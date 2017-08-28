Divorcing In Georgia: What Women Need To Know

A divorce is hard, in any state. But each state has different quirks to its family law system, and each state has different requirements. If you’re a woman who is divorcing in Georgia, here’s what you need to know.

If you’re going through the divorce process, or you’re considering it, then it’s important that you understand all of the different factors and complications that you may run into when you’re filing for divorce.

Start Collecting Documentation Now

You’re going to need a realistic view of the family budget and what it costs to keep everyone clothed, fed, and with a roof over their head. Get that lined up now. Take photographs of any receipts. Document the status of any joint accounts. Download as long a history from your credit cards and debit cards for household expenses as you can find. Find and make copies of anything having to do with your joint finances: Tax returns, mortgage documents, deeds, bankruptcy petitions, and so on should be fully documented. Similarly, document, save, and back up any proof of misbehavior, such as infidelity, if that’s the reason for your divorce.

Keep all of this information in a safe place, not to mention securely backed up in cloud storage online if possible.

Resident Requirements for Filing for Divorce in Georgia

If you plan on filing for divorce in the state of Georgia, then either you or your spouse will need to have been a legal resident of the state for at least 6 months. If neither of you meet these requirements, then you’ll have to wait until one of you has reached that threshold, and then you will be allowed to start the divorce process.

Additionally, Georgia also has a 31-day wait period that will start when you file the papers for the divorce. 31 days is the shortest amount of time that the divorce could take, but more than likely, it’s going to take longer than that. Georgia has one of the shortest waiting periods of the states.

You Don’t Need Proof of Wrong-Doing to Divorce In Georgia

Georgia allows “no-fault” divorce, which essentially allows one spouse or another to claim that the marriage is irretrievably broken and there’s no hope of salvaging it. You can also engage in a divorce where a party is at fault, but consider both options carefully before choosing one or the other.

There are 12 different situations that Georgia has decided are grounds for divorce. While there is a somewhat defined list, every marriage and situation is different. Just because you may fall under one of these categories, doesn’t necessarily mean that a court will rule in your favor.

No-fault divorce can be an excellent option depending on your situation. It’s important that you understand the differences between the two types of divorce to help you decide which one is going to work best for you. Your attorney can explain the differences, or you can look at our no fault divorce article which outlines the characteristics.

Divorcing Someone Can Be a Long and Difficult Legal Process

If a divorce is mutually agreed upon and you and your spouse can work out all the difficult parts, such as custody, outside of a courtroom, a divorce can be a fairly quick process. If you can’t agree on something, it will have to be settled through mediation or by the court. Remember, the court’s ruling will depend heavily on what it perceives to be fair to both parties, not just you, so don’t expect everything to go your way.

You’ll Need a Lawyer

Divorce, in Georgia, is generally covered under family law. Find an attorney who specializes in family law in Georgia and take some time to speak to them before filing for divorce. Often they’ll be able to show you problem areas of the law that you might not be aware of. They’ll also be able to help you write a complaint, or petition, that most effectively communicates your desires to the court.

You Don’t Need to Put Your Life Story Into Your Divorce Petition

A petition should include the following: What your current situation is (i.e. Do both of you work? Just one? If so, who?); any arrangements you may have made for the children if you have any; the status of all shared assets and debts, such as your mortgage and credit cards; and an overall summary of why you’re seeking divorce.

You Can Get a Temporary Court Order

If you’re concerned about assets being sold without your knowledge, or your spouse disappearing with your children, you can ask the court for a temporary court order. Essentially, you and your spouse come to court, make your arguments, and the judge issues an order one way or the other that stands until the final settlement hearing or trial verdict. Keep in mind that you both have to abide by the order.

Divorce is a difficult time for everyone. Keep your head and stick by your convictions. Divorce is a test of character, and if you stay on an even keel, you’ll get through it no matter how tough it is.

Going through divorce will never be an easy task. It can be both emotionally and financially challenging, but it’s important that everything is handled correctly and you get all of the assistance that you need.