Identifying Risk In BDCs: Solar Capital

SLRC currently sells at a yield of 7.44% in a sector where the average yield is 10.15%. SLRC's low yield implies the market believes you will find dividend safety here.

The purpose of this series on business development companies, or BDCs, is to help you avoid the dividend-declining companies while capturing some much-needed income. The intro article in the series was "How To Identify Risk In BDCs." This article is on Solar Capital (SLRC). This BDC sells at 271 bps lower than average yield. BDCs with average yields should have average metrics when it comes to safety BDCs. SLRC has cut the dividend once - in Q3-13. SLRC does have superior dividend coverage and NAV (net asset value) trend. Are these attributes correctly priced into the stock - or are they overpriced into the stock? I will take you through the last several earnings releases, show the 24-point red flag checklist of assessing the quality of SLRC's income, show the relative valuations for the sector, and present my assessment of Solar Capital.

My spreadsheet on the last 15 quarters of SLRC's key earnings and performance metrics:

SLRC has had portfolio gains in 8 out of the last 14 quarters. Based on the quarterly count, that is a superior record. SLRC has a +1.30% LTM (last twelve-month) NAV change compared to the sector average of -1.67%. SLRC has a last three-year -2.90% NAV change compared to the sector average of -11.13%. Share prices follow changes in NAV. The problem with most BDCs is that their superior yields are offset with losses in share price as the NAV falls. SLRC's superior NAV performance strongly indicates that it lacks that problem.

By looking at the earnings releases in 2016, I still found incentive management fees that matched 2015. At the same time, I have provided a footnote that SLRC waived incentive fees in 2016. Given that there was no clearly labeled "waived fees" in the earnings release, I can not provide a per share amount of that benefit.

SLRC fails to detail their "accelerated amortization of upfront fees primarily from unscheduled paydowns", their "prepayment fees" and "commitment and amendment and other fees". As a result, we have unexplained oscillations in TII/share ranging from $0.98 in Q2-16 to four quarters where TII/share was below $0.70. This investor wants to have those movements explained. I want to see movements in the data that I can match to a story.

SLRC fails to detail the source of their dividend income. SLRC has JV or joint venture with Pimco in two funds they label "SSLP and SSLP II" (with SSLP being an acronym for Senior Secured Loan Portfolio). SLRC owns a separate fund called Crystal Finance. SLRC purchased from Capital One and now operates a life science fund. One or more of these equity interests are probably the source of their dividend income. Dividend income has grown since 2014. The amount invested in JVs has grown since 2014. The income numbers matches with this unverified story. SLRC on 8-01 announced its purchase of Nations Equipment Finance. This and the life science fund were both originally part of GE Finance. This investment may become another source of dividend income.

The SLRC debt picture:

Let's pause and compare SLRC's cost of debt to those of the safer BDCs. I want to steer investors towards having a BDC portfolio that is heavily weighted in BDCs with lower risk assessments. Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) had an average cost of debt of 4.55% in Q2-17, 4.80% in Q1-16, and 4.58% in Q4-16. FS Investment Corp. (FSIC) had an average cost of debt of 4.60% in Q2-17, 4.25% in Q1-16, and 4.44% in Q4-16. Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) had an average cost of debt of 4.28% in Q2-17, 4.34% in Q1-16, and 4.06% in Q4-16. TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) had an average cost of debt of 5.35% in Q2-17 (a quarter with high one time expenses), 4.54% in Q1-16, and 3.57% in Q4-16. The PWAYs for these four are 9.50%, 9.40%, 9.68% and 10.70%. SLRC has a 10.10% PWAY. The cost of debt in the 6s does not fit the PWAY.

The picture one gets from the PWAY number suggests that SLRC is a relatively low risk BDC. The picture one gets from the annualized cost of debt suggests that it is "at least" a moderate risk BDC.

I normally save the spreadsheet that follows to illustrate point 8 of the upcoming BDC checklist. Given that I just brought up the failure in alignment of two important risk pictures, I want to show this data right now:

Let's cover the "point 8" topic on dividend safety first. When SLRC cut its dividend way back in Q3-13, the cut was to the point where the dividend to NAV ratio was 7.2%. The spread between the PWAY and the dividend/NAV ratio was 440 bps. The current spread is 280 bps. In point 8, I verify that the spread is at least 200 bps. The spread is over that amount, strongly suggesting that the dividend is safe.

BDCs with significant non-accrual problems will logically have TII/Portfolio ratios that are lower than their PWAYs. Non-accruals should result in portfolio markdown. So the imbalance should correct over time. BDCs with significant churn related income (like prepayment fees) will logically have TII/Portfolio ratios that are higher than their PWAYs. Those occurrences should be sporadic while being more likely to occur in Q4s.

