Why Starbucks Is A Very Risky Bull In China's Shops

Many franchise/chain restaurants have been moving out or scaling down their Chinese businesses—KFC (YUM), McDonalds (MCD), and Pizza Hut in particular. However, Starbucks (SBUX) has been continuing to add stores, going so far as to buy out its East China joint venture’s 1300 stores for US$1.3B. For the folks who got an 800 on their SAT math, that’s US$1M per store. While certainly not astronomical, it speaks to Starbucks’ ambitious goals in the East.

From my own ten-odd years in China, I can say that unlike other Western restaurant chains, Starbucks has what it takes to succeed in China—simply look to its Chinese revenue growth over the past three years to see what it’s already done. Many criticisms of Starbucks’ Chinese strategy are unfounded, and I aim to dispel these misunderstood arguments. Starbucks is a bull in its Chinese shops, but even success in the East will not lead to success if the valuation is wrong. As such, using the projections we obtain from an analysis of SBUX’s Chinese growth prospects, we look at what kind of numbers Starbucks will have to put up to meet and beat expectations.

Starbucks in China

The three main criticisms I hear and read are as follows:

China’s “tea culture” will prevent a Starbucks-driven “coffee culture” from taking off Starbucks’ high pricing strategy deters middle class buyers from purchasing it The food delivery boom has taken off, and Starbucks has missed the bus (or, more aptly, delivery moped)

It’s undeniable that China has a huge market for any type of product. However, many writers, including Seeking Alpha contributors, often dismiss China’s “tea culture” as one in which a Starbucks-driven “coffee culture” couldn’t succeed. This short-sighted analysis fails to look into the reasons driving these cultures. Indeed, China has several thousand years of tea drinking and maybe a few decades of coffee drinking. However, as Western business habits and customs permeate Chinese business, especially in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities, coffee culture begins to make more sense. Few businessmen have the time for a “kungfu tea ceremony” that celebrates a drink meant to be enjoyed, appreciated, philosophized over, not slurped loudly in the subway. On the other hand, everybody, including the younger, hipper generation, has time for a 20 minute coffee break at Starbucks. As time becomes scarcer for the endlessly-preoccupied, coffee begins to make more sense as a pick-me-up, social tool, and way of life. In addition, China’s tea culture actually helps. Dunkin Donuts failed spectacularly in Italy, where coffee culture thrives and customers instantly noticed the reduced quality of its coffee compared to local chains’ brews. Anecdotally, most relatively affluent middle-aged Chinese have had their first ever cup of coffee in only the last ten years. The average Chinese person drinks two cups of coffee per year, compared to Americas’ average of 2.1 cups per day. Broadly speaking, the overall lack of experience with coffee that many Chinese have will help Starbucks push potentially cheaper brews with more milk than beans, and reduce the possibility of rejection of an inferior product.

Contrary to beliefs that Starbucks prices its drinks too high, increasing affluence and internationalization of the middle-class will enable enough of the market to afford (and desire) Starbucks. An average cup here runs 25-30RMB (~US$3.75-4.50). While that isn’t markedly different from the US, the average US income of around $50,000 is much higher than the average Chinese income of ~67,500 RMB (approximately US$10,100). However, in Tier-1 cities, the average yearly income rises to about ~95,000 RMB (~US$14,200). This 40% increase in income, while of course accompanied by higher costs-of-living, also helps our Chinese friends drink more cups of coffee. However, stop thinking that this higher cost is a deterrent to sales. An essential facet of Chinese culture is “face.” Think reputation with an emotional sense of dignity and social standing, in terms of not class, but respectability. Associated with this “face” is how an individual carries himself in public, and of course, the types of places he visits, where and how he treats his guests, and so on. Starbucks has positioned itself, with its higher prices, as both a fashionable hangout for youngsters and as an appropriately “luxurious” place to have a convenient yet still prestigious quick meeting. With this image, Starbucks actually can draw in more customers (particularly among the middle class) seeking that kind of upper class experience for a middle class price.

The third criticism, one less common but still made, is that Starbucks has missed the delivery boom. Food delivery apps are taking off, and Starbucks hasn’t really benefited from that growth. The reasons here seem obvious—who wants delivered coffee? At that point, it’s worse than instant, as now you have lukewarm java in a soggy paper cup. Moreover, the reason you go to Starbucks is for that luxurious experience, for a social outing that can preserve the all-so-necessary face, for other people—not for yourself.

