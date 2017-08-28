Seadrill Is Most Likely Filing For Bankruptcy In The U.S. And Not Bermuda - Why?

Seadrill does not want Bermuda to be the primary bankruptcy jurisdiction, because an independent liquidator could be appointed to liquidate the company.

Why is Seadrill Limited (SDRL) planning to file for Ch.11 bankruptcy in the U.S. when they are incorporated in Bermuda and their headquarters is in London? Houston is one of five regional offices, but it is not a US company. Investors seem to be just willing to accept Seadrill's filing in the U.S., but if I were a SDRL shareholder, which I am not, I would say “not so fast” and I would want a filing in Bermuda giving Bermuda primary jurisdiction for the case. I would want to see if I could get some some recovery via an orderly liquidation. (Technically, they there will be some filing in Bermuda with the intent that they recognize that the U.S. bankruptcy court has primary jurisdiction.)

Bankruptcy in the U.S. Versus Bermuda

Holders of SDRL are all too familiar with Ch.11 bankruptcy laws in the U.S. because many energy companies have filed for bankruptcy over the last two years. Under Ch.11, a company files for bankruptcy and management is usually given an exclusive period of 120 days (often extended) to create a plan of reorganization. Various stakeholders try to influence management while the plan is being negotiated, but often only secured creditors have any meaningful impact on the creation of the plan. After the plan is filed, certain claim classes vote on the plan and it only takes one claim class to accept the plan (⅔ of the dollar amount and a simple majority of holders within that claim class) for it to be confirmable by the court.

The critical point is that under Ch.11 in the U.S., management controls the bankruptcy process. In Bermuda, management could be forced to cede control of the bankruptcy process to a liquidator. That would be something that Seadrill’s management would absolutely try to avoid. Management most likely would like to avoid liquidation in the first place. They seem to be trying to deleverage and not liquidate under an expected reorganization plan.

The bankruptcy process in Bermuda is regulated by the Companies Act of 1981. Shortly after a company files for bankruptcy there is a “first meeting” where stakeholders, in theory, appoint a liquidator. Prior to that appointment, the judge may appoint an “interim liquidator”. Usually the liquidator has the responsibility to orderly liquidate the company with management still retaining control of some day to day operations However, the interim liquidator appointed by the judge is given powers as per the discretion of the judge. He could give the liquidator complete powers as per Part Xlll (175) of the 1981 Companies Act or just limited control, which would allow current management, and not the liquidator, to oversee the the liquidation and winding up.

Bermuda law gives judges wide latitude in setting the powers of a court appointed liquidator. "When the Court appoints a provisional liquidator, the Court may limit his powers by the order appointing him.” It does not state, however, that powers have to be limited. This is an important point for Seadrill if they filed in Bermuda- they run the risk that the judge would give the interim liquidator complete control, especially since the interim liquidators are often not replaced by an appointment during the “first meeting”.

If management’s proposed restructuring plan gives SDRL shareholders nothing, many shareholders would feel they have nothing to gain by filing for Ch.11 in the U.S., but could have the possibility of getting a token recovery if SDRL was liquidated under Bermuda law- no matter how remote that recovery would be. Shareholders may (should) file an objection immediately after Seadrill files in the U.S. and a request to have Bermuda be the primary jurisdiction.

While judges Bermuda often accepts U.S. jurisdiction for Bermuda companies filing for Ch.11 in the U.S., Bermuda has not adopted the cross-border insolvency Model Law. This could be an issue for SDRL shareholders to litigate in an attempt to force management to give them “something”.

Official Shareholder Committee

Rarely do shareholders get any recovery if a prepackaged bankruptcy plan is negotiated prior to filing that does give them a recovery under that plan. Shareholders, however, frequently still try to get some recovery by requesting an official shareholder committee be appointed to represent them. Even with an official shareholder committee appointed, rarely do get anything. That said, I expect a flood of requests for an appointment of an official shareholder committee.

There is no law that sets the specific standards that need to be met for an appointment of an official shareholder committee. The appointment is allowed under Section 1102 of the Bankruptcy Code and standards have been established by case law. Shareholders requesting an appointment of an official shareholder committee should file their email/letter with the U.S. Trustee first and then the bankruptcy judge that cover these critical standards:

*Case is large and complex

*Shares are widely held and actively traded

*Timely

*Company is not "hopelessly insolvent"

*Potential for meaningful recovery for shareholders

*Shareholders' needs outweigh the cost of the committee

*Shareholder interests cannot be served without the appointment of an official equity committee

Judges are not usually swayed by letters from shareholders who just complain about have much they lost and that it is hurting them. Judges need a legal basis to order the appointment not emotional factors.

