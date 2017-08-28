Cheapeake Energy Could See More Downside

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) is unable to free itself from the tight bear grip which has decisively pushed the stock below $4. I fail to see any significant rebound in the stock in the near term as the market participants continue to sell on rallies and abandon the ship. Having said that, I believe there is another downmove still left in the stock before it begins to generate any serious buying interest.

My opinion here is based purely on technical analysis. And while it may be different from what the majority is thinking, I believe there is no hurry to buy CHK at the current level. Many are expecting the stock to rebound from $3.50-$3.60, and it easily could, but we are probably going to see another decline to $3.00 or lower this year.

Does this make CHK a good short candidate at the current level? Probably not. The risk-reward is clearly unfavorable. But, at higher levels, an investor could seriously consider shorting some calls to hedge his position.

The daily Chesapeake price chart below shows the steady downtrend that the stock has obeyed since December 2016.

Source: TradingView

There was an attempt to break out from this downtrend in July but quickly failed on account of renewed selling. Traders who went long following the breakout had their stop-losses triggered in the next three trading sessions. From the failed attempt in late July, the stock has lost approximately 25 percent in a period of about one month. This is, by any account, a really deep cut and is telling of the strong disinterest in the stock at higher levels. It would be a task in itself to reclaim those levels anytime soon.

Investors are advised to use this downtrend to their advantage by shorting OTM calls whenever the stock hits the resistance marked by the downward sloping trendline. It is important and sensible to hedge the position when trading in a volatile stock such as CHK.

The following weekly price chart reveals that there are no signs of bottom formation and exhaustion visible. The volume remains steady meaning that there is no let-up in the downward momentum.

Source: TradingView

The green rectangle is of strong interest to me. This was a consolidation phase and lasted approximately eight weeks. During this period, the stock repeatedly failed to sustain above $5 indicating that the sellers were ready to dump their holdings at every chance north of $5. The post-consolidation breakdown has provided the bears with fresh impetus and I do not see the momentum subsiding anytime soon.

The stock might test $3.50 and then rebound to $4.30-$4.50, thus providing the short-term traders and speculators with a good trading range. But, hoping for levels above $5 in the coming 4-8 weeks seems like wishful thinking. So, if because of any reason whatsoever, the stock bumps up to $4.50, investors should consider selling some calls or buying puts depending on their risk appetite.

On the CHK monthly closing price chart, readers will find a bearish technical pattern known as the Head and Shoulders pattern. Investopedia.com describes it as,

In technical analysis, a head and shoulders pattern describes a specific chart formation that predicts a bullish-to-bearish trend reversal. The head and shoulders pattern is believed to be one of the most reliable trend reversal patterns. It is one of the several top patterns that signal, with varying degrees of accuracy, that an upward trend is nearing its end.

Source: TradingView

The target for this bearish pattern comes out to be $4.00. When the target is achieved, all the short positions should be covered, and hence, my view that shorting CHK at this point is not worth the risk. The lower horizontal orange line marked in the chart above shows us that unless the stock closes this month above the trendline, CHK investors could see more declines in their investment values. The level indicated by the orange line is $4.25.

Frankly, after watching the stock respect $4.50 for two months and end closer to $5, I believed that the stock might have found its bottom and completed the bearish pattern. But, the fresh (and sharp) decline this month has taken many by surprise, including me. So, I am in no hurry to recommend a buy on this stock right now and will patiently wait for $3 or less.

Source: TradingView

The stock will repeatedly give the market participants trading opportunities to make short-term gains. But, at current levels, the investors are clearly not willing to hold on to the stock. They are waiting for the stock to correct more since, at lower levels, their investment risk will only get mitigated.

If you are an investor, do not hurry to buy this stock at the current level. This stock is not going to the moon immediately. Keep a hedge in place. If you are a trader, trade the bounces and the declines with strict stop-losses. You do not want to lose more than you initially intended to make in the trade.

Hope it helps!

Note: I cover several stocks in different sectors as well as the S&P 500, crude oil, gold and silver, U.S. dollar, etc. So, if you liked this update and would like to read more of such informative articles, please consider hitting the "Follow" button above. Thank you for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.