307.13 million consensus, about a 10% raise. Besides that, it means a 115-118% growth on the year. But still a drop of 20% in the stock price. What could the reason be?

What are the reasons for the drop?

There are several plausible reasons for the drop. I will talk about a few here.

Spoiled investors

Momo is a serial overdeliverer. The average EPS surprise of the company is 44.7%, as you can see in this overview.

(Source: StreetInsider.com)

For one reason or the other, Q116 has fallen out of the list, although it is in there. I mean, the earnings of Q216 are written down in the Q116 row, and Q116 has been left out. The consensus was $0.06, and the actual earnings were $0.07.

This is the series of earnings surprises in percentages:

Quarter Earnings surprise % Q217 13% Q117 38% Q416 57% Q316 71% Q216 50% Q116 17% Q415 50% Q315 0% Q215 400%

That is an impressive streak any way you look at it, but strangely enough, the stock has dropped 7.4% on average in the first week after the earnings. This may be because investors are used to huge earning beats, and some more moderate beat can sink the stock. The last earnings were "only" a beat by 13%, which is a lot under the average that investors had got used to from Momo. Therefore, I call them spoiled investors: they are so used to get so much that earnings beats in the mid-teens are not enough anymore. I think that that is certainly a part of the explanation for the big drop in Momo stock. But you can see the drops after almost every big beating too.

MOMO data by YCharts

But this is surely not the only reason. Which brings us to the next possibility.

Growth was already built in

If the growth was already built in into the stock price, then a stock can fall because the earnings surprise was not enough to grow into the elevated appreciation of the stock. Is this the case for MOMO? I think forward P/E is always more telling for a growth stock than TTM P/E, but I have provided them both in the next graph.

MOMO PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

As you can see, Momo's TTM P/E and its forward P/E are actually quite low for a growth stock, especially one that grows as fast as Momo. For growth stocks, the PEG ratio (price/earnings/growth) is also sometimes interesting.

MOMO PEG Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

As you can see, Momo's PEG ratio is exceptionally low at only 0.031. Mind you, not 0.33 but 0.033. But that is with the 2016 earnings, which grew by 444%. With expected earnings growth of about 90%, the PEG is somewhat more moderate but still very low: 26.96/90 = 0.30. What I also often do is calculate the PEG by taking the forward P/E with the forward growth estimates. The estimates give about a 35% growth in EPS next year, although I am pretty sure the company will beat this again. But let's take the 35% to be conservative. This gives 21.49/35 = 0.61. So, whatever PEG you take, Momo is undervalued compared to its growth. I find that very compelling.

Another way to calculate the value of a stock is via future cash flow. Simply Wall St. does that for us:

(Source: Simply Wall St.)

Here you see that the stock is more or less fairly valued, almost going to undervalued. That is rather rare for growth stocks, especially in this long bull market which has so many overvalued stocks. This method uses free cash flow, which is - for growth companies - mostly rather low, since they invest so much of their cash into their own business to grow over the years. That speaks even more for Momo.

Intermediate conclusion: I don't think Momo's growth was really built into the stock price. Both the P/E and forward P/E are moderate to low for such a long bull market and the PEG is very low, no matter how you calculate it. So maybe it is something else?

Momentum traders and large funds get out or short

When I have a company's stock in my portfolio, I want that company to focus on the long term, since I focus on the long term too. But not every investor thinks along the same lines as I do, and not every investor buys growth stocks for the very long term. I would even dare to say that only a small minority of investors in growth stocks buys with the intention to hold for at least a decade.

Most investors, or should I call them traders, want to make a quick buck. And there is nothing wrong with that, mind you. I think because I belong to such a small minority, it gives my investment strategy an edge that a lot of investors don't have.

Large funds can't tell to their clients all too often, "Well, we have a loss of 35% in this particular stock, but in the long run we believe in this company." They are judged on their yearly performance. Small investors can gradually build a large position over the years in a certain stock if they continue to believe in a stock. The only condition to do this successfully is not to fall in love with your stocks and to evaluate them very critically at least once a year.

A lot of traders seek for momentum stocks that go up very quickly. If they have the feeling they have a nice profit, they start shorting the very same stock. This has nothing to do with fundamentals but everything with market sentiments and trader psychology. I have learned, over the years, to completely ignore those kinds of swings that you get in stocks that have a somewhat smaller market cap. As I already mentioned in my article about Baozun, in October 2011 Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) fell 40% in one day, but if you had bought that very day, you would be up about 1000% now. As long as the long-term story of growth stocks doesn't change, there is no reason to sell. And that brings us to the next possibility.

The long-term vision of Momo will have some impact on Q3

If you are a short-term trader, which I think most people and funds that buy Momo shares are, you could be frightened by what company management said about Q3. Some quotes from the Q2 2017 CC:

Jonathan Zhang, CFO of Momo, said:

... as I’d stressed during the prepared remarks because of the product changes we predict the marketing revenue will decline on a sequential basis in Q3...

Tang Yan, co-founder, CEO and chairman of Momo, added:

The other thing about the future trend, I think in Q3, the overall marketing budget is still going to remain at a pretty high level

Does this mean you should panic as a long-term shareholder? On the contrary. Momo lays the foundations for further growth, which should already have an impact in Q4 2017. Jonathan Zhang said again on the same CC:

... we are testing out new set of advertising inventories to be launched in full scale gradually over time. So we anticipate the marketing revenue will start on the upward trend in Q4, so Q3 probably will be the lowest.

Management has a strategic vision of where to go:

Version 8.0 also brought to the users a few new live interaction experiences, including Lang Ren Sha or Werewolf, which is a social game, and 2 live video chat experiences, Kwai Liao and Pai Dui, or Quick Chat and Party. With these new social and entertainment experiences, we are going deeper with the strategy to connect social activity with recreations and entertainment. In addition, we are exploring ways to apply the live streaming technology to a broader set of use cases than the traditional virtual showroom experience with the top performers. We believe live video and streaming technology can make the interactive experience in between ordinary users more compelling and immersive as well. We will continue to reiterate on the experiences and make further explorations on that front.

For more information about Momo 8.0, I refer to fellow SA contributor Ang Shen's article.

All in all, I think Momo focuses on growing ARPU (average revenue per user), which is great news for investors, but a lot of short-term traders will only have heard "less revenue for Q3" and will have thought, "Get out asap to secure my profits." Some will even have thought, "Great news! After my long position, I can short it now, since the Q3 news is bad for the short term." I think that if you are a long-term investor, you should applaud for this short-term thinking, since it creates better entry points or a lower adding price. I have already taken advantage of the opportunity and have bought some more shares at $36.62. If the stock price keeps falling, I might add some more shares.

Bottom line

I think that in the end nothing has changed in Momo's story for the long term. The company is being proactive with Version 8, making a huge change to avoid problems that could arise in the future. I like this better than a company that tries to fix things after it has shown a decline in all kinds of (financial) metrics.

I believe Momo's focus on short video and social interaction and the fact that it might have an impact on Q3 revenues can create a buying opportunity for long-term investors. Can the stock fall further? Yes, of course, any stock can fall to a greater extent than most investors can imagine, but that shouldn't restrain you from buying when you believe in a company's future.

In the meantime, keep growing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MOMO, BZUN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.