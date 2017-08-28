Alaska Air Group: An Opportunity In A Pricey Market

What goes around comes around.

Currently, the airline industry is out of favor; Alaska Air Group appears particularly discounted.

Even in a bull market, certain industries and stocks fall from favor.

It's difficult to generate alpha by chasing the front-runners.

The last time Seeking Alpha editors published an article I wrote about Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was back in June 2016. At the time, there appeared to be a disconnect between the share price and earnings/valuation. Subsequently, the stock rose from about $60 to $100. Of late, ALK's stock dropped back to ~$75.

Opportunity or threat?

Investment Thesis

At current prices, I believe Alaska Airlines' shares look interesting again.

In December 2016, the company acquired Virgin America. The company is digesting the deal. Management reports the integration process is going well. However, a near-term byproduct is “noisy” financial results. Compounding the issue, 2017 and 2018 are expected to be transitional years. Uncertainty creates potential opportunity.

The management team remains top-notch. CEO Brad Tilden is an airline industry all-star. He's experienced, confident, and knows how to surround himself with a solid cast. The team has a demonstrated ability to fix problems and get results, as evidenced by continued strong operational, service, and financial reports. The backbone of a good investment is premier management.

Airline investors fret about rising operating expenses and external terrorism fears. Indeed, these items appear to have contributed to recent overall airline industry stock weakness. As it relates to Alaska Airlines, I believe these fears are overblown. Investors appear to have over-reacted to expense concerns; a pending Alaska Air wage arbitration case adds to the hand-wringing. Furthermore, I contend traders lumped the U.S.-centric Alaska Air Group together with its international competitors, punishing all upon concern about future terrorism threats despite ALK having far less international exposure.

I premise Alaska Airlines' management can sort out all these issues to stakeholders' satisfaction. I place great respect upon the team and its ability to navigate the business.

Finally, using multiple valuation methodologies, I suspect Mr. Market has pushed shares down to bargain territory, though it very well may fall further. If so, it creates greater upside opportunity.

Virgin America Acquisition

Alaska Airlines and Virgin America have eight months' operating experience. On balance, I find the results encouraging.

RASM and CASM

Overall operating metrics remain sound. During 2Q 2017, RASM (revenue per average seat mile) was higher than CASM x fuel (cost per average seat mile). This means the company was able to raise revenue faster than non-integration expenses. See the yellow highlights below:

Note the recent quarter flip-flopped versus first-half results. Through six months, RASM lagged CASM. However, weather-related problems plagued Alaska Airlines' first quarter. Sans especially difficult weather conditions, operating performance improved markedly.

July operating statistics indicate RASM eased slightly, but the load factor (measuring passenger "traffic" versus aircraft "capacity") increased.

Customer Service

The new Alaska Airlines won the J.D. Power 2017 award for "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America.” It marks the 10th consecutive year the company achieved this honor. Post-merger customer service expectations and results remain strong.

On-Time Performance

Without looking behind the numbers, one could come to the conclusion 2017 on-time performance at Alaska/Virgin America had taken a tumble. Merger integration problems? However, some investigation offered important color on the matter. I believe it demonstrates my earlier point: good management makes a difference.

Compiled from flightstats.com:

Management explained to me weather problems exacerbated first-quarter Alaska results. As the weather improved, and management's attention to the issue, so did on-time performance. Virgin America's results demonstrate post-merger best-practice application in action and improved airport conditions.

Unified Operating System: Accelerated Implementation Date

Currently, Alaska Air Group and Virgin America continue to operate separately. This includes separate ticketing systems. It's an obvious inefficiency. Initially, management indicated a unified system was scheduled for year-end 2018. That's changed. The new ETA is mid-year 2018. I consider this is a particularly positive development, one worth monitoring closely.

Mr. Market tends to look out ahead about six to nine months.

Barcelona Terrorism

The Barcelona, Spain, terrorism incident hit major U.S. carrier stocks hard. The tragedy occurred on August 17, 2017. Here's the post-incident share performance of the four major U.S. airlines and Alaska Air Group:

Courtesy of google.com/finance

However, Alaska Air is a primarily domestic carrier. International flights are limited to Mexico, Canada, Cuba, and Costa Rica. The other airlines have considerably greater international traffic. Traders appear to have painted ALK with same brush as its larger, more international peers, knocking the shares back almost 10% in just seven sessions.

Is The ALK Pilot Arbitration Case Reflected In The Forward Estimates?

The 2Q 2017 conference call highlighted the upcoming arbitration case. Management expects the settlement to increase wages $140 million annually and shave 1.5% off the operating margin. Senior leadership also expressed confidence that its arbitration proposal has a high likelihood of success. It would place Alaska Air's pilots near the top of the industry's total compensation range.

Presuming the $140 million incremental annual operating costs is correct, the company should experience a $98 million or ~$0.80 after-tax hit to earnings.

