Closed-End Fund Buy Window Closing: CEF Weekly Update

Recent market turmoil encouraged fears that CEFs were risky, but the reality is CEFs have done well.

The last week’s performance makes it abundantly clear that CEFs offer a high income stream, market outperformance and capital preservation, despite recent strength in the funds’ pricing causing some observers to fret.

The CEF Insider indices demonstrate a continued recovery from the recent market hiccup is happening across the board, leading to continued gains. However, different trend lines between different indices are particularly telling.

One of the main reasons why we decided to stick to 5 broad indices is that we can use them to quickly see which asset classes are outperforming and which may be providing greater value.

It’s particularly interesting to note that the equity sub-index has been significantly range-bound from the beginning of May. While there’s been much hand-wringing about diminishing opportunities in CEFs, this does indicate that there are some domestic equity funds that, at least for now, offer a particularly attractive opportunity. This is even doubly apparent when we look at the S&P 500’s performance since the middle of May to now:

While July and August have so far offered a reprieve in the bull market, it’s also apparent that the reprieve has lasted much longer for CEFs. At first glance, it appears that the market is finally catching up with stock CEFs’ strong performance in early 2017.

Biggest Discounts

Yet again, the largest discounted funds remain low yielding and equity focused, with discounts greater than 13.6% and going as high as 20%:

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price (RIF) 2.24% 25.45 20.36 -20 6.48 (DNI) 1.69% 14.87 12.42 -16.48 4.83 (BIF) 1.43% 11.89 9.95 -16.32 4.12 (CAF) 1.89% 26.6 22.48 -15.49 0.3 (GAM) 1.24% 40.66 34.43 -15.32 0 (ADX) 0.62% 17.04 14.63 -14.14 1.37 (RGT) 1.71% 11.32 9.75 -13.87 0 (SRF) 4.02% 9.22 7.95 -13.77 6.04 (PEO) 0.79% 20.94 18.07 -13.71 0.55 (MXE) 1.87% 14 12.09 -13.64 0

A few interesting aspects of these pricings are that some are quite popular, particularly among CEF experts and some in the Seeking Alpha community. Douglas Albo, for instance, has written positively about BIF for years (see most recently here), and for good reason. As one of the best CEF analysts out there, Douglas knows equity CEFs and he knows the intrinsic value of BIF. Yet, its discount is high, although slightly lower than it’s been throughout its history.

All 10 of these funds are equity-focused, which is particularly interesting when you consider the long flat line in price growth for domestic equity CEFs over the last three months and the sharp outperformance of international CEFs from the start of the year.

Biggest Premiums

The CEFs with the largest price premiums remain familiar names and are mostly debt-focused:

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price (PGP) 2.75% 11.21 16.7 48.97 10.54 (RCS) 1.28% 7.77 9.83 26.51 8.79 (GUT) 1.67% 5.58 7.02 25.81 8.55 (PHK) 1.08% 6.89 8.48 23.08 11.42 (PCQ) 1.29% 14.3 16.87 17.97 5.48 (DMO) 2.58% 22.13 26.08 17.85 3.53 (BHV) 2.32% 15.73 18.37 16.78 4.12 (PCK) 1.38% 8.73 10.18 16.61 5.58 (ECC) 10.05% 17.79 20.57 15.63 11.67 (PTY) 0.89% 14.89 16.71 12.22 9.34

As the most discounted funds have seen their discounts shrink in the last week, the most premium-priced funds have mostly seen their premiums rise - although PGP’s, RCS’s, and PHK’s fell slightly. This may indicate a bit of exhaustion among bidders for premium CEFs - perhaps there’s a growing sense that these premiums are unsustainable. While that could predicate a drop-off (for instance, PHK has had several mid-single-digit declines over a day or two after the integrity of its premium weakened and without other catalysts such as dividend cuts), it’s impossible to say whether that drop-off will happen tomorrow or in a month.

How to Use This Information

I write these weekly reports as a starting point for CEF investors to get a sense of which funds are most and least popular and whether there is a unifying force behind those relative popularities. Additionally, tracking the total return and market performance of CEFs provides investors with an idea of how and when these funds can be used as investment vehicles for a superior total return or a high rate of sustainable income.

This glance at the market is only a first step, however. A variety of other due diligence processes are necessary for CEF investors, including an analysis of NII, a look at management, an analysis of the fund's portfolio, changes to the fund's mandate, changes in and uses of leverage, and overall long-term and short-term fund performance. While some CEF investors like to use other metrics to make CEF purchasing decisions, such as recent tender offers, activist investments, insider trading and Z-scores, it remains to be demonstrated whether those factors are predictive of future CEF returns and thus should be considered with caution.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are also long BIF and DNI.