For Q2-17, the sector average for TII/Portfolio ratios was 11.13% compared to a PWAY of 10.90%. That is a spread of 23 bps during a quarter where several companies had high churn related income. For Q1-17, the sector average TII/Portfolio ratio was 11.05% compared to a PWAY average of 10.96%. That is a spread of 9 bps in a quarter when churn income was low.

On average, the spread is tiny. The two metrics that shine a light on portfolio risk provide almost similar pictures. For SLRC, the Q2-17 spread was 100 bps. The Q4-16 spread was 120 bps. The Q3-16 spread was 210 bps. The two metrics are providing different pictures. This makes me uncomfortable.

I want to show the data due to SLRC not being alone in this attribute. I want to show the data because there is noise and some ugliness in this data. The case I just made appears strong. Once you see the data, you could get the impression that it is not good enough data to make a conclusion. The data:

A quick recap: Low risk portfolios tend to have TII consistency. SLRC does not. Low risk portfolios tend to result in lower costs of capital. SLRC has a higher cost of capital than one would expect given its PWAY. Low PWAYs should result in low TII/Portfolio ratios. SLRC has a high spread between its PWAY and its TII/Portfolio ratio. This sums up to an argument (but not an overwhelming conclusion) that SLRC's PWAY under states its portfolio risk.

One last point from the spreadsheet on debt. SLRC has a debt/NAV ratio of 34.11%. SLRC gives us an indication that JV debt is not on the balance in the conference calls by providing a 0.65x leverage number when their share of the JV debt is included.

The Red Flag Checklist For SLRC - where a fail is worse than average and a "superior" grade is for one of the best metrics in the sector. A "pass" is not always a high threshold achievement. The needed quality attributes for at least the majority of your BDC holdings:

Has a well covered dividend - 2017 NII projection of $1.62 and 2018 projection of $1.79 compared to dividend of $1.60. Grade = Superior based on 2018 projection. Has a rising LTM NAV - SLRC is a pass with a +1.30% LTM NAV change. Grade = Superior. Has a lower than sector average PWAY or Portfolio (Company) Weighted Average Yield - PWAY = 10.10% compared to sector average 10.90%. Grade = Pass. Substitute the TII/Portfolio ratio for the PWAY and the grade changes. Has higher than average income projection accuracy for their annual NII numbers. SLRC had double-digit NII projection falls in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2017. Grade = Fail. Has lower revenue volatility for their quarterly TII numbers. Any volatility comes from surprises - not disappointments. SLRC had TII falls over 5% in Q4-16 and Q1-17. That is a poor record that matches sector average. Grade = Pass. Has an average cost of debt that is below 5%. SLRC's average cost = 6.31% in Q2-17. That number did have some "one-time" costs due to debt issuance and a credit facility extension. The Q1-17 cost ratio was 6.1% and the Q4-16 ratio was 5.7%. Grade = fail. Recent issues of debt have been at a lower and acceptable yield. There is hope for a future passing grade. Has a run rate NII based on "Portfolio times PWAY + Average Fee Income" that supports the NII projection. Grade = incomplete. The PWAY on off balance sheet JVs is probably higher than the "reported" on balance sheet generated PWAY. The higher TII/Portfolio ratio is evidence of this. Has a dividend/NAV ratio that is 200 bps lower than the PWAY for BDCs with PWAYs over 10. The Div/NAV = 7.3% compared to PWAY of 10.1%. Spread = 270 bps. Grade = Superior. Has more than 50 portfolio company investments. Grade = Pass. Has a debt/NAV ratio that is lower than 80%. The ratio in Q2-17 was 34.11% and has consistently been low. It appears that JV debt in not on the balance sheet. Even with JV debt added, the ratio is in the mid-60s. Grade = Superior. Has a NII/TII ratio over 50%. The ratio has been under 50% for six straight quarters. Grade = Fail. Has a better than sector average trend in "portfolio gains". SLRC has had losses in only 4 of the last 14 quarters. Grade = Superior. Has less than 5% in structured products (a.k.a. CLOs). Grade = Pass. Has less than 5% in income that comes from PIK ("payment in kind") income. PIK income is tiny. Grade = Pass. Has less than 5% of the portfolio in energy loans. SLRC has no investments in energy. Grade = Pass. Has an acceptable market cap (or liquidity) that results in a "beta" well under 1.0. The SLRC beta from MarketWatch in June was 0.57. The market cap of $909 million is larger than average. Grade = Pass. Has a yield that is OK compared to BDCs with close to the same PWAY - given the degree of dividend coverage. Given superior dividend coverage that merits a 300 bps discount on this measure - the 7.44% yield minus the 10.10% PWAY is a 266 bps spread. Grade = Pass. Use the TII/Portfolio in place of the reported PWAY and the assessment changes to Fail. Has a yield that is OK compared to BDCs with close to the same dividend coverage. Grade = Pass. Has a yield that is OK compared to BDCs with close to the same NAV trend. The average yield for BDCs with superior NAV trends is 9.03%. Grade = Fail. Reports weighted average Debt/EBITDA and weighted average interest coverage ratio numbers for its portfolio companies. SLRC reports these metrics only recently and without consistency. Grade = nebulous and marginal Pass. Has transparency on the amount of accelerated amortization of upfront fees and prepayments - so TII jumps or declines are explained. Grade = Fail. Has never had a secondary offering below NAV and will not in the future. On 5-17 stockholders approved authorization for SLRC to sell shares below NAV. Grade = Fail. Reports Q4 numbers. Q4 reports only contain year to date numbers. Grade = Fail.

