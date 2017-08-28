Wall Street Breakfast: Harvey Swamps U.S. Energy Engine

Economy

"Damages from Harvey... are estimated to be well below those from major storms that have hit New Orleans and New York," according to one of the world's largest reinsurers. Hannover Re said that insured losses for Katrina in 2005 were around $80B, while losses from Sandy in 2012 were $36B. Top insurers in Texas include: ALL, BRK.A, BRK.B

Britain's talks on leaving the EU will resume today amid a deepening standoff over the U.K.'s financial obligations. Brexit Secretary David Davis is calling for "flexibility and imagination" to break the deadlock, but the EU will likely find it difficult to make progress until it has agreed on a sum for the divorce. Only two more rounds of Brexit talks are scheduled for Sept. 28 and Oct. 9.

President Trump recently dismissed some of his senior staff as globalists and demanded that someone draw up a plan for tariffs that would affect China, according to a leaked account by Axios. "China is laughing at us," he said at a trade meeting in the Oval Office. "I want tariffs. And I want someone to bring me some tariffs."

North Korea fired several ballistic missiles off its east coast on Saturday that flew for about 155 miles, as the South and U.S. conducted their annual joint military drills. On Friday, China's commerce ministry also banned North Korean individuals and enterprises from doing new business in China, in line with UN sanctions passed earlier this month.

Colombia's leftist FARC rebels will seek political rebirth this week as they move to transform into a party after disarming to end a half-century war. The country's economy is already doing well, but the peace deal may lead to a 3% increase in GDP, according to experts. Tourism is booming, while the country is rich in commodities and exports flowers and coffee.

India and China have agreed to an "expeditious disengagement" of troops in the disputed Doklam region, where their soldiers have been locked in a stand-off since June. The decision comes ahead of next week's summit of BRICS nations - a grouping that also includes Brazil, Russia and South Africa. The bloc has created a $100B development bank and a $100B emergency fund.