Philip Morris And Its Problem With Math

Image credit

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) has made dividends a priority since it became a standalone entity nearly a decade ago. This has endeared it to shareholders, and indeed, those shareholders have continued to bid the stock up in a nearly straight line, with PM very regularly making new all-time highs. The problem is that PM's FCF has been almost completely consumed by the dividend in recent years and that means that it has been forced to borrow to finance the other things it would like to do. This has led to a sharp increase in the amount of long-term debt the company has and, by extension, how much it spends on servicing that debt. It also has important implications for the dividend and the business going forward, as I shall demonstrate.

I'll be using data lifted from Seeking Alpha and company filings for this exercise.

Let's begin by diving right into what PM has on its balance sheet for short- and long-term debt as well as the interest expense accrued from that debt since 2012.

Total debt has grown in every year in our data set apart from a diminutive dip in 2015 as some LT debt became the shorter-term variety. Over this time period, those increases have added up to about $8B between 2012 and the middle of 2017. That's not necessarily a problem unless it becomes a financing issue, but as we can also see, interest expense has dwindled over this period as well. PM's mix of LT and ST debt has been pretty stable with some debt coming due this year; its ST debt looks a little inflated. But on the whole, PM's financing profile looks to be improving.

Indeed, interest expense has fallen markedly in the past couple of years, and I see 2017 as being something like $150M or so lower than last year despite the fact that total debt is higher. PM has done a magnificent job of refinancing LT debt that has come due into lower rate notes and has thus lowered its overall financing cost. This is not only very helpful for the obvious reason of reducing a drag on earnings but that it also leaves room for additional debt in the future. That, in turn, is very useful because PM has taken on debt in the past because it hasn't been able to afford everything it wanted to. Giving itself some headroom to work with on its balance sheet is very useful considering its FCF has proven inadequate as a financing tool.

We already know that PM spends far more than it should on its dividend as its FCF can barely cover that by itself. This is why the buyback was suspended, and it has limited PM's flexibility with respect to just about anything else it would like to do with its cash because it now has to borrow for anything that is outside of normal operating expenses. But with short-term rates already on the move higher, what is going to happen to PM's interest expense in the coming years even if its LT debt total stays roughly flat?

Here's a look at what PM owes in the coming years and it is telling:

In the 2017 to 2021 time frame, PM has $13.1B in debt coming due. That is debt it cannot afford to pay off, so the likelihood is that all of it gets refinanced, and with rates already on the move, I suspect that by the time this $13B is refinanced, at least some of it will be at higher rates than it is right now. PM - like many other companies - has enjoyed extremely low rates, but with major central banks around the world beginning to remove accommodation, those days appear to be coming to an end, and for a company with only a tiny sliver of FCF available for financing each year, thanks to its dividend, PM stands to be negatively impacted perhaps more than some others. After all, any sort of uptick in capex or the like could very easily make it such that PM is spending more than its FCF just to pay its dividend. This, if you're keeping score at home, isn't good. To be clear, PM has navigated this very well up to this point, but given the schedule on which its debt is maturing, some of these billions of dollars will likely come due at inopportune times, and thus, PM's financing costs will almost undoubtedly rise against 2017's very low levels.

Indeed, this hasn't been lost on the ratings agencies, as you can see below:

PM's debt isn't particularly well-rated, although it is still firmly in investment grade territory. The more interesting thing is that both Fitch and S&P have PM on negative outlooks. Those firms have no doubt realized that PM's use of its FCF to pay the dividend has inhibited its ability to finance business needs organically and that has the implications I've already laid out for the coming years. Further, should those firms actually downgrade PM's debt, it will become even more expensive to refinance it as the years go on, exacerbating the issue.

On the plus side, as I mentioned above, interest expense is falling this year and by a meaningful amount. My forecast is for interest expense to be only about 8% of operating income this year, a far cry from the 10% or so that it was in 2014 and 2015 and a very useful improvement given the precarious nature of its dividend financing.

This improvement, as I said above, will help provide PM some room for additional financing needs as the years go on provided that it doesn't see markedly higher interest expense and/or lowered operating income. For now, it looks like PM is moving in the right direction, although I'd caution that its financing situation doesn't necessarily look great, it just looks better.

So what does all of this have to do with the stock? PM's financing has become a bit tenuous, thanks to its excessive use of FCF to pay the dividend. We know the dividend payment isn't going anywhere, so something else has to give, and in this case, that something is debt. PM will have no choice but to continue to borrow and refinance in the coming years and that has important impact with respect to interest expense and indeed its ability to fund things like acquisitions or even share buybacks. The short story is that PM has mortgaged its future in order to pay the dividend today and that means that not only is dividend growth going to be tremendously difficult but also ever more expensive as well. While PM's current yield is high, if you're looking for dividend growth, you'll need to look elsewhere as PM's FCF and balance sheet simply cannot handle meaningfully higher dividend payments. In other words, simple math dictates that PM's value as a dividend stock has been impaired in the past few years, and with no catalyst for improvement in sight, it looks like math will be a problem for PM for the foreseeable future. PM's financing picture overall is improving, but as I said, it is simply coming back from the brink, not forging ahead from a position of strength. And if you want a dividend growth stock, the latter condition is far superior to the former, but that simply isn't in the cards for PM these days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.