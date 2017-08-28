Citigroup: Back In The Race

Citigroup (C) is one banking stock that I’ve been quite bearish on.
In an article I wrote on the bank quite a while back, I made the argument that Citigroup’s efficiency ratio, or operating expenses as a proportion of revenue, was at a high level and at risk of increasing due to rises in the bank’s cost base over time.
However, in hindsight, I placed too much emphasis on this metric as a gauge of Citigroup’s investment worthiness as a stock.
For instance, when we take a look at the bank’s current efficiency ratios, we see that with the exception of Wells Fargo (WFC), Citigroup shows the lowest efficiency ratio among its peers:
Moreover, Citigroup appears to be quite an attractive stock on a valuation basis, trading at the lowest price to book ratio among its peers:
Also, when we look at return performance compared to Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) (a bank which I have been arguing to be in quite a strong position in the industry), Citigroup has trailed closely behind it in terms of performance:
From a valuation perspective, I quite like Citigroup because this bank has shown significantly strong performance, but could potentially have more upside built in on a valuation basis.
In terms of performance on a net interest margin basis (i.e., the margin between the interest generated on loans vs. deposits), we see that while Citigroup has shown a slight decrease in NIM over the past two years, overall NIM still remains higher than that of Bank of America:
Bank of America - Net Interest Margin/Yield
Source: Bank of America - Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Review
Citigroup - Net Interest Margin/Yield
Source: Citigroup - Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Review
Moreover, I had previously made the assessment that given Citigroup has significant exposure to equity markets compared to more commercially-based institutions such as Wells Fargo, a downturn in equity markets could have adverse effects on the stock.
However, even though the equity markets segment of the Institutional Clients Group saw a drop of 11% in revenue year on year, this was more than offset by gains in sectors including investment banking, private bank and corporate lending, and net income and revenue is up by 6% in a year-on-year basis:
Source: Citigroup - Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Review
In this regard, Citigroup’s financial performance is starting to bear fruit. Moreover, Citigroup had taken a particularly bad hit during prior periods of decline for the financial industry in general. As I mentioned, there could be more upside built into this stock from a valuation perspective, and in this regard, I would say that Citigroup has put itself back in the race.
Disclosure: I am/we are long RY.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.