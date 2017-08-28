Viper Energy Partners: Growing, Growing, Gone

Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) units are going to the moon powered by some of the hottest properties in West Texas. This subsidiary of Diamondback Energy (FANG) has given up control of its growth in exchange for a relatively risk-less way to grow to grow earnings. Earnings will still vary with oil prices and the pace of development could slow. But if outstanding properties are chosen, then growth should continue under remarkably hostile conditions. In the meantime, this partnership is growing at a high-tech pace without the high-tech risk.

Source: Viper Energy Partners Shareholder Update August 2017

Basically, the company holds a royalty interest (click on the current presentation). So there is no worry about well costs, well profitability and a whole host of other usual considerations. Lease diversification is a given within the Permian. When production starts, this company simply gets a small portion of the value of the production. Very few costs are ahead of a royalty interest.

Eventually, the land will be depleted, but if the company reinvests enough of the profits, then there should be enough new prospects to maintain the cash flow to shareholders. This company is in the lift-off stage. So right now, the bulk of its properties are just being developed and production is increasing at a very rapid rate. That is propelling the distribution and the price of the units higher.

This is one of the very rare partnerships (click on current presentation) to deliver both a distribution and capital gains. The Permian often has multiple stacked plays. Many areas have explored less than half of those stacked plays. So the current acreage could provide years of growth with no acquisitions. More deals, if done accretively, could enhance the current outlook. The soaring unit price enables accretive deals quite easily at the current time. A unit price decrease in the future would slow growth but definitely not stop the growth until all the stacked plays have been explored and significantly developed.

It should be pointed out that income is not fixed. Should oil prices crash and stay down, operators would stop developing the leases and income would potentially decline until there is a price recovery. Right now these shares are on a roll with only good news ahead.

Currently, the Permian has some of the lowest cost (click on the current presentation) to produce acreage in the country. Current improvements in production are keeping ahead of the commodity price weakness. As long as reasonable margins are maintained or margin decreases are offset by production volume increases, then those distributions should continue to increase.

Investors have to remember that at one time the Bakken was "THE" area and then it was the Eagle Ford. Now its the Permian. So "THE" area could change in the future. But right now the prospects for a royalty company in the Permian are bright. Strong growth ahead looks like a great forecast. Eventually, this story will come to an end and mature, but right now that appears to be in the distant future.

As a subsidiary of Diamondback, the parent company has a lot of incentives for this partnership to succeed. The most important of which is the Diamondback working interest in a lot of these properties. Even when there is another operator in charge, this company has chosen from some of the best operators in the Permian. Few operators know the Permian as well as Diamondback. That is a natural advantage when doing deals for more royalty interests.

The key is to make sure that the money paid for the royalty will be used to develop the underlying acreage. So far, this partnership has done a very good job of that. Good acreage and first class operators generally go hand in hand. Less problems and challenges usually follow. So far, this partnership is off to a very good start.

The finances are remarkably good. Liquidity and cash flow are both more than adequate. This company generally does deals with a combination of equity and debt. As long as the debt ratio stays conservative as shown above, there should be no worries. The Permian is quite large and there is good acreage in many areas. So a specialist like this company should have no problems growing for years.

Even if the currently torrid growth pace were to slow down, an income investor could make out very well with these shares. The growth is there without the typical speculative risk. In the meantime, the distribution appears to be well positioned to double over the next five years and the units probably will also. This should provide a very attractive and above average return.

