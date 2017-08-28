iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF: Is It Worth Investing Now?

Investment Thesis

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) is a great vehicle to invest in the top US healthcare companies. With an average annual return outpacing S&P 500 and a good future prospect, the ETF is suitable for long-term investment. However, both its P/E ratio and P/B ratio indicate that it is trading at a premium already.

ETF Overview

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF closely tracks Dow Jones US Health Care Index. The index tracks the performance of US companies in the health industry. As of August 24, 2017, the ETF has a net asset of $1.97 billion. Its Management Expense Ratio is 0.44%. This is low compared to the MER of 0.95% of another fund ProShares Ultra Health Care ETF (RXL) that tracks the same index. Its average daily volume of 117,516 shares is also much higher than the 8,880 shares of RXL. In its recent fiscal year, IYH’s turnover rate is only 7%.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF ProShares Ultra Health Care ETF Management Expense Ratio 0.44% 0.95% Assets Under Management $1.97 billion $119.51 million Average Daily Volume 117,516 shares[1] 8,880 shares[2]

Source: Created by author

Sector and Top Holdings

IYH’s portfolio consists of 118 US companies in the health industry. Within the health industry, the portfolio is also divided into different sectors. The top sector is pharmaceuticals which consists of 33.92% of the portfolio weight. The second and third largest sectors in the portfolio are biotechnology and healthcare equipment. Each consists of 22.98% and 18.81% of the portfolio weight, respectively.

Source: iShares Website

Companies in the list include well-known international healthcare companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Pfizer (PFE), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), Allergan (NYSE:AGN), etc. These are ­­usually companies with depth in research & development and have competitive advantages against their competitors.

Ticker Name Weight (%) JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 11.46 PFE PFIZER INC 6.36 UNH UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC 6 MRK MERCK & CO INC 5.45 AMGN AMGEN INC 3.98 ABBV ABBVIE INC 3.65 MDT MEDTRONIC PLC 3.5 CELG CELGENE CORP 3.23 GILD GILEAD SCIENCES INC 3.09 BMY BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB 3.05 ABT ABBOTT LABORATORIES 2.76 LLY ELI LILLY 2.43 AGN ALLERGAN 2.39 TMO THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC 2.2 BIIB BIOGEN INC INC 1.93

Source: iShares Website

Performance

Since its inception, IYH has an average annual return of 7.47%. This is much higher than S&P 500’s return of 4.98% in the same period. The low return for both S&P 500 and IYH was mostly due to the burst of the internet bubble in 2000. IYH’s average annual return in the past 5 years was 17.56%, much higher than S&P 500’s 14.93%. Its average annual 3-year return was 10.53%, slightly higher than S&P 500’s 9.53%. Overall, a $10,000 invested in June 2000 will result in $35,000 today.

Source: iShares Website

Source: iShares Website

Industry Outlook and Valuation

The health industry continues to benefit from an aging population as life expectancy is expected to rise by 1 year by 2020[3]. Global healthcare expenditure is projected to reach $8.7 trillion by 2020, from $7 trillion in 2015[4]. In terms of healthcare spending, it is estimated that North America will have a CAGR of 4.3% from 2015 to 2020[5]. Similarly, the global healthcare spending will also grow by 4.3% annually through 2020. IYH’s portfolio will benefit not only from rising demand in the United States. Many of the companies in its portfolio such as Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Gilead Sciences, Allergen, etc. have a significant portion of their revenues come from outside of the U.S.

Despite the positive trends mentioned above, investors need to be aware of the risks. One obvious risk involved in the healthcare sector is government risk. Government regulations and healthcare programs can affect the profitability of companies in the health sector. Liability claims and the expiration of patents can also negatively impact the company’s profitability.

When compared to iShares Core S&P 500's (IVV) P/E ratio of 21.65x, IYH’s P/E ratio of 22.53x appears to be expensive. Likewise, its P/B ratio of 3.93x is also higher than IVV’s 3.1x. This is especially the case when we use S&P 500’s historical mean P/E ratio and P/B ratio of 15.66x and 2.74x, respectively. IYH’s 12-month trailing yield of 1.13% is also lower than IVV’s 1.83%. These metrics suggest that iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF is trading at a premium already.

As of Aug. 23, 2017 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF iShares Core S&P 500 P/E Ratio 22.53 21.65 P/B Ratio 3.93 3.1 12-month trailing yield 1.13% 1.83%

Source: iShares Website

Investor Takeaway

Healthcare industry has a bright future ahead due to an aging global population and a continual increase in healthcare spending. However, the portfolio of IYH appears to be trading at a premium compared to S&P 500. Investors also need to be aware of the risks associated with the healthcare industry. Although its long-term prospects still look good, a pullback in its unit price is possible, especially when the entire market is in a correction mode. Investors should be cautious.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.