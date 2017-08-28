Coca-Cola: The Market's Most Overvalued Stock?

In the American consumer culture, few brand names stand out in ways that rival the Coca-Cola Co. (KO). Established in Georgia in 1892, the company has long been a favorite of dividend investors looking to capitalize on yields that have proven to be elevated and stable. But a drastically changing consumer culture has led to stalling growth prospects that should signal a major cause for concern in these same investors. Recent price moves in KO have put the stock back at its all-time highs. The broader context, however, suggests that KO might be one of the most overvalued stocks that you can find anywhere in the financial markets. This should send cautionary signals for dividend investors that have already established long positions in Coca-Cola, and the recent rallies above the $45 level actually present an excellent opportunity to collect gains and find better dividend options elsewhere in the market. Our bearish stance will be confirmed on a break below $40.30, which would suggest that a major top is in place and much deeper retracements in KO will be expected. Ultimately, this means that investors should consider selling the stock at current levels

On a year-to-date basis, Coca-Cola has had a fantastic run. The stock is higher by almost 10% and when these profits are added to the 3.25% dividend yield, it might seem as though the gains will continue forever. But when we look at the increasingly difficult growth context the company is being forced to navigate, the picture starts to look far less encouraging.

Earnings Results: NASDAQ

For the second quarter, we did see Coca-Cola post an earnings performance that did beat analyst estimates. But it must be remembered that the expectations were low and the ultimate results were nothing near impressive. The adjusted earnings-per-share figures came in at 59 cents (versus expectations of 57 cents per-share), and revenues came in at $9.702 billion (against the forecasts of $9.652 billion). For a scenario like this, it is much more useful to compare the annual performances, and telling numbers can be seen in the company’s net income results, which dropped to $1.37 billion (32 cents per-share not adjusted) for the second quarter. In the year previous, Coca-Cola showed net income results of $3.45 billion (79 cents per-share), which should make it clear that this is a company facing significant challenges - and there is little reason these trends will change going forward.

Valuation Data: Morningstar

Perhaps the biggest problems here are not seen at the macro level (as CEO James Quincey would like us to believe) but in the company’s fundamental inability to adapt to the needs of the market. Over the last five years, key beverage industry competitors like Dr Pepper Snapple (DPS) and PepsiCo (PEP) have had no trouble surpassing KO’s growth rates in developed markets. All three of these companies have lost market share to National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) in recent quarters, and so Coca-Cola’s relative position in the mix should be viewed as worrisome for anyone that is still long the stock

Valuation History: Morningstar

But the relative P/E valuations for KO show that the market has failed to realize this - and in the charts above we can see that these trends have become even more erratic over the last year. Coca-Cola has made token efforts to expand its reach into healthier product lines but the company’s diversification failures can be seen in several areas. Non-beverage businesses like Frito-Lay helped Pepsi last quarter to make up for some of its losses but Coke has not devoted resources in these areas (marking another example of the creative stagnation that characterizes the company). Strategic efforts have been more defensive than proactive (i.e. employee layoffs and in the restructuring of its bottling operations) but this will never be enough to grow the company from here in any meaningful way. The market’s secular trends are the real guiding force here and if Coca-Cola is failing to see this at the managerial level, it is time for investors to jump ship and find dividend opportunities elsewhere

KO Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

With all of this in mind, we can look at a long-term chart and realize it is hard to find a stock that is more overvalued than KO. Markets are currently trading near all-time highs and the bearish divergence that is now seen in the Commodity Channel Index suggests that we are now vulnerable to the possibility of a major collapse. The first indication that our bearish outlook is confirmed would come on a break below $40.30, which would suggest that a major top is in place and much deeper retracements in KO will be expected. We will maintain this negative stance unless markets overcome the highs at 46.90 as this would suggest that the uptrend is strong enough to continue.



What is your position on KO? We look forward to reading your comments. Stay tuned to Dividend Investors and receive our next alerts by clicking the FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Happy trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.