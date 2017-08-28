Charting A New Course For Calumet Specialty Chemicals

Calumet (CLMT) has generated a lot of positive news in the past several weeks. When Timothy Go, the new CEO, took over several quarters ago, he promised a major reformation of the company’s businesses from a mixture of specialties, refining, and oil services back to a specialties company.

At the time of his announcement, assessing details was an impossible task. The news from the last six months is opening a window into his vision. Go commented in a recent press release,

“The divestiture of our Superior refinery is in line with Calumet's strategic vision to become the premier specialty petroleum products company in the world. This transaction provides both financial and strategic benefits for our unit-holders, as we further position Calumet to move forward on our stated objectives including strengthening our balance sheet, lowering our leverage, and freeing up capital resources that will allow us to better invest and fund future EBITDA enhancing growth strategies within our core Specialties portfolio.”

Our hope is to add investor understanding into Calumet's newly charted course.

News

Since early May, Calumet issued three major announcements including details on several new products and the sale of its Superior, Wisconsin refinery. Putting together the puzzle pieces provided by the company, Go and the company clearly outlined its early intentions.

On May 1, Calumet announced, "We are very proud to be the first U.S. based virgin producer of Group III base oil... This launch broadens and enhances our portfolio, which now includes products across Group I, Group II, Group III and Group V.”

The product will be manufactured at its Shreveport Refinery. In general, the quality and price of the oil base groups increases by group number, Group I being the cheapest and least in quality. The industry classifies Group Oils by percentages of saturates, percent of sulfur, and viscosity. Lower amounts of sulfur, increased amounts of saturates, and higher viscosity increases the value of the product and moves its classification up.

Market analysts predict that over the next several years, market share for Group I products will decrease while Group II and Group III will increase because of the demands for higher quality products most often driven by emissions standards. Growth in the oil base markets is expected to be primarily in Asia (China). The projected overall worldwide growth is 1% a year during the next decade. Calumet is aligning its product portfolios with expected migration even in an overall slow growth market.

A few days later on May 9, the company announced Oil Caltran 60-000 Group U, a product designed for power transformers and switchgear. The Caltran product is an uninhibited oil with superior heat exchange properties and oxidation stability without additives. The Group U product is appropriate for use in distribution and power transformers and switchgear. The estimated size of the global market is $1.5B, but world growth is expected to be above 10% for the next decade.

Uninhibited products can bring an important advantage with respect to predicting useful life expectancies. Inhibitors, in inhibited products, tend to dissipate over time leaving behind a faster degrading oil. Because of a variable degradation rate, its useful life is more difficult to predict. The new uninhibited transformer oil will be a superior product in a fast growing market.

During the 2nd quarter conference call, Calumet announced new products released at the end of the 2nd quarter labeled under its Bel-Ray ® line of industrial lubricants for food grade applications. The company also announced expansion projects for Royal Purple and TruFuel labeled products coming in the second half of the year.

Perhaps the most important news came on August 14th. Calumet announced the sale of its Superior, Wisconsin refinery for $435M plus payments for working capital and recent capital work valued on June 30 at $61M. The refinery produced fuel products and asphalt from crude purchased in Western Canada and Bakken shale. The net total for the asset sale will exceed $450M. The transfer is scheduled to occur in the 4th quarter giving Calumet approximately two additional quarters of cash generation from Superior.

The company hasn't added any depth to our understanding of the revenue value that the combinations of the newly announced products might add.

Projecting End Of CY-17 Cash Balance

Estimating Calumet’s cash position at year’s end is important to understand. With crack spreads averaging $2-$3 higher than in the 2nd quarter at approximately $18, and in our view expected to remain above $17 for the remainder of the year, EBITDA from refining for the 3rd and 4th quarters will exceed the 2nd quarter by $25M-$30M/quarter or total an additional $50M-$60M. From the sale of the refinery, it will receive $450M+.

Most of the $100M invested in asphalt working capital will return. With new products launching and price increases fully in place, an additional $5M-$20M in cash can be expected from specialty. Self-help will add something. The company reported $25M of cash at the end of June. Summing the parts, the projected cash balance equals $600M-$700M at year’s end, a far cry from the June amount of $25M. Calumet transformed its balance sheet.

Comparing The Business Before And After The Sale

The $450M+ in cash from the sale is enough to pay off its egregious bridge loan of $400M at 11%. With this loan paid, the company saves approximately $12M a quarter in interest ($50M/year). Calumet owns two asphalt producing refineries, Superior and Great Falls. Superior is five times larger than Great Falls. In our view, Calumet expended at its peak nearly a $100M worth of working capital this year for producing and storing asphalt.

With the Wisconsin refinery sold, we expect a $20M or less requirement for asphalt working capital in coming years. Also, Superior was scheduled for a major turnaround plus $40M of improvement capital in 2018. With the sale, we expect next year's capital budget to drop by about 50% from $120 to $60M. It also reduces RIN’s exposure significantly probably greater than 50% being that the EPA continues to grant certain Calumet refineries the small refinery exemption.

The more important question in our mind is how did jettisoning 40% of the refining business change future long-term cash flows. In our view, 2nd quarter this year and what we expect in the 3rd and 4th quarters to produce ($16-$18 crack spreads) is the most accurate comparison. For our estimates going forward, we estimate forthcoming yearly refining EBITDA to be $35M (2nd quarter) plus $60M (3rd quarter, our guesstimate) plus $60M (4th quarter, again our guesstimate) divided by three and then multiplied by four for a total of $200M.

Calumet sold 40% of the business leaving a net negative of $80M. We expect a gain of $50M/yr. in interest expense after paying off the 11% loan and a long-term reduction in capital requirements of $30-60M/yr. The gain and loss without further specialty business organic growth appear to be neutral.

It is important to note that our basis of comparison is much different than a view using only 1st and 2nd quarters' results, a period of approximate cash flow neutrality. Our basis is at least $60M/yr. higher. The company could begin paying a dividend of near a dollar once the $400M bondage loan is paid. We also expect the specialty chemicals business to continue growth adding to the DCF.

Monitoring The Company’s Cash Management

Following how Calumet decides to spend it newly obtained cash is absolutely critical. We have first-hand experience with companies mismanaging its new cash windfalls. In our view, spending a large part of the $600M on growth without first paying off its $400M bondage loan is dangerous and borders on gross-mismanagement. Although we are not expecting inappropriate action, it is a point to watch. Calumet is truly off to a very good start.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.