As a brief aside, a secular trend backing Starbucks’ growth that’s less mentioned is middle and upper class families’ new preference to send their children off to high schools and universities overseas, giving them a taste of capitalism and (hopefully) an addiction to all things Western, including Starbucks. This particular trend will be a notable boon to SBUX’s sales when many of these kids inevitably return in the near future, as they continue their coffee consumption.

The Valuation

The important question facing us isn’t Starbucks’ success. It’s what SBUX should be valued at. Currently, China & East Asia accounts for approximately 15.6% of SBUX’s total revenue, doubling from its 7.8% of total revenue in 2014, even as overall revenues expanded. Starbucks also expects a store count of 5,000 in China by 2021 out of a total of 27,000 stores (18.5%). However, given that Starbucks already has 2,600 stores in China (just over 10% of SBUX’s total store count that account for 15.6% of total revenue, this 92% increase in stores may result in an even higher share of revenue.

To simplify things, let’s assume each additional store won’t change net margins. Also, revenue growth elsewhere continues as predicted. Pessimistically, this near-doubling of Chinese stores may only increase revenues by 46% (92%/2), and optimistically, they increase 92%. The conservative case offers a CAGR of 10% over four years, while the optimistic one results in a CAGR of 17.7%. Of course, the true growth rate probably lies somewhere in between.

Starbucks has a P/E ratio of 27. Inverting the ratio (1/27) gives us an “earnings yield” of 3.7%. Assuming a discount rate of 12%, then the “expected growth in earnings” would be about 8.3% (12% - 3.7%). Remember the number 8.3%. This is the number we have to beat. Expected US earnings growth for SBUX is about 4-5%, and EMEA is looking at about 1%. The reason we’re attempting to value Starbucks with this method instead of, say, a DCF, is because we don’t need to know what the NPV or terminal value might be. As with every investment, our main concern is: what is kind of growth is the market pricing for SBUX, and what would it take for SBUX to meet or exceed these expectations? With the assumptions stated above, my model puts China + East Asia’s SBUX revenue in 2021 as 18.4% on the low end, and almost 23% on the high end—both seemingly reasonable numbers.

The 2017 revenue numbers come from Starbucks’ management’s estimates that 2017 revenues will only grow 8-10% from 2016 revenues of $21.32B—I used a 9% revenue growth figure. The main takeaway is this: the pessimistic model leaves overall growth to 2021 at around 5.6%, while optimistic assumptions puts overall growth at 7.1%. Unless your discount rate is less than 9.3% (which would put the market’s expected growth in earnings at 5.6%, the low end of our model), even the bullish case for China fails to result in a fair valuation. And with rising interest rates, this 9.3% discount rate seems more than optimistic—naïve, even.

Let’s take a look at what it would take for SBUX to approximately meet the expected growth in earnings rate of 8.3% at a discount rate of 12%—that is, the market’s expectations.

Case #1 is “Starbucks gets it together everywhere and really takes off in China.” Case #2 is “Starbucks does pretty alright globally.” Case #3 is “Starbucks forgets how to spell China but crushes it in the West.” Even if you believe Starbucks can meet these outrageous growth figures, the question still stands: do you think Starbucks can outgrow these rates? Because even if SBUX meets these incredibly high expectations, that only means that it’s fairly priced as is, and you’re not going to make a return on your investment.

Analysts are projecting revenues of $22.51B for 2017, $24.78B for 2018 and $27.32B for 2019, materially above my numbers, and surprisingly, below Starbucks’ own 2017 projections. What numbers would Starbucks need to run to meet Wall Street’s expectations?

I adjusted the 2017 revenue numbers to fall in line with analyst estimates for 2017, 2018, and 2019, assuming constant growth from then to 2021. Analyst Case #1 assumes an explosion in Chinese growth, while Analyst Case #2 assumes balanced growth in EMEA and China, with a big pickup in the US, Starbucks’ most saturated market. Once again, we see rather unrealistic figures—as mentioned above, most analysts see US growth capped at 5-6%, and Case #2 has a figure double that amount. A 21% growth rate in China, as in Case #1, would require SBUX to generate 1.5x more revenue per store from each new Chinese store.

