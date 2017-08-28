Disney: Meet Your New Streaming Nightmare

Outdoing Cedric the Sorcerer as a master of transformation, Disney (NYSE:DIS) announced a major shift to a direct-to-consumer streaming model in Q3 2017. The company plans on competing directly with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Hulu and Amazon Prime (NASDAQ:AMZN) with its own two streaming services - ESPN and Disney. As part of its streaming pure-play, Disney also announced the withdrawal of the licensing of its movies and TV shows from Netflix.

The content king has realized that content is Queen - the audience is King. Subscribers are abandoning bundles of diverse programs delivered over cable, satellite and pay-TV for slimmed down streaming services with their favorite films and shows. Disney can entice more ad dollars from advertisers for these more targeted audiences.

Disney’s Media Network segment revenues from licensing its programs to cable, TV affiliates, video on demand services and other distributors are declining. Revenue was flat and operating income down 3 percent in the first half of 2017 over the year-ago period. Profits are being squeezed by declining ESPN subscribers and advertising and higher programming costs. By producing more of its content directly for the consumer and avoiding the middleman, Disney plans to grow top line subscriber growth.

Content Ownership

Was Disney becoming a low-margin production house to Netflix and other content distributors? The company has been struggling to expand its operating margin, which had been hovering in the 25 percent range for two years. Q3 2017 earnings fell 2 percent to $1.58 over the year-ago period.

Its content obligations have been weighing heavily on profitability. Higher programming expenses have cut into profitability, and especially costly was the new NBA contract at ESPN. In 2016, Disney cited higher costs for Olympics coverage and hockey and college sports programming. Sports content owners have more negotiating muscle as Amazon Prime and other SVODs bid for the same content.

Content development cuts are not a viable option. Backed by powerful viewer analytics, overnight hit shows are being rolled out at an unprecedented rate. Netflix has a goal of producing a new show a fortnight in its efforts to increase owned versus licensed content to 50 percent. Disney has increased its position in BAMTech from 33% to a controlling interest of 75%. The company's $1.6 billion new investment gives it access to more MLB, NHL, MLS, and college and other sporting events.

Disney can also be more responsive to consumer demands. If and as consumers change their viewing habits, delivery models over streaming apps can easily be tweaked, whereas changing fees and pricing over affiliate networks are less in Disney’s control. In 2018, the company will launch ESPN streaming of sporting events. In 2019, Disney- and Pixar-branded movies, together with libraries of existing movies and TV shows, will move to the Disney subscription-based streaming service. Additionally, the company will make original content for its streaming service. Marvel, Star Wars and LucasFilms could still stream over a third-party service; Disney has not yet decided.

Toy Story 4, and sequels to Frozen and The Lion King from Disney live-action, along with other highly anticipated movies.

New Model, New Metrics

When Disney’s Media Networks businesses start moving into streaming next year, they will be analyzed based on a new business model. Remember, content is Queen. Subscribers are King. Revenues from Disney’s new streaming businesses will be driven primarily by monthly subscriber fees, not ad or licensing revenue, although ESPN will also have an ad model. In 2019, the $300 million a year in programming revenue Disney receives from Netflix will cease.

Robert Iger has assured the market the streaming strategy will be a more profitable and higher-growth business. What will the new business model look like? Disney is becoming the Netflix of sports programming, as well as launching its own streaming service.

Marketing Expense

Disney has a lower-cost marketing advantage over Netflix, Hulu and other video on demand streamers owing to its large existing digital subscriber base and strong international brand name. When Netflix moved into France in 2014, most French did not know what it was, while Disney Paris, on the other hand, is a household name.

In Q3 2017, Netflix passed the 100 million subscriber mark, doubling its subscribers of around 46 million when it embarked on its own content creation path four years ago.

Using an old metric, Netflix's selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses as a percent of revenue have risen from 14.86% in 2013 to 17.77% in 2016 and have continued to rise in 2017. Over roughly the same period, Disney’s ratio has dropped from 18.57% to 15.74%, and has continued to decline in 2017.

