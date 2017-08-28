What Wyndham Worldwide Corporation's Spin-Off Could Mean For Its Dividend's Future

Wyndham Worldwide's dividend could likely continue, but there are likely to be some changes announced in the future which current investors will want to monitor.

My analysis suggests that the Hotel Group does not generate sufficient free cash flow to cover the dividend as it currently stands, but the Vacation Ownership does.

I consider the percentage that each segment contributed to its EBITDA to approximate how much free cash flow the two companies could generate.

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation has announced its intentions to split the company in two new publicly traded companies: Hotel Group and Vacation Ownership (timeshare).

I have been very pleased with my investment in Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (WYN) since I initiated my position back after investors began dumping shares of the company following a disappointing 2016 Q2 report. Since that time, the stock has recovered and has generated a 40% return. The dividend was also raised by 16% on February 28 of this year. The chart below shows the price action since I initiated my position:

So why am I mentioning all this? The reason is because things are about to change. The question remains are the good things about my investment about to end?

Speculation began to swirl regarding a company split following the 2016 Q4 report. Then, on August 2, the company announced its plans to separate its hotel and timeshares businesses into two publicly traded companies. Wyndham will create the Wyndham Hotel Group which will be a pure-play hotel company, and Wyndham Vacation Ownership will become the world's largest publicly traded timeshare company. The split is expected to be completed in the first half of 2018.

According to the company announcement:

The transaction is expected to increase the fit and focus and strategic flexibility of the two post-spin companies, allow each company to maintain a sharper focus on its core business and growth opportunities, facilitate future capital raising as needed for the two companies, and position each to be better able to make the changes necessary to respond to developments in its markets. Following the planned separation, both companies will have significant scale and leadership positions within their industries, strong cash flows, rich portfolios of trusted brands, and the existing relationships in place to drive attractive growth and shareholder value. Wyndham Hotel Group is one of the world's largest and most diverse hotel businesses, with a global portfolio of 18 brands and over 8,100 hotels - more than any other company in the world - with approximately 705,700 rooms in over 80 countries and 2016 revenues of $1.3 billion. The pure-play, publicly traded hotel company is expected to have: A strong and resilient, fee-for-service, global franchise model

High margins

Significant free cash flow

A growing pipeline of 150,800 rooms

A proven and experienced management team With over $2 billion in gross timeshare sales in 2016, Wyndham Vacation Ownership is the world's largest developer and marketer of vacation ownership products. Wyndham Vacation Ownership develops and operates a portfolio of over 220 resorts throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, South America and the South Pacific, managing vacation ownership sales, marketing, consumer financing operations and property management. RCI is the world's first and largest vacation exchange network, which introduced trading flexibility to vacation ownership more than 40 years ago. With over 4,300 affiliated properties in more than 100 countries, RCI members can choose from a variety of accommodations and vacation experiences. The post-spin, publicly traded timeshare company is expected to have: Unprecedented scale as the largest timeshare company in the world with a strong sales and marketing platform

The largest timeshare exchange network

Significant free cash flow

A diversified timeshare business model

A proven and experienced management team

So, this is what the company expects to happen, but nothing was mentioned about the prospects of the dividend. I like the aspect of each company generating significant free cash flow, but what does that mean? As a dividend growth investor, the dividend concerns me greatly. I am wondering whether I should sell and lock in my 40% in gains representing many years of future dividends that I would have received and move on or is the company able to maintain the dividend in some form?

The Dividend As It Stands

WYN's dividend has been one that impresses me greatly and is one of the reasons why I selected it as a supportive stock in my Accelerating Dividends portfolio.

At the moment, WYN has a dividend yield of 2.37% and pays an annual dividend of $2.32. The company has paid a consecutive annual dividend for eight years now. The company decreased its dividend in 2008 during the great recession because travel and vacations were set aside while many lost their homes and jobs. However, since that time, WYN has increased the dividend steadily year over year. The charts below show the 10-year dividend history:

Source: David Fish CCC list; chart created by the author

Source: David Fish CCC list; calculations and chart created by the author

I liked the fact that the company has been increasing its dividend by double digits. The three-year DGR is 19.9% while the five-year DGR is 27.2%. It is hard to find that kind of growth with a dividend yield that is over 2% and that has plenty of coverage when analyzing cash flows and payout ratios.

