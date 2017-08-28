J.M. Smucker: Dividend Stock Analysis

The name J.M. Smucker (SJM) rings in every household cupboard here in the United States. I know growing up and even now - Jif peanut butter is in my possession, the creaminess and sweetness of the spread on a sandwich is delicious and will always be a staple in my house. Additionally, my mom buys Folgers coffee all of the time, as long as it's better priced than Kraft-Heinz's (KHC) maxwell house. Further, my co-workers and office typically picks up Dunkin' Donuts (NASDAQ:DNKN) store coffee, which falls into J.M. Smucker's portfolio of brands.

This is not to mention the other products, such as their jellies/jams, uncrustables, crisco, pillsbury, pet products, and the list can go on. If there are more people like me, my mom and co-workers consuming their products, then why the heck is their stock down almost 18% year to date? There are a few reasons at play, some of which are directly impactful with consumer demand but others can be more macro-economic changes.

First, Amazon (AMZN) and their acquisition of Whole Foods has caused a certain uproar in the retail and consumer goods industry. Not to mention just that, but they have also announced a decrease in Whole Foods store locations beginning the week of 8/28. This has caused the stock price of J.M. Smucker and many other companies that are similar to derail, such as Hormel (HRL) and of course grocery chains, such as Kroger (KR). The last 5 business days alone, J.M. Smucker has declined almost 14% in stock price. However, what else is happening?

Second, SJM reported a weaker than expected quarter 1 results. Their net sales were down 4%, due to weaker demand in US consumer and coffee goods. Additionally, adjusted earnings per share was down 19% from prior year to this year, another detrimental result being reported. Management stated they have already begun fixing the issues and should expect better volume movement within their product line. However, this earnings release caused shares to plummet, as well, on top of the Amazon news announcement. Now, with that, is there anything else that could cause the stock to plummet?

Lastly, the overall market was starting to (from reading numerous Street reports) look extremely inflated with high price to earnings (P/E) ratios. For example, when J.M. Smucker was trading at $140 per share (at one point this year) and earnings from the most recent year ended was reported at $5.10, this computes to a P/E ratio of 27. Now that's a tad high. This could be the market correcting itself, with investors believing there was slight overvaluation within SJM.

However, with this downturn, brings opportunity and that's why I love to write. Therefore, it's time to place J.M. Smucker through my full dividend stock analysis!

J.M. Smucker Dividend Stock Analysis

What about their dividend metrics and what would make SJM a strong dividend stock investment that us shareholders or potential shareholders should take a look at? Here, I'll break down their price to earnings (P/E) ratio, dividend yield, dividend growth rate and payout ratio. These metrics, when combined together, help form a conclusion on whether or not to invest in this company, in conjunction with the additional investments they've made and their financial performance. Let's go through each factor below:

1.) Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: We know what they have done, but what about the expectation for the upcoming year? Well, management in their earnings release are projecting between $7.75 to $7.95, which we will use $7.85 as the average. Therefore, at a current price point of $105.15, their P/E ratio is 13.39. This is amazing and they haven't traded at this level for years! I typically want to see below the S&P 500 average, which is in the mid-20s and would prefer below 18. This fits the bill, no doubt!

2.) Dividend Yield: J.M. Smucker's current dividend is $3.12 per year. Based on the price of $105.15, this equates to a 2.97% yield, which is very strong! The overall S&P 500 dividend yield is 1.93% (Source); therefore, their yield is better than the overall market currently. In addition, the 5-year dividend yield average is 2.30%; therefore, they are trading at a point that shows slight undervaluation, given that their yield is far higher than their 5-year yield average.

3.) Dividend Growth Rate: J.M. Smucker has been paying dividends ever since 2002. Guess what? They have grown their dividend each and every year so far (15 years) and their dividend growth rate over the last 5 years has been 9.11%. Now, their most recent increase was only 4%, therefore, the yield being higher starts to make a little more sense. I am sure their weaker Q1 results helped play a factor here. Not too bad, how about the payout ratio?

4.) Payout Ratio: The lucky payout ratio. I typically like to see between a 40-60% payout ratio on a company, as this shows they provide cash flow back to their shareholders but also they are retaining those earnings for further development in the company. Due to cost being an input into their products they are selling, R&D and plant development, I would expect a moderate payout ratio. Based on an expected $7.85 earnings and a current dividend of $3.12, this equates to a 40% payout ratio. They are right on the lower line here. What does that mean? I love it and shows they have ample room to continue their dividend growth going forward!

Overall Conclusion on J.M. Smucker

Wow, what can I say here? J.M. Smucker has an above average dividend yield, their fundamentals appear strong, show signs of undervaluation with the price to earnings ratio and their yield versus the 5-year yield average; this one is a tough cookie to beat. Though their first quarter earnings missed targets and expectations, this is a company that has been around for quite some time and are constantly in development of new products, that I believe they'll withstand this and be able to perform well into the future.

Even though Amazon has been making news lately, if anything, that should bode well for J.M. Smucker's products, i.e. selling them even more so online. However, not everyone will be shopping at Whole Foods, even with a decline in prices, in order to buy alternative products. What's interesting, SJM does have a few of their brands within those doors as well, so if there are more shoppers, this means more opportunities to sell their products.

Lastly, management is working on their cost-management plan and I believe we haven't seen the fullest of that deployment. This should continue to help them compete on price and volume going forward.

Overall, I love the metrics and will consider purchasing the J.M. Smucker stock in the future. Do you see the same undervaluation metrics that I am seeing? Are you considering a purchase as well? Are you staying away from consumer retail altogether? Please share your comments and feedback below. Thank you, good luck and happy investing.