Luxoft - Growth At A Discount

Luxoft Holding (LXFT) saw a huge downward move after reporting earnings on August 11th. We think the market overreacted to the temporary drop in profitability, forgetting about the future growth potential and the efforts underway to grow some of its verticals such as healthcare dramatically in the next few years. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Luxoft is a provider of software development services and innovative IT solutions to a client base consisting of large corporations mainly in Europe, the U.S, and the Asian Pacific. Its software development services consist of mission critical custom software development and support, product engineering, and technology consulting. The company aims to directly impact clients’ business outcomes by increasing efficiency, optimizing costs, and enabling changes through disruptive digital technologies that enhance end-user experience and reduce the time-to-market. Luxoft has established long-term strategic relationships with many of its clients which have and will continue to result in revenue growth as well as recurring business. Sales grew from $314.6 million in 2013 to $785.6 million in 2017, which equates to a compounded annual growth rate of 25.7%. During this same period, income grew from $37.5 million to $62.6 million, a CAGR of 13.7%. At the end of fiscal 2017, the company had over 45 high potential accounts, which are accounts that Luxoft management believes have the potential to reach $5 million in recurring annual revenues within three years from inception.

The company has four verticals on which it focuses, which are financial services, automotive and transport, telecommunications and healthcare and pharmaceuticals. These industries were chosen because of the growing demand for IT services and the necessity of deploying disruptive technologies to remain competitive. For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, Luxoft derived 57.6% of sales from European clients, 33.3% from U.S. clients, and 9.1% from other geographies.

Segments & Growth Drivers

Finance is by far the company’s biggest industry in terms of sales and we hope that the dependence on this industry will continue to be reduced going forward. However, given its importance to the company we wanted to touch on the key growth drivers for this vertical. In its latest annual report, the company lists four main drivers of growth for its services in the financial industry: innovation, optimization, standardization, and regulatory and compliance.

Under innovation, the company lists recent technologies that have become non-discretionary in areas such as wealth management, asset management and retail and private banking. These technologies include big data, private cloud, various FinTech tools and other technologies the company thinks will become essential in the near future such as blockchain, machine learning, and grid computing. In regards to optimization, the company discusses how banks frequently have hundreds of applications and the need to reduce the number of legacy applications that are often out of date and/or have high maintenance costs. The need for standardization arises in areas like custom trading systems, which may have been built over decades and can be massive and expensive to maintain. Additionally, new and on-going regulatory reporting demands data-related technologies such as big data.

The financial services segment accounted for 61.6% of sales in fiscal 2017. The company's clients in the financial industry include Deutsche Bank (DB), UBS (UBS), Credit Suisse (CS), and Citi (C). A real risk for the company is its reliance on a few key customers in this vertical. Most notably, Deutsche Bank and UBS accounted for 23.3% and 20% of total sales in fiscal 2017, respectively. No other client represented more than 10% of total sales, but the ten largest clients accounted for 66% of sales.

In the automotive segment, the company should benefit not only from more autonomous driving features, but also from the general trend of increased presence of software. Consider things like the concept of a connected vehicle and assisted driving. The automotive segment accounted for 14.1% of sales in fiscal 2017. The company classifies its automotive offerings under the following categories: Digital Cockpit, Under-the-hood, and Extended Vehicle. Digital cockpit refers to developing extensions of consumers' digital lifestyles while Under-the-hood refers to software that collects and analyzes data generated by various mechanical parts of the car. An example of an extended vehicle offering is remote diagnostics, which allow gathering data from the vehicle fleet in the field while using diagnostic tools to understand condition and performance. Current clients in the automotive segment include Harman (HAR), Continental (OTCPK:CTTAY), Ford (F) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY).

For the telecom segment which accounted for 8.9% of sales, Luxoft is building out capabilities in 4G/LTE, over-the-top video enablement, big data management, and other software systems to improve efficiency for its clients. The company is currently involved in networking and data communication projects for global infrastructure equipment and network analytics service providers. Its current telecom clients include Cobham Wireless and Spirient.

Finally, in the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical segment which accounted for a mere 3.6% of sales, the company wants to focus on meeting clients' needs for handling complex domain-focused engagements which are outside of the scope of commoditized IT services.

The company also seeks growth through strategic acquisitions. The latest acquisition was on January 31st when Luxoft acquired IntroPro, an engineering consultancy company focused on enterprise and embedded software for content delivery and management for the TV, Media, and Entertainment industry. This acquisition extended the company’s telecom service offerings. In 2016, the company acquired Pelagicore AB, a developer of open source software platforms and services for in-vehicle infotainment and human machine interface development. The company also acquired Insys, a U.S.-based IT consulting provider with a focus on healthcare, pharmaceuticals and biotech as well as telecom.

Given this overview, we recognize that concentration is a real risk for potential Luxoft investors to consider. The Financial Services and Automotive verticals comprised 75.7% of revenues. The remaining sales not discussed above came from the Technology (6.2%), Travel and aviation (3.5%), Energy (1.7%), and other (0.4%) sectors. The geographical distribution of sales shows 33% coming from the U.S, 27.2% from the UK, 14.7% from Germany, and all other individual countries accounting for less than 5% of total sales. In 2017, 44% of sales growth came from existing clients compared to 81% in 2016. We view this drop as a positive and hope the company will continue to diversify its client base.