Recent Street estimates reflect this. Via zacks.com, here's the most recent ALK consensus data:

Since the last earnings report where the arbitration case was detailed, the Street reduced 2017 EPS estimates by $0.30, and 2018 EPS by about $0.20.

Next, some revenue estimates:

Utilizing the top-line forecasts and doing a little arithmetic, we can determine these revised earnings forecasts suggest 2017 and 2018 pre-tax operating margins between 17% and 17.5%, depending upon the EPS estimate used. This jibes with management's expectations: through the first half 2017, Alaska Airline posted 18.4% pre-tax margins excluding merger integration costs.

Street 2017 EPS forecasts suggest the company will earn $7.71 operating EPS, and 2018 will see the business generate between $8.30 and $8.47 (S&P the lower estimate, and Zacks the higher).

Indeed, pilot wages are already stewed into the mix. Little to no 2018 margin improvement is forecast. 2018 revenue growth is aligned with both Alaska's and Virgin America's recent trends.

As a support adjunct, Alaska Air Group management hasn't surprised the Street to the downside for years. It meets or beats the estimates.

Courtesy of www.ameritrade.com

Alaska Airline v Southwest Airlines

Part of our work should include a look at competitors. Within the U.S. domestic airline space, I contend the best comparable footing to Alaska Air is Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV). Southwest is likewise U.S.-centered, well-managed, financially-sound, and efficient.

How do the two airlines stack up?

While beyond the scope of this article to perform exhaustive due diligence, I offer the following big-picture data points:

ALK registers higher RASM, lower CASM x fuel, and a better operating margin than Southwest.

Moving to debt and liquidity measures. On the table below, ALK is listed first and Southwest second:

Courtesy of fidelity.com

Southwest enjoys lower debt ratios. Of course, Alaska Air Group is consolidating after its Virgin America acquisition. Management plans to reduce debt, and seeks to regain an investment-grade credit rating. Nonetheless, both airlines have excellent interest coverage and liquidity positions.

Yet, since trading evenly earlier in the year, ALK and LUV share performance diverged significantly since the end of March:

Courtesy of google.com/finance

Despite better fundamentals, Southwest stock is flat while Alaska Air is in its own bear market.

The side-by-side post-Barcelona stock performance accelerated the gap:

Courtesy of google.com/finance

ALK has fallen twice as hard.

Did traders punish ALK as if it were an international carrier while letting LUV off the hook? If so, the market may recalibrate itself.

Valuation: Alaska Air Group Stock Looks Discounted

Let's take a look at ALK's valuation through three prisms:

Price and Earnings

Price and Operating Cash Flow

Enterprise Value/EBITDAR Ratio

Price and earnings

F.A.S.T. Graphs illustrates how Alaska Airlines' stock price follows earnings:

Based upon current S&P estimates, ALK's price (the black line) has fallen below the historical P/E multiple (the blue line) investors assigned to the stock. On an absolute basis, an 11.8x P/E isn't rich. Applying this multiple to the 2018 projected $8.30 EPS yields a $98 fair value estimate.

Price and Operating cash flow

Another F.A.S.T. graph highlights the post-recession P/OCF relationship:

Here we find valuations are attractive, but not nearly as robust as when comparing the previous price-and-earnings chart. However, looking behind the numbers, one may notice the trimmed average P/OCF multiple is only 5.3x. This is quite low on an absolute basis.

Utilizing additional tools found in the F.A.S.T. Graph suite, we can see the P/OCF multiple over a period of time.

Notice the ratio increased significantly in 2014. This roughly coincided with a number of airline mergers/consolidations. One could argue the change is sustainable: industry consolidation reduces competitors. Reduced competitors leads to improved pricing power. In turn this may lead to improved cash flow growth.

Simply placing a 6x CF multiple on 2018 ALK estimated operating cash flow yields a $98 Fair Value Estimate.

Enterprise Value/EBITDAR Ratio

Some airline analysts utilize EV/EBITDAR multiples to help determine a stock's Fair Value Estimate. EV is enterprise value, defined as market cap plus debt, minus cash, minority interest, and preferred stock. In theory, it's intended to be what it would take to purchase the entire business. EBITDAR is standard EBITDA, but for the airline industry R (Aircraft Rent) is also excluded.

A relatively conservative target ratio is 6x.

After its 2Q 2017 earnings release, Alaska Airlines' EV/EBITDAR was 5.8x. The shares were bid at approximately $88 each. Using last week's ~$75 close, the ratio fell to 4.9x. This suggests the stock is now significantly discounted or forward EBITDAR must be expected to fall dramatically in upcoming quarters.

I submit the former, not the latter, is the most probable cause. If so, one could reason ALK's shares are ~20% discounted even on a TTM basis. As we head into 2018, few investors envision Alaska Air Group's EBITDAR backtracking.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2017 investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.