Why This Week Is 'Make Or Break'

This is a short, concise post that I sincerely think is worth the short time it will take you to digest it.

It's Sunday evening as I write this and I was about to call it a night on the market commentary and watch a potentially depressing documentary about the perils of adopting nation building as a foreign policy objective, when I was inexplicably overcome with the urge to pen something quick for this platform about the dollar (UUP).

I have no idea if this will prove prescient or not, but what I do know is that this will be something of a make or break week for the greenback.

You'll recall that the dollar is on the back foot amid rampant uncertainty around the looming debt ceiling debate and the possibility of a government shutdown. That would be bad enough for dollar sentiment on its own, but recall that fiscal policy risk was explicitly flagged in the latest Fed minutes as a potential impediment to balance sheet normalization. That's important because balance sheet normalization is a step along the road to tighter policy, and if Yellen can't take that step because of the myriad risks to the outlook emanating from Washington, then that's one more strike against a currency that's already on the defensive.

Throw in the fact that Mario Draghi is on the cusp of announcing or at least tipping the beginning of the end of ECB QE and the fact that the incoming data in Europe has been decent, and you've got a recipe for more EUR/USD (FXE) upside that could very well drive the pair to 1.22 and beyond.

In early trading, the dollar was already trending lower on Sunday evening. And although it's reversing a bit as I write, the mood is dour.

Another way to express trepidation in the U.S. fiscal outlook is of course via Treasurys (TLT), and as I noted over the weekend, 10Y yields are now sitting near their lowest levels since Sintra:

Sure enough, the latest CFTC data (out Friday and current through Tuesday) shows specs are net long Treasurys for the first time since June (i.e., since Sintra) and positioning in the 10Y is stretched on the long side to the tune of 2.1 standard deviations (5-year look back):

(Deutsche Bank)

So why is this a make or break week? Simple: we're staring down PCE and the August NFP report.

As if that setup weren't precarious enough, we'll also get Eurozone inflation this week, which means the stage is set for the data to validate the view held by everyone who's still long the euro versus the dollar.

If, heaven forbid, PCE, NFP, and the AHE print that will accompany the jobs number were to all disappoint, the bottom could fall out for the greenback and the same goes for yields.

Of course, with positioning stretched to the long side in TY and to the short side in USD, there is the potential for a sharp snapback on short covering if the data comes in better than expected.

And indeed, that's what I mean when I say this is "make or break."

Oh, and in the meantime, the very last thing we need is for anyone in Washington to rock the boat with any inflammatory language about a technical U.S. default or a government shutdown.

Again, I have no idea if this post will prove prescient, but I do know that what I've just described is the key theme for the week.

As always, I do hope that was in some sense helpful in terms of providing the context for what could be an interesting five days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.