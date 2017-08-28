Home Depot Is A Sell, It Is 25% Overvalued

By applying different what-if scenarios to Home Depot (HD), I arrived at a conclusion that a fair value would be more likely in the 110$ range. This provides a 30% downside.

Before we can apply any valuation metrics to Home Depot, we need three inputs to start with. These are normalized return on equity (RoE), free cash flow (FCF) and long-term revenue growth. As market expectations are usually way too optimistic (see this for example), I place little relevance on them. The same thing can be said about what management is targeting in the long term. This is why I place more weight on how the company has managed to perform in recent years.

In figures 1-3 below you can see what kind of FCF to sales ratio, RoE and revenue growth Home Depot has achieved to do in recent years. The FCF to sales ratio has been gradually increasing from 4% level to 8% level during the last decade. However, to be on the safe side, I will be using a 7% FCF ratio to sales as a normalized one. This translates into roughly normalized FCF per share of 5.5$ ($94595 million * 7% / 1203 million). Assessing a sustainable RoE level is a bit more difficult due to the current low interest rate environment. I will be using the 2013 value of $17777 million as the base value for equity because after this debt levels started to increase massively when cheap money became available. This translates into equity per share value of roughly 15$ ($17777 million / 1203 million). This means a 37% RoE (5.5$ / 15$). The growth has been steadily coming down which can be explained by the law of diminishing returns when you get big enough. For the last 10 years, the growth has been in the 5% level so in the analysis we will be using a growth of 4% and 6%.

Figure 1.

Source: author made using Home Depot's SEC filings

Figure 2.

Source: author made using Home Depot's SEC filings

Figure 3.

Source: author made using Home Depot's SEC filings

The next step we will be performing is to evaluate Home Depot's value in four different scenarios. In each of these scenarios the used RoE will be 37%, the used normalized FCF per share 5.5$ and equity per share around 15$. The reason for the chosen values was explained in the previous chapter. The actual difference between these scenarios is only in the used required rate of return and growth rate. Scenarios A and B will be based on 10% required rate of return while a required rate of return of 9% will be used for the remaining scenarios. A 6% growth estimate will be used in scenarios B and D while a 4% growth will be used in the scenarios A and C. The below table describes this in more detail. As you can easily see from the below table, a higher growth is accompanied with lower dividend. This is because a stronger growth requires more investments. The lower dividend is however compensated with higher dividend growth. The investment ratio can be calculated by dividing growth with RoE while the payout ratio is simply 100% - investment ratio. Dividend per share can be calculated by multiplying FCF per share with payout ratio.

Table 1. Various assumptions when calculating the value for Home Depot

Scenario A Scenario B Scenario C Scenario D RoE 37% 37% 37% 37% Equity per share 15$ 15$ 15$ 15$ FCF per share 5.5$ 5.5$ 5.5$ 5.5$ Investment ratio 11% 16% 11% 16% Payout ratio 89% 84% 89% 84% Dividend per share 4.9$ 4.6$ 4.9$ 4.6$ Required rate of return 10% 10% 9% 9% Growth 4% 6% 4% 6%

Source: author generated (a summary of previous information)

In the case of Home Depot, its value can be determined with three different components: value of growth, value of equity and value of competitive advantage (i.e. moat). Majority of companies have negative or very low value for moat. However, Home Depot is a quality company which is growing profitably inside its core market. What I mean by this is that on average the investments the company is making are providing higher return than what investors are requiring. So, summing up the previous jargon we arrive at the following formula:

Formula 1.

Value of a quality business = value of current business + value of growth = value of assets + value of moat + value of growth

The various scenarios mentioned in table 1 reflect expectations for different type of investors. For instance, scenario A is a good match for a conservative investor while scenario D is more likely suitable for an optimistic investor. As I consider myself more of as a conservative investor, I am more interested in what is the value of Home Depot with scenario A. In this scenario we can calculate the value of the current business which is 55$ when using the information and formulas provided above.

Formula 2.

The value of current business = value of equity + value of moat = FCF per share / required rate of return = 5.5$ / 10% = 55$

A very cautious investor would purchase Home Depot at or below this price. This type of an investor is not willing to pay anything for the growth component. What this means in practice is that if you could purchase the company at this price and even if its bottom line remained unchanged for eternity, you would still get a 10% return. This might sound strange but it is explained by the fact that if a company is not growing at all, it should distribute all of its earnings to shareholders. In addition, a 10% required rate of return equals a P/FCF ratio of 10. In this scenario the 10% return comes completely from dividend payments.

However, since Home Depot is naturally growing, the real value of the company is much higher than what was calculated previously. By taking the growth component into consideration we will arrive at a value of 80$ per share when using the input of scenario A from Table 1 above.

Formula 3.

The value of a quality business = FCF per share * payout ratio / (required rate of return – growth) = (89% * 5.5X) / (10% – 4%) = ~82$

As you can notice, in scenario A the value of the growth component equals 27$. This value was achieved the following way: value of a quality business (82$) - value of current business (55$). See formula 1 above. As the value of equity is the same irrespective of scenario, we can calculate the value of moat for Home Depot simply by subtracting the value of equity (15$) from the value of current business (55$) which is roughly 40$ per share.

In scenarios A and B the value of moat is the same, 40$. This is because the required rate of return does not change from 10%. However, since in scenarios C and D this value is 9%, Home Depot is able to generate more wealth to its shareholders. This excess return is 21% (RoE - required rate of return) while in scenarios A and B this is only 20%. This is why the value of moat in scenarios C and D rises to 46$.

Figure 4.

Source: author generated by applying the input from table 1 to formulas 1-3

In figure 4 I have calculated the value of Home Depot for all the four scenarios from Table 1. Since I am more inclined to cautious estimates, I am more interested in scenario A valuation. I therefore consider the share way overvalued for me (150$ v 82$ value). However, as the estimates used in scenario A are much lower than what markets are expecting, a more realistic valuation method would be to take the average of the four scenarios and compare the current share price to this value. In this case, we would be placing an equal likelihood for each scenario. The average of value of the four scenarios is roughly 110$. Even this price is almost 25% lower than the current market price which certainly does not leave any margin for adverse events.

Since I mainly invest in blue-chip quality businesses when the value of a stock meets my conservative valuation metrics, I have decided to wait for a lower price with Home Depot. However, I do not consider this a problem because I have so many times before noticed that in the markets whatever goes up, comes down as well. This will happen with Home Depot as well, trust me. While I am waiting for this to happen, I have plenty of time to collect more chips and to look if I could find a better alternative. When you have done your homework well and you have a list of potential candidates to buy with pre-defined purchase prices, you are bound to do well. Patience is key.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.