Source: Old School Value; chart created by the author

Source: Old School Value; calculations and chart created by the author

It is evident that the dividend increases have been coming at the expense of paying out more from EPS and FCF; however, the company remains under 40% (EPS) and 30% (FCF) based on the current payouts which is very healthy and could allow greater increases in the future.

The Future Of The Dividend

Speaking of the future of the dividend, what is going to happen now? Although management has not mentioned anything regarding the dividend, I will take a look at each company's earnings in order to assess what the potential prospects of the dividend are when the split is completed.

I am going to use the information from the investor presentation from May 2017 to approximate the future dividend prospect for both companies. The presentation can be found here.

The company does not indicate how much each of its segments generates in free cash flow, but it did report what each segment contributes to its EBITDA.

Source: Investor presentation

The Hotel Group represented 27% of FY2016 adjusted EBITDA while the Destination Network accounted for 26% and the Vacation Ownership represented 47%. Under the proposed split, the Hotel Group will remain unchanged while the Vacation Ownership combined with Destination Network will account for 73% of the adjusted EBITDA generated. It is also important to note that 63% of WYN's revenues are generated from its fee-for-service businesses which provide among other things strong cash flows.

WYN is targeting a free cash flow of approximately $800M in FY2017. This seems in line with previously reported free cash flows. Below is a chart of WYN's 10-year free cash flow. The chart shows that free cash flow has been fairly consistent since 2011 with an average of $776M since that time.

Source: Investor presentation, Old School Value, chart created by the author

So, let's assume that the split has already taken place. Using 2017 estimated $800M in free cash flow and the percentage of EBITDA that the two companies generate, this would suggest (in the most simplistic way) that the Hotel Group would generate approximately $216M in free cash flow while the Vacation Ownership would generate $584M. Taking a look at the chart below that estimates that $239M will be paid in dividends in 2017, this shows that the Hotel Group is not generating sufficient FCF to cover the dividend and would require additional funding or a modification to the current payout.

In order for the Hotel Group to cover the dividend, it would have to increase its FCF by 10.6%, which is unlikely given the company's history. The Vacation Ownership could maintain the current dividend by using 40.9% of its FCF towards dividends. To give an idea of what a 50% FCF payout in dividends for the Hotel Group would look like, the company would have to decrease its dividend to an annual payout of $1.05 (or $0.2625 quarterly). Although this is speculation since it is unclear if one, both or none of the split companies are going to pay a dividend.

Source: Investor Presentation, Old School Value, chart created by the author

But What Was The Experience Of Other Similar Companies?

Perhaps we can glean something off of two other major hotel companies that have split their timeshare businesses. In November 2011, Marriott International (NYSE:MAR) successfully split off Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). In January 2017, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HLT) split off Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Marriott International has paid a dividend since 2000; however, the company's dividend has not been consistent with increases and decreases over the years, but has increased consistently since 2010.

Source: Nasdaq.com; chart created by the author

What is interesting to note is that MAR's spin off of VAC initiated a dividend in 2014 and now pays out more than MAR. It is also important to note that MAR's dividend was not affected after the split. MAR was not in the same situation as WYN is because MAR's hotel segment generated approximately 78% of the company's EBITDA. In 2011, MAR generated $906M in free cash flow which would represent $706M compared to $191M paid out in dividends. The free cash flow payout would be 27.1%, which helps explain why MAR was able to continue paying and increasing its dividend without interruption. HLT was in a similar situation.

Conclusion

This analysis appears to suggest that WYN's dividend will have to change because the Hotel Group does not appear to generate sufficient free cash flow to cover the dividend. The Vacation Ownership does and could very well take over the dividend. Shareholders of WYN still do not know what the new share structure will be (1:1 or some variant). WYN is in a different situation than its competitors whose dividend in their hotel business continued unabated due to their higher free cash flow generation. If the Vacation Ownership does assume a dividend, it could be fueled further by a possible M&A with VAC or HGV.

As a current shareholder, I am putting WYN on watch and will be prepared to sell pending further information from management on the future of the dividend. If the dividend decreases, then I will likely lock in my gains and find another opportunity or I will simply reduce my classification of the stock from supportive to speculative and reduce my position size accordingly.

I do foresee the possibility of WYN's dividend continuing in some form, but it is not nearly as clear cut as it was for MAR or HLT. As a result, I suggest investors keep a watchful eye on future developments in the proposed split.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WYN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.