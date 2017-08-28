Load Up On W.P. Carey Before The 'Big Money' Does

The 'big money' will be moving into W.P. Carey and this will drive the share price.

I believe it's highly likely that CPA 17 will eventually merge with Carey's public REIT.

W.P. Carey's transition away from its non-traded fundraising simplifies the business model and allows the company to focus on its core investment expertise.

On the recent W.P. Carey (WPC) earnings call, the company’s CEO, Mark DeCesaris, explained that “the strategic planning process is something that occurs every day at W. P. Carey and it is always conducted through the lens of what will generate the best long-term value for (our)shareholders.”

DeCesaris was referring to WPC’s decision in June to exit the non-traded fundraising, so the company can focus on its core competency and long-term track record in net lease investing. Decesais explained,

When you actively manage a portfolio of net lease assets as we do, you will have an appetite for all new investments to maximize the income generating capacity of that portfolio and enhance its overall quality. Structuring all net lease deals directly for our balance sheet where investors recognize 100% of the value of those investments through lease revenues was a logical next step in the transition that began in 2012 when we converted to a REIT.”

The transition away from non-traded fundraising simplifies Carey’s business model and allows the company to focus on its core investment expertise. As a shareholder in Carey, I am happy for the change, and as DeCesaris clarified,

We believe that ultimately this plan will continue to enhance our cost of capital in our ability to grow AFFO through acquisitions.”

That’s music to my ears and for many other Carey investors. I have been writing on this for quite some time, and I’m elated that Carey is taking the necessary steps to provide more clarity for its investor base. Hopefully, Carey will continue to execute on its “daily strategic process” and provide investors with a continued source of predictable dividend growth.

The Evolution of this Bell-Weather REIT

Before comparing W.P. Carey with the other peers, let’s consider the company’s history…

In 1973, Bill Carey started W.P. Carey & Co. with a focus on putting shareholders first and by delivering sound risk management practices. Carey believed that "over the long run" investors would enjoy stable, risk-adjusted returns.

As a pioneer in sale/leaseback financing, Carey was one of the first companies to build a net lease vehicle to assist global companies to monetize free-standing real estate. Over the years, it has evolved into one of the largest net lease landlords in the world, with a successful track record of investing through multiple economic cycles (since 2013).

In 2012, WPC converted from an MLP (W.P. Carey & Co. LLC) to a REIT (W.P. Carey, Inc.) to boost scale and to simplify tax reporting for shareholders (no longer used K1s).

By merging W.P. Carey & Co. and Corporate Property Associates 15, Inc. (a non-traded REIT), the combined company (structured as a REIT) produced enhanced dividend payments and better flexibility to access capital.

Bill Carey, the founder, recognized decades ago that owning high-quality real estate would not produce outsized returns over short cycles, but that instead the best way to create wealth is to own shares that would generate durable dividends by always "investing for the long run."

A Cloud Disintegrating

When I filter out these higher-quality REITs (investment-grade rated with a long track record of dividend growth), I see even fewer opportunities.

WPC is one such REIT that I consider to be attractive, and based upon my thorough fundamental research, I believe the company is a particularly compelling opportunity based on a number of reasons, all addressed in this article (below).

First, let's begin with the history and composition of the portfolio.

WPC is a leading global net lease REIT that provides long-term, sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing solutions for companies worldwide. The company is "self-managed" (always a good sign) and operates two business platforms: (1) owned real estate portfolio (82% of AFFO) and (2) investment management platform (18% of AFFO).

Recently, WPC decided to wind down its Investment Management (non-traded REIT) business and concluded that shareholders would be better served by focusing on its core Net Lease business. Existing funds would remain unchanged through its intended life cycle. There was no change to 2017 guidance.

Carey has traditionally been perceived as a retail investor model and the transition away from the non-traded REIT business will remove institutional barriers. REIT dedicated investors have never warmed up to this business, making Carey an easy name to avoid.

Also, changing economics, regulatory uncertainty, and next generation funds (Blackstone) are likely to erode incumbents' profitability, dependent upon large commissions and non-recurring fees. As the platform is no longer significant to Carey’s bottom line, its absence will be a net positive.

Now a Pure Play Net Lease REIT

Carey now becomes a pure-play Net Lease REIT, and at the end of the second quarter, WPC's owned real estate portfolio consisted primarily of 895 properties across 19 countries, comprising 87 million square feet.

As you can see below, the company is diversified with a majority of industrial (30%), office (25%), warehouse (14%), retail (16%) and self-storage (5%) properties.

