VEREIT Provides A Better Value Than NNN Retail Peers

The word “veritas” is latin for truth. Veritas with a capital V is the Roman goddess of truth. VEREIT (VER) derived its name from these origins and spells its name in all caps, so it must be exceedingly truthful.

Those who are familiar with VER know this to be the antithesis of reality. The company, formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties, or ARCP, had its e-CFO convicted for fraud recently. The market has never forgiven them.

This fraud, which hurt so many investors a few years ago, including myself, is perhaps the source of opportunity going forward. I believe the market’s distrust of VER is causing it to trade substantially below its asset value, allowing it to provide investors with an outsized yield relative to the risk.

NNN spectrum

Triple net REITs are arguably the most comparable of all REIT investments. 2 apartment REITs may be similar, but operating differences can significantly impact value. With triple net REITs, however, operations play a much smaller role due to the locked-in, contractual nature of cash flows. As such, we can compare cash flow streams among NNN REITs in a fairly apples-to- apples manner.

We have compiled a table below which compares the NNN REITs on multiples of AFFO and FFO, along with debt to capital and fundamental exposure.

Ceteris paribus, lower multiples are better and lower debt is better. With average debt and a significantly below average multiple, VEREIT stands out as a potential opportunity.

Cost of debt is exceedingly cheap at the moment and the triple net structure affords minimal fundamental volatility as evinced by the strong performance (fundamental) of most of these REITs during the financial crisis. Therefore, I think the market is overpaying for the slightly reduced debt levels of O, NNN, and ADC. Store Capital is trading up on a non-fundamental Buffet bump as people followed Warren into the name.

This leaves VER and SRC as the most opportunistic NNNs of retail fundamental exposure. The 1 turn higher in multiple at which VER trades is, in my opinion, an appropriate premium for the lower debt level relative to SRC. Contrast this premium with the 4 to 7 turn premiums at which O, NNN and ADC trade for a similar magnitude of difference in debt levels.

From a valuation perspective, I consider SRC and VER to be similar and, in my opinion, quite cheap. As a true NNN play, however, I find VER to be the clear choice among the retail exposed. This is because SRC’s trading behavior in the near term will be dominated by its upcoming spin-off and restructuring. SRC could be an opportunity in its own way, but it would be a significantly different kind of play.

The rest of this article will be on VER, but since we are on the business of comparing NNNs, I like the group as a whole and I see no reason why an investor couldn’t own multiple names, particularly those of differing fundamental exposure. We are long DEA, GOOD, WPC, GPT, and OLP in addition to SRC. Focus articles on each can be found in my article archives.

A good mix of safety and value

At 11.6X 2018 AFFO, VER is materially cheaper than the average REIT as well as its NNN peers. This cash flow stream fully covers a 6.36% dividend yield. VER is also cheap from an NAV perspective, trading at a high 7% cap rate while peers trade below 6%.

Source: SNL Financial

As discussed above, we believe the cheap trading price is the result of the market’s distrust for the formerly fraudulent company. We find this distrust to be emotional in nature rather than analytical as the combination of tenant quality, diversification and size make VER among the safer NNNs.

VER has 4,102 properties covering the entire US (also 19 in Canada).

Source: SNL Financial

Consequently, regional afflictions will have a mitigated impact on VER. Its tenants are 40.7% investment grade, which is comparable to Realty Income (O) which has 39.4% of its retail property rent coming from investment grade tenants. I use O as the comp here because it is considered the gold standard for good tenants.

The main concern I have with VER’s tenant base is its concentration with Red Lobster at 7%. Restaurants generally have been doing well lately, but I feel this is still a bit too high for single tenant concentration. The rest of VER’s top tenant list looks quite good.

Source: SNL Financial

Adding to VER’s diversification is its size, weighing in at an EV over $15.7B. At this scale, it is capable of taking on just about any deal that comes its way without it posing a concentration risk. Along with a healthy balance sheet, this size lends VER an investment grade rating affirmed this year by both Moody’s and S&P.

Source: SNL Financial

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, VER’s cash flows are long term in nature and highly visible with a weighted average remaining term of 9.5 years.

Summing it up

VEREIT appears fundamentally safer than the 11.6X multiple the market placed on it would indicate. We think it represents an opportunity relative to the other retail NNNs due to higher cash flows which fuel higher dividends. In my opinion, it is one of the safest 6+% yields one can find among REITs.

So why don’t I own it?

Essentially, because it is retail. I am bullish on retail relative to the market’s extremely bearish stance, but there are simply better opportunities for the retail exposure in my portfolio. Mall REITs like CBL and WPG are trading at absurdly cheap multiples and double digit yields. Grocery anchored REITs are trading near the lowest they have been in years despite consistently positive growth and well located shopping center REITs like WSR present more growth at a lower price.

In the event retail does well fundamentally and market sentiment recovers, I suspect VEREIT would do well. It just wouldn’t do as well as the more beaten down names listed above. For reasons I do not understand, triple net freestanding retail never got the same punishment from the market that the rest of retail did. This leaves VEREIT as an excellent value relative to other retail NNNs, but not quite as opportunistic as the heavily punished retail REITs.

Possible lawsuit risk

While the aforementioned fraud is long concluded fundamentally, there could be a trailing lawsuit in which the former shareholders who were burned sue the company. Unfortunately, it can be the case that the company is sued rather than the guilty management team. I have no insight as to whether this will happen or when, but it is a potential risk to owning VER.

Disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long CBL, WPG, WSR, KRG, DEA, GOOD, GNL, WPC, GPT, SRC and OLP. I am personally long CBL, WPG, WSR, GNL, DEA, GOOD, WPC, GPT, and OLP. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.