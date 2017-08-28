Closed-End Fund Discounts And Long-Term Performance

Fees have a stronger correlation to total returns than yield and pricing, but remain far from statistically significant.

There is no statistically significant correlation between a CEF's pricing relative to its NAV and its long-term total return.

Most people like closed-end funds because of their high income stream. It’s easy to create a portfolio of CEFs yielding 7% or more that will closely match the performance of an index fund.

For me, however, the biggest appeal in CEFs is swing-trading them by taking advantage of the market inefficiencies inherent in CEFs. This market inefficiency is largely due to the random walk of fund flows in and out of funds, and partly due to the irrational motivations behind buying and selling funds due to their retail investor base.

The theory that CEFs are inefficient assumes that correlations between fund aspects and returns are weak. Over the years, I have done several assessments of this phenomenon and kept my research to myself, and every time I come to the same conclusion: there’s no one predictor of future CEF performance, but a variety of quantitative and qualitative data points combined can determine whether a CEF is worth buying or selling.

To demonstrate that there is no one predictor of future CEF performance, I’m going to take a look at a few aspects of CEFs that many investors rely on to determine whether a fund is a buy or a sell. As we will see, none of these on their own is a reliable predictor of performance.

Returns and Current Discount

CEFs are well-known for their discounts to NAV - but is there a correlation between discounts and long-term total returns? In other words, will a fund that has a bigger discount outperform a fund with a smaller discount because it’s a bigger value? Or, alternatively, will funds with bigger premiums outperform because those premiums are a result of an efficient market rewarding high-quality management?

The data suggests neither is the case.

Out of 500 CEFs analyzed, the 10-year (or since inception in the case of young funds) CAGR had a statistically insignificant correlation to discounts (r^2 = 0.03033638). This indicates that the market does not reward CEFs that have a strong long-term total return with a high valuation. This is a particularly important point because I have had several readers ask me why they shouldn’t simply buy Pimco funds with high current premium prices and strong total returns. The fact of the matter is that, in the broader CEF universe, performance is not rewarded with higher valuations.

Returns and Long-Term Average Discount

It would be anachronistic to say that discounts and long-term performance have a correlation with just this data set because we’re talking about today’s valuation versus the last decade’s performance. A more logical approach would be to analyze 10-yr CAGRs compared to 10-yr average discounts/premiums.

This is not a typical way to analyze CEFs even among writers and analysts who spend a lot of time writing on CEFs because long-term discount/premium data is not easy to come by. Fortunately, that data is available to CEF Insider. The results of this analysis are absolutely stunning and have tremendous implications for CEF investing in the future.

The correlation between discounts and premiums is substantially less statistically significant than the current pricing to past 10-yr CAGR and is pretty close to zero (r^2 = 0.0079854). Simply buying a fund because of its discount has been far from a guarantee of future success over the last decade.

Returns and Yield on Market Price and NAV

As vehicles for income, CEFs are often attractive because of their dividend. However, some dividend investors dislike the unevenness of dividend payouts or declining dividend amounts. These preferences create two inefficiencies in CEFs: 1. Low yielding funds often have higher discounts than higher yielding funds, even if the lower yielding fund has a better NAV performance and 2. CEF managements are incentivized to create high, and often unsustainable, dividend payouts.

Do yields correlate to market performance? Unsurprisingly, the answer is no.

When comparing 10-yr CAGRs versus market price yields, the correlation is extremely statistically insignificant (r^2 = 0.02002223). Looking at the yield on NAV is also statistically insignificant:

With almost no correlation at all (r^2 = 0.01248311), it again appears that looking at just the yield will not result in a superior market performance if you are buying CEFs.

Returns and Management Fees

Closed-end funds have not become as popular as ETFs and remain an obscure corner of the market. At the same time, a mix of internet memes and popular trends relating to low management fees and passive index investing has made many people obsess over fees. Since many CEFs have fees of 1% or higher, many investors dismiss them despite dozens having CAGRs that exceed the S&P 500.

Do lower-fee funds outperform higher-fee funds? Those who read about the evil destructiveness of fund fees in the popular press may be surprised to read there’s no significant correlation at all:

Admittedly, management fee and long-term returns’ relationship (r^2 = 0.05539245) is stronger than any other relationship, but the relationship remains extremely weak and statistically insignificant.

Conclusion

When assessing the potential future returns of CEFs, looking simply at management fees, yields, and pricing relative to NAV is insufficient to create a portfolio that will provide a high income stream and capital preservation. Quantitative data analysis, while powerful, is just not enough when it comes to CEFs.