Illogical Market Capitalization

Management negatively updated their outlook in a August 24 6-K filing stating that "shareholders are likely to receive minimal or no recovery for their existing shares". The market capitalization of $98.8 million seems to indicate that SDRL traders are being irrational. Some investors are trading based on the case for some recovery via litigation on three legal points. First, the primary bankruptcy jurisdiction should be moved from the U.S. to Bermuda. Second, if the case remains in the U.S., Bermuda should not recognize that the U.S. has jurisdiction for a final settlement. Third, an official shareholder committee should be appointed by the U.S. Trustee. Some SDRL shareholders are thinking that collectively, the potential litigation looks like a lot of legal bills that Seadrill would want to try to avoid by giving shareholders a recovery-even if just warrants. In the long-run, these warrants could be cheaper than the legal bills. In many other bankruptcy cases shareholders try to get a token recovery by asserting that it is cheaper to give them a recovery than pay additional legal fees, but SDLR shareholders have additional leverage because management absolutely cannot afford to have Bermuda be the primary bankruptcy jurisdiction.

With Seadrill's debt selling at significantly less than par, the market is not expecting full recovery for holders. Any recovery given to SDRL shareholders would be "gifting" from a higher priority class to a lower class. Some debt holders could bulk at that since they are not getting full recovery.

The second reason for the apparent irrational pricing is the large reported total shareholders' equity of $9.441 billion or about $18.73 per share in their latest 6-K. To many shareholders that clearly indicates value available for them to receive some recovery. Sadly, that is incorrect. Recovery is based on actual market value and not just on some GAAP financial numbers on a balance sheet.

Another energy company, Sunedison Inc (OTCPK:SUNEQ), is about to exit Ch.11 while still reporting shareholder equity of $3.0 billion or $6.88 per share in their latest monthly operating report (docket 3760) filed with the court, but SUNEQ shareholders are getting nothing.

Corinne Ball, a partner with Jones Day, wrote an excellent article recently in the New York Law Journal about the huge discrepancy between shareholder equity reported in financial statements and having no recovery for SUNEQ shareholders because in bankruptcy, actual market valuations determine recovery and not filed balance sheet figures. (This article was available for non-NYLJ subscribers, but shortly after I posted the link in the comment area of a SA article, it is now available to subscribers only.)

SDRL shareholders focusing on reported shareholder equity clearly need to re-think their game plan. That illogical approach could cost them their entire SDRL current investment value. Remember, the reverse is also true. Trademark names for some other companies are carried on their financial statement for only nominal amounts but are worth billions.

September Bankruptcy Filing

Seadrill could end up being forced to do what I call a “parallel track” bankruptcy process in the U.S. and Bermuda. Under Part VII (99-100) of the Companies Act, they could negotiate a compromise or arrangement between the company and certain creditors that would require 75% of the dollar amount and majority of the holders to approve. In any event, the Bermuda court would still have to "rubber stamp" the U.S. Ch.11 reorganization plan and SDRL shares would not be cancelled without the Bermuda court's action. SDRL shares may continue to trade until that event and not until the reorganization plan's effective date in the U.S. The dates could be different.

Some investors are worried that this case could drag on like Sea Containers Ltd. that filed for Ch.11 in the U.S. in October 2006, but did not exit bankruptcy until February 2009. Sea Containers was also incorporated Bermuda and had their headquarters in London. Sea Container, however, was not able to negotiate a restructuring agreement prior to filing for bankruptcy. They had a major problem with U.K. pension liability issues and some cross-border issues between the U.S. and Bermuda. They ended up liquidating most of their assets and transferred the rest to SeaCo Ltd. with creditors getting equity, but shareholders getting nothing. SeaCo was eventually liquidated a few years later.

Seawill is expected to file for Ch.11 bankruptcy in Delaware on or before September 12 with or without a negotiated restructuring support agreement. A $400 million credit facility, which was extended earlier this summer using Sections 99-100 of Bermuda’s Companies Act, expires on September 14 and a$1.0 billion note issue matures on September 15. The 30-day grace period that could be used for interest payments is not available for principal payments. Seadrill Partners LLC (SDLP) will not be included in the filing.

Conclusion

I am troubled when foreign companies are “forum shopping” they almost always try to finagle their way into filing for Ch.11 in the U.S. because our laws are much more management friendly. When these companies were profitable where was their primary income tax filing location? It most likely was not the U.S. A majority of Seadrill's operations are not in the U.S.

Seadrill will mostly file for Ch.11 in the U.S. and the court in Bermuda will grant primary jurisdiction status to the bankruptcy court in Delaware. Because of Bermuda laws, management does not want Bermuda to have primary jurisdiction over the bankruptcy process. Even after protracted litigation and requests for the appointment for an official equity committee, SDRl shareholders will be very lucky to get even a token recovery. There could be spikes in share prices based on various filings and court orders, but SDRL shareholders most likely will get less than than the current $0.19 per share. (They may even get nothing.) Therefore, SDRL is a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.