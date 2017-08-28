Sprint And Their Phantom Phone Line Additions

Despite a seemingly positive quarterly report, Sprint (S) is actually doing very poorly in cell phone additions. Their current plans are hiding their true numbers and I expect the company and the stock to perform poorly in the year ahead. This is due to the mass exodus of subscribers that awaits them, bad public relations from this event, and a lack of loyalty in their customer base.

Almost everyone in America is familiar with the recently passed real estate bubble that happened to home prices in the 2007-2008 housing crisis. One of the main reasons for the bubble was the need for bankers to look good to their management and stockholders. Loan officers and executives wanted to make the number of loans look bigger and better each year in an effort to receive promotions, bigger bonuses, and massive stock price gains.

Everything looked wonderful as long as there was always someone else to buy the homes from the previous seller or buy the loans from the previous issuer. Things started to crack in 2005 when the first real big block of payments were starting to come due from homeowners who received loans with no payments needed for a year. They were mostly speculators that expected to sell their second, third, or fourth investment property to someone else before any payments were required.

Unfortunately, for the real estate speculator, the seller market dried up and payments were now due. Bad for the banks since the speculative owners decided not to pay and walked away from their real estate holdings. A massive spiral downward proceeded along with a collapse in real estate prices, banks, investment companies, and the national economy.

Fortunately, things are not going to be bad for the nation when the same thing happens to Sprint. Currently, Sprint is doing everything in its power to make their numbers look good. New postpaid subscribers can pay for 2 lines and get the next 3 for free. They can even get free phones along with the deal such as the Samsung J3, which only costs approximately $12 in tax after the new subscriber gets a Visa gift card from Sprint to cover the cost within 2-3 months.

Sprint is using this system in an effort to hide how bad they are really doing with postpaid subscribers. In the last quarterly report, they show a loss of 39 million postpaid phone customers. This number is not even remotely accurate; it should be a much larger loss since many of their new lines are from people that received them for free. These customers are trying out the Sprint network for up to a year and seeing if they like it. During this time, Sprint it not making any net profit from those customers. My arguments below will show why Sprint will not be making any net revenue from these customers even after their mostly free period is over.

First, Sprint’s recent earnings surprise is not good news. I say this because it is not based on stronger growth but accounting instead. Sprint's net operating revenue from services decreased $445 million from the previous year although they did show a significant increase in equipment revenue. After taking cost of products and services along with depreciation and amortization into account, they had a positive gain of $322 million from the previous year.

Since they report operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2017 as $802 million over the previous year, it makes me wonder where the other money came from. A little math shows there is still a $480 million gain that did not come from increased revenue or lower cost of services or products.

The answer is in the Other, net line of Net operating expenses. This line shows a difference of $485 million from the previous year so Sprint went from having an operating expense to an operating gain. I did not see an explanation as to why this happened in the 10-Q. Without this change, Sprint would have shown decreased net revenue from services and a net loss for the quarter.

Second, Sprint does not respect current customers and the customers know it. Sprint’s customer loyalty is the lowest of the Big 4 cellular carriers. One of the reasons is simple; trying to get something fixed by Sprint when a problem occurs is like going to the dentist. It is very painful and will take a lot of time. Sprint has named 2017 as the “Year of the base” to its salespeople and is training them to do everything possible to stop losing more subscribers than they gain.

So far, it is not working and salespeople I know at Sprint are blaming their poor network coverage and surprise charges that appear on customer bills. Sprint claims in ads that a 1% difference in reliability is not worth double the cost. There is a small amount of truth to this but the claim is highly distorted.

First, a customer needs to be able to receive a signal before reliability makes any difference and Sprint is last nationally in 4G LTE coverage. Second, the 50% savings is only true for new customers switching from another carrier and the promotion ends in 2018. The free to mostly free plans will be ending in 2018 and Sprint will then see a mass exodus to other carriers.

Third, Sprint has a Berlin Wall Strategy in place to try to keep their current customers in place. This extra chain around their customers is called a Financial Eligibility Check (FEC). If a customer decides to leave Sprint by canceling service, paying off their phone and any other account fees, and then attempts to use their phone at another carrier then they are in for a long wait. Sprint does not automatically unlock phones when they are paid for.

Instead, a customer must call a special Sprint number and request the phone they bought to be unlocked. Even if the phone was fully paid for in the beginning they will still be locked to Sprint and show that a balance is due. Seeking Alpha readers can try this test themselves if they have a phone they bought from Sprint, Virgin Mobile, or Boost. Type the IMEI, which is like a serial number for a cell phone, into a service that checks for blacklisted, financed, or lost/stolen phones. Most likely, even a fully paid phone will come back with the following message:

A fully paid phone that was never financed produced the following result on Swappa.com.

If your phone passes the FEC, you will receive a message like the following:



Unfortunately, Sprint combines the FEC with unlocking so the only way to pass the FEC is to get your phone unlocked. Is this the way a “growing network” obtains good referrals from current customers? When a company tries to force customers to stay it doesn’t look good from the inside or the outside.

Finally fourth, other competitors such as Verizon (VZ), AT&T (T), and most notably T-Mobile (TMUS) are continuing to turn up the pressure on Sprint and they all have better networks. It is also very suspicious that Sprint cannot seem to make a secure deal with another player.

Craig Moffett, a research analyst at MoffettNathanson, has noted that Sprint is like a house that has been listed for sale far too long. He went on to say, “Equity investors might reasonably ask why each company that has had access to even a cursory due diligence has quickly said ‘no’ and moved on.” The simple answer is that Sprint is trying to dress up to look good but is on a faulty foundation with bad numbers.

Instead of building loyalty and a great network, Sprint is using temporary free lines and lower prices to appear to be growing. Service revenue is down and so are their postpaid customers. I would avoid Sprint as a mobile customer and as an investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.