Our above assumptions all take Starbucks to have constant margins as it grows its store count and revenues. Analysts see SBUX as growing its net margin from 13.2% in 2016 to 13.7% in 2018 and 14.2% in 2019—approximately a 2.46% increase per year. Assuming that SBUX continues its net margin growth at this rate through 2021, its net margin will be 14.55% in 2020 and 14.9% in 2021. With these increasing margins and relatively conservative estimates, we see a yearly earnings CAGR of 10%—meaning we’ve surpassed the required expected earnings growth of 8.3% that the market is pricing in.

However, expanding net margins as store count also increases is incredibly tough. Using a mobile payment system of sorts to reduce manpower, at least in China and Asia, will assist with this somewhat. This is already indicated in China’s slightly higher profits relative to the US and Japan. Frankly, I’m highly skeptical of these analyst estimates for net margins. Nonetheless, these are experts (albeit without skin in the game), so let’s assume that margins DO increase. What kind of margins would it take to barely meet an 8.3% earnings CAGR?

The answer: a 1.65% increase in margins every year, with regional growth at 5% in the US, 1% in EMEA, and 15% in China. Now, margin growth at these rates certainly isn’t impossible, but is it overly optimistic? An analysis of SBUX’s net profit margins since 2007 says maybe not so much.

(data from YCharts)

While average net margins since 2007 are only 8.72% (excluding the outlier of -32% in September 2013, we get an average net margin of 9.72%), a projection of the trend to several periods forward puts us at around a 15% net margin by the end of 2018. Is this trend robust?

Some basic statistical analysis says yes. While the R-square value is only 0.127, signifying the noisiness of this data, both the intercept and the slope coefficient are convincing enough for us to be unable to reject the conclusion that there is no relationship (I would love to say, in less convoluted terms, that we’re able to accept the conclusion that there is a relationship, but sadly, that isn’t the right way to put it). While the coefficients are tiny, they are, indeed, non-zero. In layman’s terms: increasing time does explain 12.7% of SBUX’s reduced margins. The entire bullish case for SBUX rests on management’s ability to increase margins.

Conclusion

To summarize, I looked at SBUX’s valuation from four perspectives:

The realistic one (with pessimistic and optimistic slants on its China prospects)

The market’s expectations (with a China-heavy case, a balanced case, and a US-heavy case)

Wall Street’s expectations (again, via both Chinese and US growth cases)

An increasing margins scenario

The first three all resulted in outlandish growth figures required to even meet our magic number, an expected earnings growth of 8.3%, which we obtained from SBUX’s P/E and the discount ratio. Starbucks would need to put on an incredible display of growth to even meet these expectations, not to mention surpass them (and thus further increase in value). Only the last case presented any hope for a Starbucks bull: the promise of increasing margins.

I’m incredibly bullish on Starbucks’ prospects in China, and many of the criticisms levied at it fail to understand or truly look deeply enough to result in a sound argument. Starbucks is a bull in China’s shops, and for good reason: growth has been, and will continue to be, absolutely incredible. However, a Chinese bull can still be an American bear, and most of my valuation models simply don’t make a compelling case for long SBUX. The only reasonable long thesis for SBUX lies in either highly improbable worldwide growth, or the hope of expanding margins to the tune of a minimum increase of 1.65% per year. This is excluding the possibility of a market breakdown—during the last crisis, SBUX’s margins dropped from high single digits to around 0%.

The only way I can recommend long SBUX is if it can hit the desired expected growth in earnings of 8.3%, which only happens if it meets the three following conditions:

Starbucks will grow its revenues worldwide by at least 5% in the US, 1% in EMEA, and 15% in China (or some approximate recombination of these figures. Starbucks will grow its margins every year by at least 1.65%. There will not be an economic crisis/recession in the next 5 years.

All overweight/underweight calls are probabilistic. There is, of course, always a chance that Starbucks will meet and exceed these three conditions. However, the risk is too high, be it economic headwinds or regional/global instability. I cannot, in good faith, recommend long Starbucks. At the same time, I don’t think SBUX is a good short. If the global economy remains stable, and SBUX shows continued strength, then continued outperformance is certainly possible. I’m not betting on it, but best of luck to those that are.