SLRC fails on (4, 6, 11, 19, 22, 23) 6 of the 23 points while having superior attributes on 5 points. Bad BDCs have fails or red flags in the mid teens. Good BDCs in the low single digits. Seven red flags is a good enough rating. Add some consideration for the multiple "superior" assessments by subtracting a red flag or two - and the result is s very good rating. I would not do that adjustment at this time due to some flakiness in some of the numbers.

The process of doing this update on Solar Capital resulted in the asking of some uncomfortable questions. What if self reported PWAY numbers are all flakey (like the TII/Portfolio ratio and the run rate NII projection makes the SLRC PWAY appear to be)? What if all BDCs have sizeable off balance sheet debt through their JVs that would make all of my leverage calculations relatively meaningless?

There are other BDCs with TII/Portfolio ratios that are noticeably higher than their PWAYs. Those BDCs tend to report "accelerated amortization of upfront fees and prepayments" so the spreads between the TII/Portfolio ratios and PWAYS can be explained. SLRC fails to do that.

The stats I currently generate show that lower leverage BDCs have greater earnings projection accuracy and better NAV trends. That appears logical to me. This correlation gives me confidence that I am generating a legitimate leverage number. But the information from SLRC makes me question that conclusion.

SLRC's price is up 3.27% in a sector (using numbers from my coverage universe) that is down 3.41% year to date in 2017. SLRC's price was up 26.72% in a sector that was up 6.58% in 2016. SLRC was down 8.82% in a sector that was down 12.90% in 2015. SLRC's price was down 20.09% in a sector that was down 15.53% in 2014. SLRC's price was down 5.69% in a sector that was up 6.77% in 2013 (the year of its dividend cut). SLRC's price was up 8.24% in a sector that was up 18.88% in 2012. SLRC's price was down 10.86% in a sector that was down 11.27% in 2011.

Showing the math for point 7:

Showing the evidence for point 22:

Here are the year-to-date numbers and valuations used to make my assessment of SLRC. Yield in the spreadsheet below is based on the Q3-17 "regular" dividend. Spreadsheet header abbreviations: Div = dividend; EPS = earnings per share; LTM = last twelve months; NAV = Net Asset Value; PWAY = Portfolio Weighted Average Yield (or the yield on the investments that they own); YTD = year to date. The dividend to EPS ratio is a measure of dividend safety. Due to calendar and fiscal years failing to overlap, I also include a dividend to the sum of the last four quarters of NII - in the Div/NIIltm column. After the Price/NAV ratio, the next column displays the percent change in price, price plus dividends, consensus analysts' earnings projections, and price target YTD. For the last four columns - the first measures the percentage change in the Q3-17 dividend from the Q3-16 dividend; the change in NAV between Q3-17 and Q3-16; the percentage change in the Q3-17 dividend from the Q3-14 dividend; and the last measures the change in NAV between Q3-17 and Q3-14. Special dividends are not included in this data.

My assessment of SLRC

SLRC has the positive attributes of a BDC that I would want to own if it were selling at the right yield or valuation. Any BDC investor should love the dividend coverage, the NAV trend, the low exposure to PIK income and lack of exposure to CLOs and energy loans. But the yield is too dang low.

The SLRC dividend yield is only (744 - 563) 181 bps above that from MAIN. And with MAIN you are going to get special dividends and dividend growth. The SLRC dividend is only (744 - 740) 4 bps above that from TSLX - and TSLX has announced an expectation that it will have special dividends going forward. The SLRC dividend is (799 - 744) 55 bps below that of very low PWAY PFLT. Very low PWAY stocks have superior long-term records.

