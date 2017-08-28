Freeport-McMoRan: The Case For A Dividend Reprise

After eliminating the dividend during the debt crisis in 2015, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) could be on the path to establishing a new dividend. The stock interestingly traded in the $20 range before the dividend cut making the current stock price at $15 all the more interesting.

My previous research highlighted how the copper miner was better positioned than the oil stocks yet the market focuses on the likes of Chevron (CVX) maintaining a 4% dividend. Could Freeport-McMoRan reinstitute a large dividend by year-end?

Back on December 9, 2015, Freeport-McMoRan suspended a $0.20 annual dividend. At the time, the company made the following statement on the savings of $240 million annually:

FCX's Board will review its financial policy on an ongoing basis and authorize cash returns to shareholders as market conditions improve.

The copper miner had previously reduced a robust $0.3125 per share quarterly dividend in March. The history of quarterly dividends for the last 10 years were strong and consistent payouts until the last couple of years.

FCX Dividend data by YCharts

The prime reason that Freeport-McMoRan is in a position to restore the dividend is that debt levels are on a pace to drop down to $9.0 billion by year-end. As the slide below shows, the company ended 2015 with net debt of $20.1 billion and has already dramatically reduced debt levels.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan presentation

The vast shift in debt is only part of the equation. The main thesis for reinstating a dividend is the ability to generate tons of free cash flow.

The copper miner has long said that operating cash flows will approach $4 billion at these commodity prices while capital spending will only hit $1.6 billion this year. Freeport-McMoRan will top $2.2 billion of free cash flow with copper prices at $2.65/lb and add $180 million for each $0.10/lb change in copper suggesting huge cash flows with copper prices over $3/lb now.

With 1.45 billion shares outstanding now, Freeport-McMoRan would pay out $145 million for each $0.10 increase in the annual dividend. So reinstating the last $0.20 annual dividend seems like a no brainer with a $290 million outlay to shareholders that is far below the FCF.

Nobody should expect a return to a $1.25 annual dividend anytime soon. Analysts only forecast annual profits reaching $1.35 per share next year, but a $0.20 dividend would provide a nice yield of 1.3%. As well, one could easily see the dividend raised above those levels in subsequent periods as the copper miner builds up cash balances or further reduces debt levels.

The key investor takeaway is that a reprise of the dividend is logical based on current cash flows. Freeport-McMoRan remains a buy as the market has still not registered the improving financial condition for the copper miner making a dividend announcement a likely surprise catalyst for the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.