It’s important to note that WPC does not have substantial retail exposure (compared to ADC, NNN, and O), and retail exposure has never been a core strategy for WPC. Retail is out of favor, and I'll touch upon the portfolio's performance below. As you can see below, Carey invests in a variety of real estate categories:

With 895 properties in the portfolio, the REIT has a diversified model in which no one tenant accounts for more than 5% in revenue:

WPC has subscribed to the view that US retail real estate is overbuilt; it has had little such exposure for years. Instead, another primary differentiator with Carey is its international exposure - the company has been investing internationally for 19 years, primarily in western and northern Europe.

As you can see, around 33% of its revenue is generated outside of the US (was 37% last year), and the focus internationally has been in Germany (8%), France (2%), United Kingdom (5%), Spain (4%), and Poland (3%).

Carey has a long history of investing in Europe (since 1998), and the platform (built over the last two decades) requires expertise and experience that generates a flow of attractive deals. Jason Fox, WPC’s president, explains,

“…we have seen relatively stronger deal flow in Europe so far in 2017 compared to the same period last year…our investments year-to-date continue to be primarily build-to-suit expansions.”

Carey’s retail portfolio is heavily weighted to Europe, but only about one quarter of retail ABR located in the U.S. equivalent to just 4% of the total portfolio ABR.

This is a theme that Carey has emphasized ever since it began investing in Europe in 1998. As Jason Fox explains,

We believe that the U.S. has fundamentally too much retail square footage per capita a reality that is exacerbated by the fact that the U.S. ecommerce market is the most developed. As a result, we expect a pace of U.S. store closures and retail bankruptcies to continue.”

As illustrated below, Cary has outperformed the Net Lease peers as a result of the defensive profile (avoiding retail in the US):

Other Key Differentiators

One key differentiator for Carey - as I noted above - is the company's exposure internationally, and another unique quality is its growth drivers. Approximately 95% of leases have either fixed or CPI-based contractual rent increases, with virtually no exposure to operating expenses.

By crafting leases directly with its tenants, WPC is able to negotiate leases directly, and this is a competitive advantage that allows the company to generate predictable rent growth. Fox said (Q1-17earnings call):

Focusing on more complex sale leasebacks has several key advantages. First, we face limited competition. There is a much smaller universe of buyers who can legitimately compete outside of the commodity segments of net lease. We have a 43-year track record of executing highly structured sale leaseback transactions, which gives us a high degree of credibility in the marketplace for these type of deals. Second, access. With a leaseback the counterparty of the purchase becomes our long-term tenant. As a result, we get a high-degree of access to information about the tenant’s business and its long-term prospects as well as access to its senior management all of which ensure we get a thorough understanding of the risks and merits of each transaction. We also get greater access to the real estate itself enabling us to better determine its value and quality and thoroughly evaluate its criticality to the long-term prospects of the tenant.



Third, superior lease structures. Because we are writing the lease, we are able to tailor it to those specific circumstances. As a result, we believe that we are able to achieve stronger more institutional quality leases with longer lease terms, better rent escalations, improved financial covenants when warranted and greater downside protections.”

On the latest (Q2-17) earnings call, Jason Fox, explains,

Over the next two years, we are targeting about $200 million of such investments as existing tenants grow and make major investments to expand their operations. While the incremental capital fee invested is moderate relative to our total asset base, the existing ABR associated with the leases being extended is meaningful at around $100 million or about 15% of total ABR.”

During Q2-17, Carey completed three build-to-suit expansion projects for existing tenants for a total investment of $54 million and a $6 million acquisition of a food-grade manufacturing facility in Chicago net leased to Griffith Foods for a 20-year term with rent escalations indexed to CPI.

This activity brings Carey’s completed investment volume for the first half of 2017 to $64 million at a weighted average cap rate of around 8% and a weighted average lease term of 20 years. Also Carey made commitments for an additional $40 million of build-to-suit transactions for which it expects to commence funding this year.

The Balance Sheet

Carey continues to execute on its balance sheet strategy, replacing existing mortgage debt with long-term unsecured debt, growing its unencumbered asset pool and extending the debt maturity profile.

An important part of Carey’s balance sheet strategy is maintaining access to multiple forms of capital. Year-to-date, the company has issued 345,000 shares of common stock under the ATM at a weighted average price of $67.78 per share, raising $23 million, which has partially funded the build-to-suit investments.

At the end of the second quarter, Carey’s net debt to enterprise value was 37%. Total consolidated debt to gross assets was 48.1% and net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 5.4x. The company’s weighted average debt maturity was 5.8 years, and the weighted average cost of debt was 3.6%.