Workforce

One risk to consider is that many of Luxoft’s IT professionals work in Eastern Europe in some areas that have been prone to instability such as Russia and Ukraine. The company actually highlights the use of Eastern European countries in its search for talent, touting the large pool of highly educated and experienced IT professionals in the region. Of course, the company notes the key reason this region is being heavily used - labor costs which have dropped even further in Ukraine thanks to a large supply of students completing technology degrees with falling demand. Before you write the company off due to its reliance on Russia and Ukraine for staffing, we should note the company is working on limiting any geography to no more than 30% of the engineering headcount in the mid-term and 25% in the long term. However, in March of 2017, Ukraine accounted for 31% of the engineering headcount while Russia accounted for 19%. The company says it plans to continue to reduce its concentration in Ukraine by hiring more in EU locations. The company also has staff in Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, and Vietnam which it considers as other countries with IT talent with favorable labor costs. The company now has 12,766 employees growing from 20 when the company was founded in 2000. At the end of fiscal 2017, the company had 3,344 engineers in Ukraine and 2,008 in Russia.

Competitive Strengths

The company highlights its expertise in the four segments it focuses on as a competitive strength. By focusing on specific industries, it has gained a significant understanding of the industry-specific business operations and associated technological expertise required. The company has put focus on its clients’ most pressing problems such as risk management for the financial services segment. The company has worked on developing domain expertise in IoT, Big Data, Cloud, DevOps, and Digital Experience. The company aims to use its expertise in its four main segments along with the technological domain expertise to maintain a strong competitive advantage. Luxoft’s stated goal is to become the end-to-end solutions provider of choice for core systems and mission critical software that enhances business outcomes and helps clients remain competitive.

Big Drop after 2018 Q1

The share price saw a big drop after the 2018 Q1 earnings were announced on August 11th. Revenue actually grew by 17.5% year over year. The problem is that this was weaker than expected. On a more positive note, the company highlighted that organic growth outside of the top two clients was 30% year over year. Basically, the company was hurt by its overreliance on Deutsche Bank and UBS and the associated slowdown with these accounts. Outside of the Financial Services sector, growth forecasts from the company looked pretty impressive, with automotive expected to post over 35% growth and telecom expected to grow over 40%. The biggest disappointment was the dramatic decline in profitability with gross margins down up to 35%. The company said this was due to a ramp down by the top two clients resulting in excess capacity which was not billed, initial lower margins from the recent acquisition, and a decline in concentration from the legacy higher margin accounts to newer high potential accounts. The company expects gross margins to improve to 37%+ through the 2018 fiscal year and to 38% to 39% in 2019. We think the drop in the share price was an overreaction and should be taken advantage of. The growth forecasts from the company itself are impressive and highlight the growth potential the company sees per the image from the Q1 presentation below. It shows that Luxoft is planning for major growth in its four main segments, and that it will be at least somewhat less reliant on the financial services sector and its two main customers.

Source: 2018 Q1 Presentation

Valuation

We have already highlighted the impressive historical growth with sales growing by 25% annually and income growing by 14% annually over the last five years. The mean analyst long-term EPS growth estimate for the company is 19.37%, according to Reuters based on only two analyst estimates. If we use this growth rate in a discounted cash flow model and look over a five-year time period, we find that the company is trading at 79% of our target buy price. The model used a 10% discount rate and a future P/E of 25. The company currently has a P/E ratio of 30. If we look at a 10-year DCF model and assume that the annual EPS growth rate will be cut in half after the fifth year, we see that the company is trading at 81% of the target buy price. We should stress that the DCF models require a fairly strong growth rate in order to show that the company is undervalued. Specifically, potential investors need to believe that the company can grow earnings by 14% annually on average for at least the next five years. The company itself forecasts 16.3% revenue CAGR without accounting for M&A over the next three years. While we place the most emphasis on the discounted cash flow model, we should note that the company is definitely trading at a discount relative to its peers as seen in the table below. Also, keep in mind that the company has a very strong balance sheet with a current ratio of 2.70 and no long-term debt.

Source: Morningstar

Options

If potential investors are interested in using options to initiate a position in Luxoft, we recommend either selling cash-secured puts or using a buy-write strategy. In the case of selling a put, one put option of interest is the one expiring January 19th with a strike price of $45 which is about 7% below the current stock price, $48.40. A seller of this put option could collect a premium of $245 based on the current bid. This equates to a 5.27% return in 4.8 months or about a 13% annualized return. If the seller of this put option has to acquire these shares because of a drop in the share price, she or he would have saved almost 12% compared to buying the same 100 shares at the current quote.

Final Thoughts

We like Luxoft because of the high growth potential industries it is targeting and the domain and technological expertise. The historical growth rate along with the company’s focus on specific industries and technologies provides us with confidence that it will be able to continue growing revenue and income at a nice rate. While we noted the real risks posed by reliance on the main two customers, we believe the company is moving in the right direction by continuing to expand into the pharmaceutical, automotive, and telecom industries. The company is expecting to see the highest growth (over 100% 3-year CAGR) in its healthcare segment, which is currently a very small percentage of revenues. Overall, we rate the company a buy at the current price based on the discounted cash flow model described in the valuation section and our positive outlook on the business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.