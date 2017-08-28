Citigroup: Back In The Race

I anticipate that we could see further upside for Citigroup from here.

Moreover, the bank has demonstrated impressive metrics on both net interest margin and its investment and corporate banking arms.

Citigroup (C) is one banking stock that I’ve been quite bearish on.

In an article I wrote on the bank quite a while back, I made the argument that Citigroup’s efficiency ratio, or operating expenses as a proportion of revenue, was at a high level and at risk of increasing due to rises in the bank’s cost base over time.

However, in hindsight, I placed too much emphasis on this metric as a gauge of Citigroup’s investment worthiness as a stock.

For instance, when we take a look at the bank’s current efficiency ratios, we see that with the exception of Wells Fargo (WFC), Citigroup shows the lowest efficiency ratio among its peers:

Moreover, Citigroup appears to be quite an attractive stock on a valuation basis, trading at the lowest price to book ratio among its peers:

Also, when we look at return performance compared to Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) (a bank which I have been arguing to be in quite a strong position in the industry), Citigroup has trailed closely behind it in terms of performance:

From a valuation perspective, I quite like Citigroup because this bank has shown significantly strong performance, but could potentially have more upside built in on a valuation basis.

In terms of performance on a net interest margin basis (i.e., the margin between the interest generated on loans vs. deposits), we see that while Citigroup has shown a slight decrease in NIM over the past two years, overall NIM still remains higher than that of Bank of America:

Bank of America - Net Interest Margin/Yield

Source: Bank of America - Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Review

Citigroup - Net Interest Margin/Yield

Source: Citigroup - Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Review

Moreover, I had previously made the assessment that given Citigroup has significant exposure to equity markets compared to more commercially-based institutions such as Wells Fargo, a downturn in equity markets could have adverse effects on the stock.

However, even though the equity markets segment of the Institutional Clients Group saw a drop of 11% in revenue year on year, this was more than offset by gains in sectors including investment banking, private bank and corporate lending, and net income and revenue is up by 6% in a year-on-year basis:

Source: Citigroup - Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Review

In this regard, Citigroup’s financial performance is starting to bear fruit. Moreover, Citigroup had taken a particularly bad hit during prior periods of decline for the financial industry in general. As I mentioned, there could be more upside built into this stock from a valuation perspective, and in this regard, I would say that Citigroup has put itself back in the race.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.