WPC is rated BBB (O is BBB+ and NNN is BBB+), and I believe it’s likely that the company could get a credit upgrade (to BBB+) in the next 12-24 months. Furthermore, WPC’s balance sheet improvements also position the company for a potential rollup with CPA:17 in 2017 or 2018.

Carey Has This Catalyst

As noted, Carey will soon become a simpler REIT, as the company winds down its Investment Management business. One noticeable catalyst is Carey's Investment Management products:

As viewed above, Carey has generated asset management fees, structuring fees and general partnership interests of $120-180 million in recent years. Accordingly, the company has been able to spread costs over a larger asset base.

Two of Carey's entities, CPA 17 and CPA 18, own net lease buildings, and it is likely that CPA 17 will liquidate in the near term, the $5.8-billion portfolio (CPA:17) was established in 2007 and it is nearing its life-cycle as a non-traded REIT.

CPA 18 is smaller ($2.095 billion AUM), and the property portfolio commenced raising equity just three years ago (in 2013).

As I referenced in the past, I believe it's highly likely that CPA 17 will eventually merge with Carey's public REIT.

Carey previously merged with CPA 16 in a deal valued at around $4 billion upon closing; the combined company had an equity market capitalization of about $6.5 billion and a total enterprise value of approximately $10.1 billion. At the time of the merger, Carey's FFO jumped from $2.78 in 2013 to $4.56 in 2014, and the dividend grew from $2.44 per share to $3.39 per share - over 38%.

Remember, CPA 17 will look to monetize the portfolio, and there will likely be other bidders; however, it is doubtful that a third party will have the inside knowledge of the portfolio and infrastructure to invest internationally that Carey has. Most importantly, I view this unique platform as an asset and catalyst going forward.

Load Up On Carey Before The ‘Big Money’ Does

For Q2-17, Carey generated AFFO per diluted share of $1.38, which is up 11% compared to $0.24 for the prior-year period. On a segment basis, Owned Real Estate generated about 79% of total AFFO for the second quarter, with the remaining 21% coming from Investment Management.

From an operations standpoint, Carey’s plan to exit the non-traded REIT business has been progressing according to schedule and has caused no disruption to the rest of the business.

Most headcount reductions took place at the end of June, and Carey retained a small group of personnel to assist with the wind-down of Carey Financial operations, which it expects to complete towards the end of September. Carey recorded restructuring charges during Q2-17 of $7.7 million, primarily comprised of severance costs, which have been excluded from AFFO.

Also in Q2-17, Carey affirmed its AFFO guidance range for the year of between $5.10 and $5.30 per diluted share. For the Owned Real Estate portfolio, the 2017 guidance assumptions for acquisitions and dispositions remain unchanged from last quarter, with acquisitions for Carey's balance sheet of between $450 million and $650 million and dispositions of between $350 million and $550 million.

In Q1-17, Carey raised the quarterly cash dividend to $0.9950 per share, maintaining a conservative payout ratio of 76%. The first-quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $3.98 per share. As you can see below, WPC has maintained a steady and predictable dividend growth strategy.

As you can see, WPC is expected to generate modest AFFO per share growth in 2017 and 2018; however, these assumptions don’t include the big catalyst, CPA:17. Here’s my revised forecast based on the CPA:17 deal (assuming to close in 2018):

Keep in mind, WPC is the only REIT that has a possible $5-billion portfolio, and while there is no guaranty that CPA:17 rolls up with WPC, it’s highly likely and a key catalyst that makes this REIT a top pick.

Now let’s examine Carey’s dividend yield compared with the Net Lease peers:

Let’s now compare the payout ratio:

Clearly, Carey’s divestiture from the Investment Management business will have little impact on the Payout Ratio. In other words, assuming Carey walks away from 5% in AFFO, CPA:17 and CPA:18 will boost the bottom line and provide the company with plenty of gun powder to grow the dividend.

Based on P/FFO, WPC is trading well below O and NNN (remember, WPC has modest retail exposure):

Sum it all up: Carey’s decision to exit the Investment Management business is a good one, and I would not be surprised to see more big money (institutional) going into the name. The stock trades at a 10% discount to Net Lease peers' 15.0x and a 30% discount to REITs' 19.1x average.

The catalysts are clear and concise: The big money will be moving into W.P. Carey and this will drive the share price. The fact that Carey has avoided heavy retail exposure in the US is positive and the combined low payout ratio and strong balance sheet will boost confidence for the rating agencies. Finally, there is an imminent liquidity event for CPA:17 that will provide a strong earnings and dividend boost. In short, it’s time to load up on Carey before the “big money” does…

