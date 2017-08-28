General Electric: Has It Bottomed Yet?

Source: Tradingview

Since the beginning of this year, General Electric (NYSE:GE) stock has been downtrending, and it is currently trading close to the support level at $24.18. If the stock breaks $24.18, it would officially enter bearish territory. Between August 9 and 23, GE’s new CEO (John Leonard Flannery) and director (James S. Tisch) both acquired $5.1 million worth of common shares at the average price of $25 a share. With this positive sentiment and the new CEO’s strategies, it is unlikely the stock will enter the bearish territory.

Source: TradingView

Now What?

Well, it is not a smooth transition for the new CEO. He has a lot to do, especially in terms of gaining investor confidence through his actions and boosting shareholder value. In fact, the CEO expressed his unhappiness over poor share performance on the earnings call.

On a conference call with investors, Flannery took a tougher tone, stating he would conduct a deep review of GE's business, studying performance "with a sense of urgency." He added, "Clearly there's areas we need to improve on. No one's happy with the stock price right now... We know we can do better."

The CEO himself is betting $2.7 million on GE stock. I don’t think anyone would worry about his experience, since he began his career with GE in the early 1990s, and his international experience at the company should help him devise sound strategies.

Investors think the company needs to generate more cash, widen its profit margins and reduce overhead costs, Flannery said, ... adding, "I heard them loud and clear."

It is evident that the company is already working to get rid of non-performing plants. On August 25, 2015, GE announced that it will shut down the Peterborough, Canada, plant, which employed tens of thousands of workers over its 125-year history. According to Kim Warburton (vice-president of Communications and Public Affairs for GE Canada), volume at the Peterborough plant has been down 60 per cent over the past four years. When it comes to revenue performance, history doesn’t matter - this plant was founded in 1892 by Thomas Edison (inventor of the electric lightbulb), and more than 350 employees are expected to lose their jobs by the fall of 2018. We can anticipate more actions such as this under new CEO Flannery.

Bigger is better is the old concept; non-performing operations can pull down earnings results, and so, cutting such operations is the way to go towards improved cash flow and better overall operating margins.

Conclusion

Institutional sentiment is very positive, with institutional ownership increasing by 13.54% in Q2 2017, versus -0.16% in Q1 2017.

Source: Fintel

Bears are eagerly awaiting a break at the $24.18 price level so that they can confidently take a short position. But since the company is taking key remedial actions, I don’t see a major pullback in the share price. To conclude, I would watch very carefully around the support level of $24.18 before possibly taking a long position with GE.