Disney has an enviable base of subscribers already signed up for digital content to convert to Disney and ESPN streaming. Disney channels have 245 million domestic subscribers and 472 million international subscribers. ESPN has 382 million domestic and 141 million international subscribers.

Declining Subscriber Numbers

As shown below, the US ESPN subscriber number has dipped below 90 million. Yet, as the number of subscribers has been falling, ESPN has been able to increase its prices to pay-TV operators by charging $7.50 per subscriber - the highest rates in the market. As with other content contracts, however, they come up for renewal over the next few years in a more competitive landscape.

US ESPN Subscriber Numbers (million)

2013 97 2014 95 2015 92 2016 90 2017 Q1 87 2017 Q2 87

Wider Margins

As Disney migrates to a streaming service, subscription revenues per subscriber will be at least $7.50 monthly and most likely closer to Netflix’s $10 or higher. The ESPN streaming service could command $20-30 per subscriber. Some estimates are higher.

Disney’s content development costs are rising. In 2016, the cost of services rose by 6 percent to $24.7 billion, primarily due to higher programming costs. In the first three quarters of 2017, they were up 4 percent on the year-ago period to $19.3 billion.

The company will benefit from its established and award winning in-house content development house. Lower programming development costs and higher fees in the Disney division have helped offset higher programming acquisition costs in the ESPN division. Although, some cost pressure is inevitable as Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO (NYSE:TWX) and others move more aggressively into its content space.

Netflix is already replacing Disney content. With the acquisition of Millarworld, it will start making content that will compete with Disney’s Marvel. In August, Netflix stole producer Shonda Rhimes - Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder - from Disney.

Operating Leverage

As Netflix has learned, in the streaming business, the real operating leverage comes from owning your own assets. Here, Disney is in an enviable position. Netflix is burning through capital to build its own content. Q2 2017 free cash flow dropped 240 percent to -$608 million, and the company has raised its cash burn for 2017 from $2 billion to $2.5 billion. Disney’s free cash flow increased 27 percent to $8.4 billion in 2016.

Netflix’s streaming content obligations rose 19 percent year over year to $15.7 billion in Q2 2017. According to recent company reports, about 86 percent of its content is licensed, while 14 percent is owned content in various stages of production. Netflix’s goal is to reach 50 percent owned content.

Disney has about $51 billion in content obligations - $48.7 billion in sports programming obligations and $2.3 billion in broadcasting obligations. While the figures are not yet available, presumably the BAMTech buy will reduce some of ESPN’s programming costs.

On ESPN’s 523 million subscribers, it is spending a high $93 on content per subscriber. The number to watch when ESPN launches in 2018 is how much the sports programming distributor will pay per new subscriber; the subscriber count is currently declining. For Disney streaming and the 717 million subscribers to various Disney services, which will compete more directly with Netflix, the number will be considerably low, under $10 per subscriber.

For its current 104 million subscribers, Netflix is paying about $54 in content per subscriber. After falling to about $3 billion in 2014, content costs have been rising by about $1 billion a year. Here is another chart, by Merrill Lynch, which does not agree with my number.

Some analysts have only included US subscribers. There's one big way Netflix is actually spending less money on content in 2016.

Cost of Revenue Per Subscriber - Netflix

Netflix’s cost of revenues primarily reflects its content amortization costs. Since 2015, these costs have been rising.

Subscribers Cost of Revenue 2013 44 million 3.1 billion 70.5 2014 57 million 3.7 billion 64.9 2015 75 million 4.6 billion 61.3 2016 93.8 6 billion 63.9 2017 110 million (est.) 7.1 billion (est.) 64

While analysts have been flagging rising marketing expenses as a cost to watch, marketing expense growth per subscriber is actually flat.

Subscribers Marketing Expense 2013 44 million 2014 57 million 607,186 10.6 2015 75 million 824,092 11 2016 93.8 991,078 10.6 2017 110 million (est.)

Disney’s move, while in theory sounds great, is also great in a practical sense. The company’s subscriber business has come out of the gate much stronger and has more profit potential than Netflix. This could be just the growth avenue Disney investors - or would-be Disney investors - have been waiting for.

