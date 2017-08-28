EUR/USD: Mind The Gap!

There is a gap in EUR/USD between 1.1960 and 1.1990 which price action looks likely to test. Go short at 1.1960, stop loss at 1.2050, and take profit at 1.1600.

As the markets are expecting both central banks to be hawkish, the risk is to the downside for both currencies should the central banks disappoint - more so for EUR.

So Jackson Hole has passed. For all the market's focus on speeches made by Federal Reserve Chairman Yellen and European Central Bank President Draghi, both gave absolutely no new information on the central banks' respective monetary policies going forward.

EUR/USD, the currency pair that is arguably the most sensitive to any Fed-ECB monetary divergence, rose and settled above 1.1900 at the close of the week. It thus appears that the onus is on the USD - positive catalysts to reverse the upward trajectory of this pair, as EUR/USD's natural path seems to be upwards on the back of neutral or no new information.

September will be an interesting month to watch. Both the Fed and the ECB meet - the former on 19th-20th while the latter on the 7th. Both central banks have previously mentioned they plan to touch on reducing their balance sheets during the meetings, and the markets will be expecting them to do so.

I would dare say that the risk is towards the downside for both the USD and EUR going into the meetings, as the markets are already expecting both central banks to end their meetings on hawkish notes. Any disappointment, should the central banks decide more time is needed before tapering is required, for example, would likely lead to sell-offs in either currency.

Taking a look at the charts, notice there is a gap in the EUR/USD pair somewhere between 1.1960 and 1.1990. The markets have a strange way of gravitating towards trading gaps to test them, and given the momentum of the pair, I expect EUR/USD to move towards the area. Near-term support stands around 1.1600 to 1.1700, which was the breakout zone for EUR/USD after the pair had traded in the 1.0400 to 1.1600 range for the past two years or so.

I expect September to be an interesting month, where both the EUR and USD face downside risks should the ECB and Fed disappoint in their central bank meetings. The EUR arguably has more downside risk than the USD, given that it has strengthened against the USD by about 14% since the start of the year. Investor positioning appears to be long-EUR and short-USD going into September.

Charts can serve as a chessboard to discern one's risk-reward ratio when putting on a trade. Given that EUR/USD may face near-term resistance around the gap, we can consider going short EUR/USD at 1.1960 with a stop loss at 1.2050, and take profit at the near-term support level of 1.1600.

There is one more potential EUR-negative catalyst going into September - German elections. Merkel is expected to win, and her victory would be EUR-positive. As such, the risk then lies with the downside for the currency. Should polls indicate a relatively tight contest, there could be jitters in EUR bulls. Also, we could see unwinding of long-EUR positions nearing the elections, in the same manner as we saw with the French elections.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.